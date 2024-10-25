November physical media picks: a Pierre Gagnaire cookbook and Linkin Park's From Zero

As physical media continues its comeback, <i>The National </i>rounds up the best releases this month across film, music, art and more. Sketch in London is as much a design sensation as it is a culinary feat – you're as likely to have heard of the egg-shaped toilet cubicles as the specifics of the three-Michelin starred fare. On November 12, Algerian restauranteur Mourad Mazouz and French chef <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/pierre-gagnaire-to-create-menu-for-fouquets-opening-at-louvre-abu-dhabi-1.895117" target="_blank">Pierre Gagnaire</a> are releasing the history of the famed venue, with 85 recipes and a host of stories collated in one cookbook. To give it its full title, <i>Sketch: Recipes and inspiration from one of London's most extraordinary restaurants by Mourad Mazouz and Pierre Gagnaire</i> is a<b> </b>candyfloss-pink book that will stand out in any collection of culinary books. The recipes – from a Melba brioche, reblochon and truffle toasted sandwich, to rolled chocolate biscuits with ginger, red beetroot confit and orange – may inspire you to step up your cooking game. I read all of my cookbooks from cover to cover like a novel, devouring the anecdotes as I plan dishes for my next dinner party, and I can't wait to take endless inspiration from the minds behind one of London's most famous restaurants. <i>Farah Andrews, head of features</i> This is the eighth studio album from the American rock band, and the first to feature <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/09/06/emily-armstrong-linkin-park-dead-sara/" target="_blank">Emily Armstrong</a> as the new lead vocalist. It marks their return after a seven-year hiatus, following the death of original lead singer Chester Bennington. <i>From Zero</i> will include 11 tracks, blending their signature sound with new elements. Three singles have already been released: <i>The Emptiness Machine, Heavy is the Crown</i> and <i>Over Each Other</i>. The album's title has a double meaning as it is a reference to the band's original name Xero and the beginning of a new chapter. It will be available on vinyl and CD as well as on streaming platforms. <i>Evelyn Lau, assistant features editor</i> The soundtrack to the 2022 documentary of the same name, <i>Omar Sosa's 88 Well-Tuned Drums </i>is the perfect gateway to discover the artistic range of the Cuban pianist. Often simply labelled as a jazz musician, Sosa's sound is impossible to pigeonhole into one category. His music often treaded towards ambient sounds and salsa as much as it draws from the palettes of fusion and jazz.<i> Omar Sosa's 88 Well-Tuned Drums </i>is the perfect album to get a sense of this breadth. Next month's release by OTA Records also has an added collector’s appeal in that it comes in white vinyl. <i>Razmig Bedirian, arts and culture writer</i> The Criterion Collection has been a stalwart of home entertainment cinema since 1984. It became well known for being the distributor of many international film classics from Japan, France and elsewhere. This year, the company celebrates its 40th birthday with a mammoth release that is sure to become a collector's item. The library contains some of the best films of cinema history – from <i>The Night of the Hunter</i> (1955), to <i>Do the Right Thing</i> (1989) and <i>Y Tu Mama Tambien</i> (2001) – and finding a way in might seem gruelling to those who perhaps want to obtain a modest collection of films but don't know where to start. The CC40 set, named so for being the Criterion Collection's 40th anniversary, contains 40 of the best films anyone could want to own and watch. The box set, which is a beautiful display piece in its own right, contains 49 discs which, alongside the films, include a mountain of extra material about the Criterion Collection as well as historical featurettes that will take days to watch. The set would also make for a perfect gift for any cinephile. <i>Faisal Salah, gaming and social media writer</i> What's the point of partying if you won't be able to survive it? That's the question the members of hard-charging rockers Motley Crue pondered as they entered the studio to record their seminal album <i>Dr Feelgood</i>. The fact that founder and bassist Nikki Sixx was even there is a minor miracle, considering he survived a drug overdose in 1987. Pledging to temporarily dial down the antics and teaming up with rising producer Bob Rock, the band channelled all the frenzied energy and debauchery of their native Los Angeles into a set of scintillating songs encapsulating the hard-nosed attitude and excess of the era. Many of these tracks are now staples in the rock pantheon and band practice fodder, such as the swaggering <i>Kickstart My Heart</i> and <i>Same Ol' Situation (S.O.S.)</i>. The 35th anniversary edition of <i>Dr Feelgood</i> comes in a triple-vinyl box set, featuring a remastered version of the album, demo tracks and live versions of key songs. Sealing the deal are fan-friendly extras, including a 24-page book of rare photos, a replica poster and a backstage pass from the album's tour. <i>Saeed Saeed, features writer</i> Godzilla as a character has gone through <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/04/12/godzilla-video-games/" target="_blank">countless iterations</a> and representations since he first showed up on screen in 1954. Since then, there have been a multitude of Japanese films starring the big creature, as well as a handful of American films that attempt to make use of his massive stature to create big-budget action films. The question of what is the best Godzilla film since the original has long been a tough one to answer. However, it was settled once and for all last year with the release of <i>Godzilla Minus One</i>. The Japanese film notably <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/01/23/oscars-2024-nominations/" target="_blank">won an Oscar</a> this year for its special effects, a first for any Godzilla film. While that should tell you enough about how good the creature in the film looks, it's also a very emotional story of resilience and ingenuity in the face of despair. The 4K release of the film is a must-own for any Godzilla fan. <i>Faisal Salah, gaming and social media writer</i>