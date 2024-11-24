Afroto performs at the 2024 Wireless Festival Middle East at Etihad Park, Abu Dhabi. All photos: Chris Whiteoak / The National

Culture

Music & On-stage

Wireless Festival Middle East review: A rousing showcase of hip-hop's global rise

The festival was held in Abu Dhabi's Etihad Park

Saeed Saeed
Saeed Saeed

November 24, 2024

The Arts Edit

A guide to arts and culture, from a Middle Eastern perspective

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The Arts Edit