Cannes Film Festival 2021: Arab filmmakers Kaouther Ben Hania and Sameh Alaa join the short film jury

The two directors are among a total of six selected for this year's event

Arab filmmakers Kaouther Ben Hania, left, and Sameh Alaa join the short film jury for Cannes Film Festival 2021. La Biennale di Venezia, Getty Images
Arab filmmakers Kaouther Ben Hania, left, and Sameh Alaa join the short film jury for Cannes Film Festival 2021. La Biennale di Venezia, Getty Images

The jury for short films and the Cinefondation competition for Cannes Film Festival 2021, which will take place next month, has been announced, and it includes Tunisian filmmaker Kaouther Ben Hania and Egyptian director Sameh Alaa.

The jury is made up of three women and three men, with no president, and they will be awarding the Short Film Palme d’Or to one of the 10 shortlisted projects, as well as the three Cinefondation prizes to the best of the 17 selected films from the school’s students.

Other jury members include Spanish filmmaker and teacher Carlos Muguiro, Swedish director, writer and actress Tiva Novotny, plus Nicolas Pariser and Alice Winocour, both writers and directors from France.

A scene from 'The Man Who Sold His Skin'.
A scene from 'The Man Who Sold His Skin' by Kaouther Ben Hania.

For this year’s festival, which will run from Friday to Saturday, July 16 to 17, the selection committee viewed a total of 3,739 short films, with 10 shortlisted from Brazil, Denmark, China, France, Hong Kong, Iran, Portugal and, for the first time, Kosovo and Macedonia.

The 14-minute Iran entry is called Orthodontics, by Mohammadreza Mayghani.

Read More

Lebanese-Syrian director Wissam Tanios' debut feature, We Are From There, will have its UK premiere in July at Safar Film Festival in Londo. Photo: The Arab British CentreLebanese director's documentary 'We Are From There' charts the journey to a radically new life

Palm Springs International Shortfest: eight films from the Arab world to compete at 2021 event

Ben Hania made international headlines earlier this year when her film The Man Who Sold his Skin was nominated for an Oscar, competing in the International Feature Film category, but ultimately losing out to Another Round from Denmark.

The Man Who Sold His Skin, which stars Yahya Mahayni, follows the story of a Syrian refugee in Lebanon, who agrees to have his back tattooed by a famous artist in the hopes of joining his partner in Paris.

The story is inspired by real-life events, Ben Hania told The National last year. In 2006, Belgian artist Wim Delvoye tattooed the back of Tim Steiner, a former studio owner from Zurich. The living artwork was sold to a collector and Steiner agreed to have his back skinned after his death, so the owner could hang the piece.

“The original work of art was just a starting point,” said Ben Hania. “Many movies start with an image, then you have to have a story with an emotional journey.”

Alaa last year scooped the top prize Cannes, with I Am Afraid to Forget Your Face, which won the Best Short Film Palme D’Or.

His tale of a young man undertaking a treacherous journey to be reunited with his love has picked up a clutch of awards on its festival journey so far, and it was the first Egyptian short to be nominated and to win the top Cannes prize.

It heads to Palm Springs International Shortfest next, where it will compete for the Best of the Festival Award and Young Cineastes Award.

Published: June 19, 2021 11:33 AM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Vladimir Vukovic's sense of smell and taste are still badly affected five months after catching Covid-19. Photo: Vladimir Vukovic

Long Covid sufferers tell of perfume that smells like sewage

Health
Skyscrapers in the City of London beyond residential properties in London, U.K., on Friday, May 21, 2021. After a year of shunning the capital amid lockdowns and coronavirus, many renters are now looking to return to urban life as restrictions ease, according to data from estate agent Hamptons International. Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images

End of stamp duty holiday unlikely to dent Middle East demand for British homes

Property
Burak Cakmak was appointed head of Saudi Arabia's Fashion Commission in February. Getty Images via AFP

'Innovative' and 'culturally relevant': Burak Cakmak on Saudi Arabia's future fashion landscape

Fashion
New Covid Restrictions-AD New mandatory entrance procedures carried out at Khalidiyah Mall on June 15, 2021. Khushnum Bhandari/ The National Reporter: Haneen Dajani News

Abu Dhabi temporarily suspends green pass until Al Hosn app fault is fixed

Health
An Iranian woman casts her vote during presidential elections at a polling station in Tehran, Iran June 18, 2021. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.

Iran elections 2021: Iranians cite apathy and anger as they stay home in protest

MENA
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read