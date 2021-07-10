A tearful Mohammed Abdu triumphs in Jeddah concert

Fans have rallied around Mohammed Abdu after a performance in Jeddah on the weekend went viral.
The veteran Saudi crooner, known for Khaleeji music staples Masa' Al Khair and Al Amakin, was visibly emotional during a stirring rendition of Shabeeh Al Reeh at the newly built Jeddah Super Dome on Thursday.
Translated to “Just like the wind,” Abdu choked up half way through the track as tears streamed down his face.
Footage of the performance was shared on social media amid fans and colleagues, expressing support for the revered singer.
بسم الله عليك يا بونوره نزلت دموووووعي ياااااااااعمري انت جعلك ما تبكي من شرررررر احبببببببك 😭كسرت قلوبنا كلنا pic.twitter.com/pFxJ4v3rST— A H L A M 🇦🇪 #Ahlam2021 (@AhlamAlShamsi) July 9, 2021
Emirati singer Ahlam, who often referred to Abdu as the “master of the Khaleeji song” tweeted: "What made you shed these tears from pain? You broke all our hearts."
Saudi composer Fahad Al Nasser described the performance as an example of the soulful nature of Khaleeji music.
“The Arabic song cried last night and arose the Gulf melody (with its) emotion,” he posted.
تشرفت بوقوفي انا وفرقتي الموسيقيه خلف هذا العملاق الكبير #فنان_العرب الأستاذ #محمد_عبدة في ليله من اجمل واعظم الليالي الفنيه الطربيه في #جده #السعوديه بحضور جمهور رائع و متميز 🎶 pic.twitter.com/tVOCmHmgRA— Walid Fayed وليد فايد (@walidfayed) July 9, 2021
Egyptian composer Walid Fayed leading the orchestra in Abdu's concert, described the stirring concert as a triumph.
“An honour for myself and orchestra to stand beside this great giant, Mr Mohamed Abdu in one of the most beautiful and greatest artistic evenings in Jeddah," he tweeted.
A song of anguish
Released in 2008, Shabeeh Al Reeh is about some of the pains and anguish we go through.
Composed by Sadeg Al Shaer, the sprawling verses are full of metaphors with life viewed as a voyage through stormy seas until we reach the serenity of salvation.
"My heart is like a tired boat and you are the wind," Abdu sang. "I am tired of trying to reach the shores of your sweet nature… I'm tired of collecting the pain of all things from the ports as I embrace your phantoms.”
Saudi Arabia’s booming concert scene
Abdu's performance comes as part of another weekend of star-studded concerts in the kingdom.
On Friday, Lebanese pop-stars Nancy Ajram and Assi El Hallani teamed up for joint performance at the four Seasons Hotel Riyadh at Kingdom Centre.
#نانسي_عجرم_في_الرياض 😍— 🎶RotanaMusic (@RotanaMusic) July 9, 2021
النجمة #نانسي_عجرم تغني بالمصري #ما_تيجي_هنا#هيئة_الترفيه @NancyAjram @GEA_saudi @Enjoy_Saudi @flowardCo @FannBoxApp
تنظيم #روتانا pic.twitter.com/F8hnlBHLlf
The shows continue a resurgence of the live events sector in the kingdom.
Last month saw Egyptian pop stars Amr Diab and Mohamed Hamaky also performing at the Jeddah Super Dome; while Lebanese stars Elissa and Wael Kfoury, in addition to Syrian singer Assala Nasri and Kuwait’s Nabil Shuail performed in Riyadh.
تسعى #هيئة_الترفيه إلى ضمان تجربة آمنة وسعيدة للزوار بعد #عودة_الفعاليات_الترفيهية من خلال إطلاق دليل بروتوكولات 💚🇸🇦— الهيئة العامة للترفيه (@GEA_SA) May 27, 2021
للإطلاع على الدليل:https://t.co/JkpJ6K0Emj pic.twitter.com/zm5I7Kq0iy
The concerts come after the General Entertainment Authority announced new safety protocols for events.
