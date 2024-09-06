Who is Emily Armstrong, Linkin Park's new singer?

Emily Armstrong of Dead Sara is the new co-lead singer for the US rock band Linkin Park. The news was announced during a live one-hour performance streamed online for fans. Colin Brittain, a songwriter and producer, will also join the group as a drummer. The announcement came with the release of a new single <i>The Emptiness Machine</i>, the lead track for their coming album <i>From Zero,</i> which will be out on November 15. Linkin Park haven't released any new music since the death of their former <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music/linkin-park-releases-statement-about-chester-bennington-s-death-1.614098" target="_blank">lead singer Chester Bennington</a> in 2017. The group – including <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music/2021/07/05/clarity-linkin-parks-mike-shinoda-produces-a-song-for-dubai-resident-hadi/" target="_blank">Mike Shinoda</a>, Brad Delson, Dave “Phoenix” Farrell and Joe Hahn and its two new members – also revealed they will be embarking on a six-date arena world tour. Armstrong is an American musician who grew up in Los Angeles. She showed an interest in music from an early age as she learnt guitar at 11 and began singing at 15. In 2005, she co-founded Dead Sara, an alternative rock band known for their high-energy performances that earned her comparisons to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts/the-short-life-and-enduring-legacy-of-janis-joplin-1.126319" target="_blank">Janis Joplin</a> for her vocal prowess. The group have released three albums: 2012’s <i>Dead Sara</i>, 2015’s <i>Pleasure to Meet You</i> and 2021’s <i>Ain’t It Tragic</i>, as well as three EPs: 2008’s <i>The Airport Sessions</i>, 2017’s <i>The Covers</i> and 2018’s <i>Temporary Things Taking Up Space</i>. Now that Armstrong has joined Linkin Park, there is an unanswered question as to whether Dead Sara will continue on as a band. After news of her inclusion into Linkin Park, some criticised the band’s decision on social media alleging that Armstrong was a Scientologist as she was seen at the Church of Scientology Celebrity Centre 44th Anniversary Gala in 2013 and had allegedly supported <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/us-news/2022/12/01/mistrial-declared-in-actor-danny-mastersons-assault-case/" target="_blank">Danny Masterson</a> during his rape trial in 2022. The group nor Armstrong has yet to comment on this. The group uploaded a video of their live-streamed concert with Armstrong making her debut on YouTube. They began by singing their new single <i>The Emptiness Machine </i>before singing old songs such as <i>Numb</i>, <i>What I've Done</i> and <i>Bleed It Out</i> with Armstrong showing off her vocals. Linkin Park are an American rock band formed in 1996 and rose to fame with their debut studio album, 2000’s <i>Hybrid Theory</i>, which peaked at number two on the US Billboard 200 thanks to singles <i>One Step Closer</i>, <i>Crawling </i>and <i>In The End</i>. The group won two Grammy Awards and released seven studio albums selling more than 100 million records worldwide. However, the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music/linkin-park-grieves-for-chester-bennington-with-concert-video-1.629864" target="_blank">death</a> of<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music/linkin-park-frontman-chester-bennington-farewelled-in-private-ceremony-1.615658" target="_blank"> Bennington at age 41</a> in 2017 caused uncertainty about the band’s future. Since his death, the group released remixes and compilation albums but no new music. "It's not my goal to look for a new singer. If it does happen, it has to happen naturally,” Shinoda, who also sings in the group, said in an interview with <i>Loudwire</i> in 2019. “If we find someone that is a great person and good stylistic fit, I could see trying to do some stuff with somebody. I would never want to feel like we are replacing Chester.” Reportedly the original group members Shinoda, Delson, Farrell and Hahn began meeting up again in recent years. Rather than “trying to restart the band", they wanted to spend more time together and reconnect with the creativity and camaraderie that has been a staple of their friendship since their university days. During this time, they invited various friends and cohorts to join them in the studio; among the guests were Armstong and Brittain, who they felt they had a natural chemistry with. “Before Linkin Park, our first band name was Xero," Shinoda said. "This album title refers to both this humble beginning and the journey we’re currently undertaking. Sonically and emotionally, it is about past, present, and future – embracing our signature sound, but new and full of life. “It was made with a deep appreciation for our new and longtime bandmates, our friends, our family, and our fans. We are proud of what Linkin Park has become over the years, and excited about the journey ahead.” The group announced six dates so far for their From Zero world tour, although more dates could be announced at a later time. September 11: Kia Forum, Los Angeles September 16: Barclays Centre, New York September 22: Barclays Arena, Hamburg September 24: The O2, London September 28: Inspire Arena, Seoul November 11: Coliseo Medplus Bogota