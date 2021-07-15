From Assala Nasri to Cairokee: five Eid Al Adha concerts to see in the UAE

The UAE concert season is back in full swing for Eid Al Adha.

Five concerts, featuring some of the region’s biggest stars, will take place in Abu Dhabi and Dubai over the week of the holiday, which runs from Monday to Thursday, July 19 to July 22.

On offer is a range of eclectic sounds reflecting the diversity of the UAE, including Khaleeji pop, Lebanese folk, Egyptian electronic music genre mahraganat and Bollywood hits.

The holiday will also welcome the first musical performances to be held in Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena on Yas Island.

All UAE concerts will follow Covid-19 guidelines and concertgoers are encouraged to check on the health and safety procedures at individual venues.

Here are five shows to check out:

1. Rahat Fateh Ali Khan: Wednesday, July 21 and Friday July 23, Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

The Pakistani singer, a regular performer in the UAE, returns to the Coca-Cola Arena with two distinct shows.

The first concert, called Just Qawali, focuses on the devotional genre made famous by Khan and his late uncle, the Grammy-nominated Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

The second performance, titled Just Bollywood, feature Khan's extensive repertoire of film songs, starting from 2003.

"Dubai is my second home and each time I perform here is like performing at home,” he said. “My last commercial concert in December 2019 was in Dubai, where I enjoyed performing at the Coca-Cola Arena and I'm equally excited to return to the same venue."

Doors open at 8pm and tickets cost from Dh400; coca-cola-arena.com

2. Hussain Al Jassmi and Assala Nasri: Thursday, July 22, Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

Live performances will return to Abu Dhabi this Eid Al Adha with the first of two concerts at Yas Island's Etihad Arena.

Kicking off the proceedings is the double bill of Emirati singer Hussain Al Jassmi and Syrian singer Assala Nasri.

Both will dip into their dynamic careers to perform hits spanning more than two decades.

As one of the premiere purveyors of Khaleeji pop, Jassmi is expected to perform crowd favourites including Bahebek Wahashteni and Ahebbak.

Known for her evocative balladry, Nasri fans can look forward to the emotive tracks Shamekh and Bent Akaber.

Doors open at 8pm. Tickets from Dh195, are being sold in pairs and for groups of three and four guests at etihadarena.ae.

3. Cairokee and Hassan Shakosh: Thursday, July 22, Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

Cairokee has been described as Egypt's Coldplay, but the group have a harder sound.

Founded in 2003, the band rose to regional and international prominence courtesy of the 2011 Egyptian revolution with protest anthem Ya El Midan.

Since then the group have gone on to release a string of albums, including the latest, Abna'a Albuta So'da (The Ugly Ducklings).

Joining the group will be Hassan Shakosh, the Egyptian singer and actor known for his energetic take of the Arabic electro genre mahraganat.

His 2020 single Bent El Geran was the most-streamed song in the Mena region on streaming platform Anghami that year.

Doors open at 9pm and tickets cost from Dh149; coca-cola-arena.com

4. Tamer Hosny and Myriam Fares: Friday, July 23, Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

The second Etihad Arena Eid concert will feature Egyptian pop star Tamer Hosny making his way to the capital on the back of the regional box office success of the film Mesh Ana.

Hosny has plenty of fresh material to play, with the release of a number of new singles in the past few months, including Bahebak and Mabatalnash Ehsas from the coming album Khaleek Folazy.

Lebanese pop star and dancer Myriam Fares also found screen success with her documentary, Myriam Fares: The Journey, premiering on Netflix in June.

As much as that was an intimate look into her family life, Fares is also her natural self on stage as a vibrant performer and singer of hits Ghmorni and Nifsi Aoulhalak.

Tickets for both concerts will be sold in pairs and for groups of three and four guests, starting at Dh195. These are available from etihadarena.ae

5. Wael Kfoury and Melhem Zein: Friday, July 23, Le Meridien Dubai Hotel

Wael Kfoury and Melhem Zein are teaming up for an Eid concert in Dubai.

The Lebanese crooners, known for hits Khedney Layk and Baddi Hibbek respectively, will perform separate sets of trademark lovelorn ballads. They will be joined by Syrian singer Mohamed Khairi.

While Zein has built a strong career in the studio and on the road, Kfoury is the star occasion here. He comes to Dubai after a sold out concert in Riyadh earlier this month.

Doors open at 8.30pm and tickets start at Dh500 from dubai.platinumlist.net





