Il Divo to perform Motown-inspired concert at Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena

World-renowned classical crossover vocal group Il Divo will perform at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena next month.

The performance comes as part of their new world tour, titled For Once in My Life, and will take place on July 16, marking the start of the annual Dubai Summer Surprises season.

The live concert celebrates the male quartet’s release of their 10th studio album, For Once in My Life: A Celebration of Motown, and will feature some of their greatest hits, such as Regresa a Mi (Unbreak My Heart) and Amazing Grace.

“We have spent the past two years creating this album, which pays tribute to some of the greatest music in American pop culture,” said tenor David Miller.

“And now, to finally be able to present our versions of these great songs to the world and to get back on stage in front of a live audience, well, it makes us feel very emotional.

“We have missed performing together and connecting with our audiences and fans.”

Created by record executive and TV personality Simon Cowell, Il Divo comprises Miller from America, Carlos Marin from Spain, Urs Buhler from Switzerland and Sebastien Izambard from France.

The band debuted in 2003 and have since sold more than 30 million albums, with 160 going gold and platinum in 33 countries. They were also the first crossover artists to have an album debut at No 1 on the Billboard Top 200 chart.

With this new 10-track album, the group pays homage to some of the most beloved Motown artists through classical remakes of popular songs such as Stevie Wonder’s For Once in My Life and The Temptations' My Girl.

The album will also introduce collaborations with Boyz II Men and Smokey Robinson, plus feature the vocals of Marvin Gaye on Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.

During the UAE concert, organisers will follow government-mandated Covid-19 health and safety guidelines, and the arena will be arranged so people can sit in groups of two and four. Proof of vaccination will not be required.

The rest of the tour will take place over the course of a year, and will hit cities in the US, then tour through Europe, including the UK, before heading to Brazil, and ending with a concert in Spain in July 2022.

Tickets for the Dubai concert are now on sale from Platinumlist and Dubai Calendar, with prices starting from Dh175.

More information is at coca-cola-arena.com