George Wassouf and Angham to perform Eid concerts in Jeddah

George Wassouf and Angham will perform Eid Al Adha concerts in Saudi Arabia.

The veteran Syrian singer and Egyptian pop star will stage separate performances at the newly built Jeddah Super Dome.

Wassouf, known for hits Sehert El Leil and El Hawa Sultan, will take the stage on July 23, while Angham, whose latest single is Ana Baatoh Kteer, will perform on July 24.

Angham will be joined by compatriot singers Tamer Ashour and Mohammad Al Sharnouby.

Tickets are available from ticketmx.com.

The Jeddah Super Dome has already hosted star-studded concerts featuring Egyptians Amr Diab and Mohamed Hamaki, and an emotional performance last week by Saudi Arabian crooner Mohammed Abdu.

Located north of the city, the venue is said to be the largest of its kind in the world, with a diameter of 210 metres. The Tokyo Dome formerly held the title with 206 metres.

The shows come after the kingdom announced the resumption of entertainment activities, which were previously restricted to curb the spread of Covid-19.

In May, the General Entertainment Authority released health and safety protocols for events. Some of the measures include requiring all attendees to be fully vaccinated, a 40 per cent capacity for outdoor events, social distancing of 1.5 metres and wearing face masks.

Eid concerts in the UAE

The UAE concert season is also ramping up for the Eid Al Adha holidays, which runs from Monday to Thursday, July 19 to 22.

On Friday, July 23, Lebanese crooners Wael Kfoury and Melhem Zein are teaming up for a joint concert at Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre. Tickets are from Dh500 at dubai.platinumlist.net.

Abu Dhabi will also play host to two star-studded concerts at the Etihad Arena on Thursday and Friday, July 22 and 23. Emirati musician Hussain Al Jassmi and Syrian singer Assala Nasri will perform on the first night, while Egyptian pop star Tamer Hosny and Lebanese entertainer Myriam Fares will be on stage the following night.

Organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, the concerts are part of city-wide celebrations that include nightly fireworks at Yas Island, starting on the first day of Eid.

Tickets for both concerts are sold in pairs and for groups of three and four guests. These are available from etihadarena.ae.

UAE concerts will also follow Covid-19 guidelines and concertgoers are encouraged to check on the health and safety procedures at individual venues and ticketing websites.

