Eid Al Adha 2021: when will the holiday begin in the UAE?

Eid Al Adha, the next religious holiday in the Islamic calendar, is now only a month away.

It is the most important festival for Muslims and begins on the 10th day of Dhu Al Hijjah, the 12th and final month of the Islamic calendar.

But when is it? And what does it celebrate?

When is Eid Al Adha?

The exact date is not yet known, as it depends on the sighting of the moon, but it is believed the holiday will start on Monday, July 19.

UAE residents are expected to receive almost a week off to mark the occasion, with the holiday expected to begin with a day off for Arafat Day on July 19.

It marks the second day of the Hajj pilgrimage and the day before Eid Al Adha.

There will be a further three days off for Eid, taking the holiday up to Thursday, July 22, adding up to a six-day stretch for those lucky enough to have the weekend off.

The festival of the sacrifice

Eid Al Adha is known as the festival of the sacrifice, and coincides with the Hajj pilgrimage to Makkah, which all Muslims are required to make at least once in their lives if they are able.

The sacrifice that the holiday commemorates is explained in the Quran, which tells of how the Prophet Ibrahim was asked by God in his dream to sacrifice his son, Ismail, as a test of his faith.

Ibrahim dismissed the dream at first, but it recurred several nights in a row.

He grappled with the decision but ultimately decided to fulfil God’s command, even though the devil tried to dissuade him.

Ibrahim threw rocks at the devil in response, pilgrims at Hajj reenact this by throwing rocks at symbolic pillars.

The worshippers pelt stones at three walls in one of a series of rituals that must be performed by those who make the journey.

But just before Ibrahim was about to carry out the command, God replaced his son with a goat and told him to sacrifice the animal instead.

Muslims now celebrate the holiday by eating the meat of a sacrificed animal.

How it will be different this year

Eid is usually celebrated with family and friends over a meal.

The day begins with early Eid prayers at a mosque and it is customary for a family to have a goat or sheep butchered at an abattoir.

The meat is typically shared between themselves, their relatives and the underprivileged.

Families and friends visit each other and wear new clothes. Eidieh, a monetary gift during Eid, is given to children and sweets are served.

But the occasion is expected to be quieter this year because of the pandemic.

Authorities urged people to avoid family visits and gatherings during Eid Al Fitr, and this celebration will likely be no different.

This year's Hajj will go ahead

Authorities in Saudi Arabia confirmed the Hajj will take place this year, but with precautions in place to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Only 60,000 citizens and residents will be allowed to perform the pilgrimage.

Anyone taking part must have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior, be aged between 18 and 65, and be free of chronic diseases.

“Those over the age of 65 are being prevented from performing Hajj this year in order to preserve their health during the ongoing pandemic,” the Ministry of Health in Saudi Arabia said.