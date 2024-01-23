Oscar nominations 2024: Oppenheimer leads with 13 nods, while Greta Gerwig snubbed

There was a time when it seemed that Christopher Nolan's biopic about the man behind the atomic bomb seemed like a pipe dream. Now, Oppenheimer has not only garnered nearly $1 billion at the box office, it's also scored the most Academy Award nominations for a single film since 2018.
Meanwhile, Barbie, the film that outgrossed it after opening on the same day, may have scored eight nominations including Best Picture, but it was shut out in two major categories. Neither director Greta Gerwig or lead actress Margot Robbie received nominations, despite both being heavily favoured.
America Ferrara, meanwhile, did pick up a surprise nomination for Actress in a Supporting Role for the same film.
The 96th Oscars will air early morning on March 11 in the UAE, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.
Without further ado, here are the full nominees for the 2024 Academy Awards.
Best Picture
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Directing
Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
Actor in a Leading Role
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Actress in a Leading Role
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Huller, Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Annette Bening, Nyad
Actor in a Supporting Role
Sterling K Brown, American Fiction
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Actress in a Supporting Role
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
America Ferrara, Barbie
Original Screenplay
Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall
David Hemingson, The Holdovers
Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer, Maestro
Samy Burch and Alex Mechanik, May December
Celine Song, Past Lives
Adapted Screenplay
Cord Jefferson, American Fiction
Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Tony McNamara, Poor Things
Jonathan Glazer, Zone of Interest
Animated Feature Film
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Robot Dreams
Animated Short Film
Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
Production Design
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Cinematography
Edward Lachman, El Conde
Rodrigo Prieto, Killers of the Flower Moon
Matthew Libatique, Maestro
Hoyte van Hoytema, Oppenheimer
Robbie Ryan, Poor Things
Film Editing
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of The Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Costume Design
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Live Action Short Film
The After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red White and Blue
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Original Song
The Fire Inside, Flamin Hot
I'm Just Ken, Barbie
It Never Went Away, American Symphony
Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People), Killers of the Flower Moon
What Was I Made For?, Barbie
Original Score
American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Documentary Feature Film
Four Daughters
The Eternal Memory
Bobi Wine: The People's President
20 Days in Mariupol
Documentary Short Film
The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island In Between
The Last Repair Shop
Nai Nai & Wai Po
International Feature Film
Io Capitano
Perfect Days
Society of The Snow
The Teachers' Lounge
The Zone of Interest
Sound
The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest
Visual Effects
The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
Make-up and Hairstyling
Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Society of the Snow