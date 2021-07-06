Eid concerts in Dubai and Abu Dhabi: from Wael Kfoury and Melhem Zein to Tamer Hosny

Wael Kfoury and Melhem Zein are teaming up for an Eid concert in Dubai.

The Lebanese crooners, known for hits Khedney Layk and Baddi Hibbek respectively, will perform at Le Meridien Dubai Hotel and Conference Centre on July 23. They will be joined by Syrian singer Mohamed Khairi.

Tickets start from Dh500 at dubai.platinumlist.net.

The announcement comes as the UAE concert scene ramps up in time for the Eid Al Adha holiday, which is most likely to begin on Tuesday, July 20.

Elsewhere in Dubai

In the run up to the break, Lebanon’s Ragheb Alama will perform two shows at Dubai Opera.

The Nasini El Donya singer will take to the stage of the Dubai Downtown venue on Thursday and Friday, July 15 and 16. Tickets for Alama’s performances start from Dh400, and are available at dubaiopera.com.

Only those fully vaccinated can attend the shows.

Abu Dhabi shows

The UAE capital will also play host to two star-studded concerts at the Etihad Arena on Thursday and Friday, July 22 and July 23.

Emirati musician Al Jassmi and Syrian singer Assala Nasri will perform on the first night, while Egyptian pop star Tamer Hosny and Lebanese entertainer Myriam Fares will be on stage the following night.

Organised by Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, the concerts are part of city-wide celebrations that include nightly fireworks at Yas Island, starting on the first day of Eid.

Both Abu Dhabi concerts will adhere to Covid-19 guidelines, with attendees over 16 years old required to show they've been fully vaccinated, as well as have a negative PCR test result taken within 48 hours.

Those aged between 12 and 16 are required to show a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours, and do not need to be vaccinated.

Children below 12 years are not permitted to attend.

Volunteers offer workers a lifeline Community volunteers have swung into action delivering food packages and toiletries to the men. When provisions are distributed, the men line up in long queues for packets of rice, flour, sugar, salt, pulses, milk, biscuits, shaving kits, soap and telecom cards. Volunteers from St Mary’s Catholic Church said some workers came to the church to pray for their families and ask for assistance. Boxes packed with essential food items were distributed to workers in the Dubai Investments Park and Ras Al Khaimah camps last week. Workers at the Sonapur camp asked for Dh1,600 towards their gas bill. “Especially in this year of tolerance we consider ourselves privileged to be able to lend a helping hand to our needy brothers in the Actco camp," Father Lennie Connully, parish priest of St Mary’s. Workers spoke of their helplessness, seeing children’s marriages cancelled because of lack of money going home. Others told of their misery of being unable to return home when a parent died. “More than daily food, they are worried about not sending money home for their family,” said Kusum Dutta, a volunteer who works with the Indian consulate.

Seemar’s top six for the Dubai World Cup Carnival: 1. Reynaldothewizard

2. North America

3. Raven’s Corner

4. Hawkesbury

5. New Maharajah

6. Secret Ambition