Released in May, some of the measures include requiring all those in attendance to be fully vaccinated, a 40 per cent capacity for outdoor events, social distancing of 1.5 metres and the wearing of masks.
North Pole stats
Distance covered: 160km
Temperature: -40°C
Weight of equipment: 45kg
Altitude (metres above sea level): 0
Terrain: Ice rock
South Pole stats
Distance covered: 130km
Temperature: -50°C
Weight of equipment: 50kg
Altitude (metres above sea level): 3,300
Terrain: Flat ice
Saturday (all times UAE)
England v Australia, 11.15am
New Zealand v Ireland, 2.15pm
Sunday
Wales v France, 11.15am
Japan v South Africa, 2.15pm
- Be honest and transparent: It is always better to own up than be found out. Tell your partner everything they want to know. Show remorse. Inform them of the extent of the situation so they know what they are dealing with.
- Work on yourself: Be honest with yourself and your partner and figure out why you did it. Don’t be ashamed to ask for professional help.
- Give it time: Like any breach of trust, it requires time to rebuild. So be consistent, communicate often and be patient with your partner and yourself.
- Discuss your financial situation regularly: Ensure your spouse is involved in financial matters and decisions. Your ability to consistently follow through with what you say you are going to do when it comes to money can make all the difference in your partner’s willingness to trust you again.
- Work on a plan to resolve the problem together: If there is a lot of debt, for example, create a budget and financial plan together and ensure your partner is fully informed, involved and supported.
Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching
Juliet, Naked
Dir: Jesse Peretz
Starring: Chris O'Dowd, Rose Byrne, Ethan Hawke
Two stars
Catchweight 82kg
Piotr Kuberski (POL) beat Ahmed Saeb (IRQ) by decision.
Women’s bantamweight
Corinne Laframboise (CAN) beat Cornelia Holm (SWE) by unanimous decision.
Welterweight
Omar Hussein (PAL) beat Vitalii Stoian (UKR) by unanimous decision.
Welterweight
Josh Togo (LEB) beat Ali Dyusenov (UZB) by unanimous decision.
Flyweight
Isaac Pimentel (BRA) beat Delfin Nawen (PHI) TKO round-3.
Catchweight 80kg
Seb Eubank (GBR) beat Emad Hanbali (SYR) KO round 1.
Lightweight
Mohammad Yahya (UAE) beat Ramadan Noaman (EGY) TKO round 2.
Lightweight
Alan Omer (GER) beat Reydon Romero (PHI) submission 1.
Welterweight
Juho Valamaa (FIN) beat Ahmed Labban (LEB) by unanimous decision.
Featherweight
Elias Boudegzdame (ALG) beat Austin Arnett (USA) by unanimous decision.
Super heavyweight
Maciej Sosnowski (POL) beat Ibrahim El Sawi (EGY) by submission round 1.
The UAE FTA requires following to be kept:
- Records of all supplies and imports of goods and services
- All tax invoices and tax credit notes
- Alternative documents related to receiving goods or services
- All tax invoices and tax credit notes
- Alternative documents issued
- Records of goods and services that have been disposed of or used for matters not related to business
- Choose cars with GCC specifications
- Get a service history for cars less than five years old
- Don’t go cheap on the inspection
- Check for oil leaks
- Do a Google search on the standard problems for your car model
- Do your due diligence. Get a transfer of ownership done at an official RTA centre
- Check the vehicle’s condition. You don’t want to buy a car that’s a good deal but ends up costing you Dh10,000 in repairs every month
- Validate warranty and service contracts with the relevant agency and and make sure they are valid when ownership is transferred
- If you are planning to sell the car soon, buy one with a good resale value. The two most popular cars in the UAE are black or white in colour and other colours are harder to sell
Tarek Kabrit, chief executive of Seez, and Imad Hammad, chief executive and co-founder of CarSwitch.com
