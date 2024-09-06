Mike Shinoda and Emily Armstrong will share vocal duties on Linkin Park's coming six-date world tour. AP
Culture

Who is Emily Armstrong, Linkin Park's new singer?

The Dead Sara frontwoman will join Mike Shinoda on vocals following the death of Chester Bennington in 2017

Evelyn Lau
September 06, 2024

The Arts Edit

A guide to arts and culture, from a Middle Eastern perspective

      The Arts Edit