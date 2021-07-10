A tearful Mohammed Abdu triumphs in Jeddah concert

Fans have rallied around Mohammed Abdu after a performance in Jeddah on the weekend went viral.

The veteran Saudi crooner, known for Khaleeji music staples Masa' Al Khair and Al Amakin, was visibly emotional during a stirring rendition of Shabeeh Al Reeh at the newly built Jeddah Super Dome on Thursday.

Translated to “Just like the wind,” Abdu choked up half way through the track as tears streamed down his face.

Footage of the performance was shared on social media amid fans and colleagues, expressing support for the revered singer.

بسم الله عليك يا بونوره نزلت دموووووعي ياااااااااعمري انت جعلك ما تبكي من شرررررر احبببببببك 😭كسرت قلوبنا كلنا pic.twitter.com/pFxJ4v3rST — A H L A M 🇦🇪 #Ahlam2021 (@AhlamAlShamsi) July 9, 2021

Emirati singer Ahlam, who often referred to Abdu as the “master of the Khaleeji song” tweeted: "What made you shed these tears from pain? You broke all our hearts."

Saudi composer Fahad Al Nasser described the performance as an example of the soulful nature of Khaleeji music.

“The Arabic song cried last night and arose the Gulf melody (with its) emotion,” he posted.

تشرفت بوقوفي انا وفرقتي الموسيقيه خلف هذا العملاق الكبير #فنان_العرب الأستاذ #محمد_عبدة في ليله من اجمل واعظم الليالي الفنيه الطربيه في #جده #السعوديه بحضور جمهور رائع و متميز 🎶 pic.twitter.com/tVOCmHmgRA — Walid Fayed وليد فايد (@walidfayed) July 9, 2021

Egyptian composer Walid Fayed leading the orchestra in Abdu's concert, described the stirring concert as a triumph.

“An honour for myself and orchestra to stand beside this great giant, Mr Mohamed Abdu in one of the most beautiful and greatest artistic evenings in Jeddah," he tweeted.

A song of anguish

Released in 2008, Shabeeh Al Reeh is about some of the pains and anguish we go through.

Composed by Sadeg Al Shaer, the sprawling verses are full of metaphors with life viewed as a voyage through stormy seas until we reach the serenity of salvation.

"My heart is like a tired boat and you are the wind," Abdu sang. "I am tired of trying to reach the shores of your sweet nature… I'm tired of collecting the pain of all things from the ports as I embrace your phantoms.”

Saudi Arabia’s booming concert scene

Abdu's performance comes as part of another weekend of star-studded concerts in the kingdom.

On Friday, Lebanese pop-stars Nancy Ajram and Assi El Hallani teamed up for joint performance at the four Seasons Hotel Riyadh at Kingdom Centre.

The shows continue a resurgence of the live events sector in the kingdom.

Last month saw Egyptian pop stars Amr Diab and Mohamed Hamaky also performing at the Jeddah Super Dome; while Lebanese stars Elissa and Wael Kfoury, in addition to Syrian singer Assala Nasri and Kuwait’s Nabil Shuail performed in Riyadh.

تسعى #هيئة_الترفيه إلى ضمان تجربة آمنة وسعيدة للزوار بعد #عودة_الفعاليات_الترفيهية من خلال إطلاق دليل بروتوكولات 💚🇸🇦



للإطلاع على الدليل:https://t.co/JkpJ6K0Emj pic.twitter.com/zm5I7Kq0iy — الهيئة العامة للترفيه (@GEA_SA) May 27, 2021

The concerts come after the General Entertainment Authority announced new safety protocols for events.

Released in May, some of the measures include requiring all those in attendance to be fully vaccinated, a 40 per cent capacity for outdoor events, social distancing of 1.5 metres and the wearing of masks.

