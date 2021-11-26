Alicia Keys to debut new album 'Keys' at Expo 2020 Dubai in December

Alicia Keys will perform at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The Empire State of Mind singer will be the first international artist to perform as part of the Expo 2020’s Infinite Nights series, which was launched by Iraqi star Kadim Al Sahir and followed by Lebanese superstars Nancy Ajram and Ragheb Alama.

The concert will take place in Al Wasl Plaza on December 10, and the US singer will also debut her new double album Keys.

The show by the 15-time Grammy Award-winner will be live streamed globally from the world’s largest 360º projection dome.

Fans can expect Keys to perform some of the biggest hits from her illustrious career, as well as new material from Keys, which has never been heard before.

“Performing in Expo 2020 Dubai’s Infinite Nights series is going to be such an incredible experience,” said Keys. “I’m so excited to share such a beautifully unique and special performance on the eve of the release of my new album Keys with the world. Keys is all about letting go of anything that holds you back and breaking through the invisible ceilings above us.

“It perfectly reflects Expo’s values. I cannot wait to unlock this new universe with you.”

Lubna Haroun, vice president of Moment Makers at Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “After the incredible success of our Arab artists in October and November, we are excited to bring Alicia Keys to Expo 2020 to headline our Infinite Nights series.

“Expo 2020 and Alicia share the belief that people’s creativity and diversity should be celebrated, that everyone has the opportunity to fulfil their dreams and shine. We are looking forward to a show that inspires and delights our audiences.”

The concert will take place at 10pm UAE time, although Expo 2020 organisers advise attendees to arrive early.

It will also be live streamed on virtualexpodubai.com.

Other future performances as part of Infinite Nights are still to be announced.