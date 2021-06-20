Lebanese actress Cyrine Abdelnour to star in Eid drama series ‘The Role’

The series will premiere on MBC streaming platform Shahid VIP

Cyrine Abdelnour, left, and Adel Karam will star in 'The Role'. Courtesy MBC
Cyrine Abdelnour, left, and Adel Karam will star in 'The Role'. Courtesy MBC

Lebanon's Cyrine Abdelnour will star in a new drama series next month.

The Role (Dor El Omar) is a psychological thriller featuring a cast including Lebanese actors Adel Karam and Talal Jarday, and produced by Dubai broadcaster MBC.

It will stream on the network's paid subscription platform Shahid VIP from Thursday, July 15, in the run up to the Eid Al Adha break, which is set to begin the following Monday, with a day off for Arafat Day.

The show centres on an emotionally disturbed woman called Shamas Matar (Abdelnour), who becomes obsessed with the fictional TV character Faris Nahas (Karam).

With a criminal gang hot on her heels, Shamas is on the run, but eventually finds she needs to confront some of her own demons.

The Role is one of a number of productions premiering on the platform next month, the most anticipated of which is Coco Chanel, a musical starring Sherihan Shalakani.

In her first major role in nearly two decades, the Egyptian actress, singer and dancer will take on the titular role of the French mogul who revolutionised 20th-century European fashion with pioneering designs.

While no release date is available yet, MBC is known to debut high-profile Arabic-language stage productions and films over the Eid holidays.

Also coming our way is the second season of crime drama Al Haramy, another original production, starring Rania Youssef and Bayoumi Fouad.

For those who missed its original Ramadan run on Abu Dhabi TV in May, Al Safeh Al Sakin will also be made available on Shahid VIP from Thursday, July 1.

Starring Salloum Haddad, Basem Yakhour and Amal Bou Shousha, the Syrian drama discusses the challenges of immigration, as it follows the Hajjar family, who did not expect to return to Damascus after a failed bid to move to Germany. When they get back, they realise they can’t just pick up where they left off.

Updated: June 20, 2021 11:04 AM

