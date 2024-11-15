Linkin Park's From Zero: Track-by-track review of anticipated new album

It’s been seven years since Linkin Park released new music, so <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/pop-culture/2024/10/25/pierre-gagnaire-linkin-park-godzilla/" target="_blank"><i>From Zero</i></a><i> </i>marks a highly anticipated new chapter for the band. Following the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music/linkin-park-frontman-chester-bennington-farewelled-in-private-ceremony-1.615658" target="_blank">death of lead singer Chester Bennington</a> in 2017, it was unclear how the popular rock group would move forward – or if they even had plans to continue at all. However, after a surprise pop-up concert in September, the band introduced new <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/09/06/emily-armstrong-linkin-park-dead-sara/" target="_blank">co-lead singer Emily Armstrong</a> and drummer Colin Brittain as their newest members. <i>From Zero</i>, the band’s eighth studio album out Friday, not only nods to their origins as <i>Xero</i> (the band's first name) but also symbolises their fresh start. How does the album blend old and new sounds while setting the stage for Linkin Park’s next era? Here is a track-by-track review. The 22-second intro features uplifting dramatic music before <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/09/07/emily-armstrong-danny-masterson-linkin-park/" target="_blank">Armstrong</a>'s voice comes on asking about the album's title before realising the double meaning in real-time, as if a lightbulb suddenly clicks on. The first single to be released from the new album is one that perhaps best showcases Armstrong’s impressive vocal range and why she was picked as Bennington’s replacement. She is effortlessly able to transition between raw, gritty rock tones and hauntingly melodic delivery, showcasing an ability to convey both intensity and vulnerability. Along with a catchy chorus, the track feels very much like a Linkin Park classic. “Gave up who I am for who you wanted me to be / Don’t know why I’m hoping for what I won’t receive / Falling for the promise of the emptiness machine,” she sings. The longest track on the album, its opening beats are reminiscent of earlier Linkin Park songs, which some fans will surely enjoy. Much like other tracks from the band, this one switches between <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music/2021/07/05/clarity-linkin-parks-mike-shinoda-produces-a-song-for-dubai-resident-hadi/" target="_blank">Mike Shinoda’s</a> rhythmic and steady rapping throughout and Armstrong's soft vocals in the chorus. This song explores themes of self-destruction, betrayal, and the pain of watching someone – or even yourself – sabotage relationships or situations without regard for the consequences. The lyrics depict a cycle of frustration and emotional conflict, with one party engaging in reckless behaviour (“sabotage it all, just to watch it fall”) while the other struggles with trust and letting go. The second single from the album returns to the band’s winning formula of blending rap and melodic singing. Armstrong once again impresses with her vocal range, delivering a scream of “this is what you asked for” that would undoubtedly make Bennington proud. While this marks a new beginning for the band, comparisons between Armstrong and Bennington are inevitable. That said, it’s easy to imagine how this track could have seamlessly fitted in with the former lead singer’s style as well. This track is just under three minutes and is entirely sung by Armstrong, meaning it might be the best introduction of her vocals to those who are unfamiliar. Her voice carries a rasp and grit reminiscent of classic rock legends, yet she also demonstrates impressive control and emotion in softer moments. In the final seconds, members Shinoda, Dave Farrell and Joe Hahn can be heard talking: “You got it? That’s the one. Are you recording this? Can you get your screaming pants on?” before the track ends. Probably a lead-in for this song, it opens full power with Armstrong coming out swinging with her high-pitch screamom while Shinoda raps in between as the two trade-off verses. This song discusses breaking free from manipulation, deceit and control, asserting independence, and refusing to be a victim (“casualty”) of someone else's actions or lies. The lyrics suggest a journey from feeling trapped and disillusioned to finding strength and resolve. Another fine example of the powerful contrasts between Shinoda and Armstrong’s vocals, this song is an example of what has made Linkin Park so beloved by their fan base. This track appears to delve into themes of chaos, inevitability and self-destruction on both personal and larger scales. The imagery of a collapsing world, both external and internal, suggests feelings of powerlessness and the realisation that things are spiralling out of control. Long-time fans will likely enjoy this track as it feels very much like something that could have been included in the band’s 2000 nu-metal album <i>Hybrid Theory</i>. Joseph Hahn, who goes by Mr Hahn, returns as his famous turntable scratches feature prominently while Shinoda’s rapping and Armstrong’s screaming vocals have some fans calling the song “Two Steps Closer” in reference to the group’s 2000 hit <i>One Step Closer</i>. Just over three minutes long, this song feels more of an original than some of the other tracks on the album. It still powerfully showcases how seamlessly Armstrong and Shinoda’s vocals can intermix, but has a catchier, lighter chorus than some fans might be used to. But new isn’t always a bad thing and this track could easily be one that would play on repeat on my playlist. Standing for “I Give You Everything I Have”, the track continues back with what has made Linkin Park so successful as the song goes right back into its hard-hitting roots with Armstrong’s scorching declarations and Shinoda’s jabbing bars. Armstrong’s verses reveal the pain and vulnerability of giving too much to someone who drains them, as seen in lines like “I'm crackin' and opened wide” and “hopin' it'll snap me out when this happens again.” Placed at the end, this song – arguably the best – may be the clearest hint about what lies ahead for the group. Armstrong’s voice carries a graceful resolve, culminating in the poignant line: “Thank you for always standing by me even though / Sometimes bad things take the place where good things go.” Despite facing immense challenges, Linkin Park has endured and the track confidently showcases the band’s renewed creative spirit and evolving identity. Fans have waited a long time for new music from Linkin Park, and <i>From Zero</i> proves it was worth the wait. While <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music/linkin-park-grieves-for-chester-bennington-with-concert-video-1.629864" target="_blank">Bennington</a> can never be replaced, neither Armstrong nor the remaining band members seem intent on trying. Instead, they focus on forging a new beginning while honouring the things that have endeared them to their fans for more than two decades. <i>From Zero</i> can proudly stand alongside memorable albums such as <i>Hybrid Theory</i> and <i>Meteora</i>.