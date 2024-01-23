Oscar nominations 2024: Oppenheimer leads with 13 nods, while Greta Gerwig snubbed

There was a time when it seemed that Christopher Nolan's biopic about the man behind the atomic bomb seemed like a pipe dream. Now, Oppenheimer has not only garnered nearly $1 billion at the box office, it's also scored the most Academy Award nominations for a single film since 2018.

Meanwhile, Barbie, the film that outgrossed it after opening on the same day, may have scored eight nominations including Best Picture, but it was shut out in two major categories. Neither director Greta Gerwig or lead actress Margot Robbie received nominations, despite both being heavily favoured.

America Ferrara, meanwhile, did pick up a surprise nomination for Actress in a Supporting Role for the same film.

The 96th Oscars will air early morning on March 11 in the UAE, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

Without further ado, here are the full nominees for the 2024 Academy Awards.

Best Picture

Ryan Gosling, left, Margot Robbie, centre, with director Greta Gerwig on the set of Barbie. AP

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Directing

Director Justine Triet, left, with actor Sandra Huller on the set of Anatomy of a Fall. Photo: Neon

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall

Actor in a Leading Role

Cillian Murphy in a scene from Oppenheimer. Photo: Universal Pictures

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Actress in a Leading Role

Lily Gladstone, centre, in a scene from Killers of the Flower Moon. Photo: Apple TV+

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Huller, Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Annette Bening, Nyad

Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K Brown in a scene from American Fiction. Photo: MGM-Orion Releasing

Sterling K Brown, American Fiction

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Actress in a Supporting Role

America Ferrera as Gloria, left, and Ariana Greenblatt as Sasha in Barbie. Photo: Warner Bros

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

America Ferrara, Barbie

Original Screenplay

Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall

David Hemingson, The Holdovers

Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer, Maestro

Samy Burch and Alex Mechanik, May December

Celine Song, Past Lives

Adapted Screenplay

Cord Jefferson, American Fiction

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Tony McNamara, Poor Things

Jonathan Glazer, Zone of Interest

Animated Feature Film

A scene from Hayao Miyazaki's The Boy And The Heron. Photo: Studio Ghibli

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Robot Dreams

Animated Short Film

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Production Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Cinematography

Edward Lachman, El Conde

Rodrigo Prieto, Killers of the Flower Moon

Matthew Libatique, Maestro

Hoyte van Hoytema, Oppenheimer

Robbie Ryan, Poor Things

Film Editing

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of The Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Costume Design

Joaquin Phoenix in Napoleon. Photo: Apple TV+

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Live Action Short Film

The After

Invincible

Knight of Fortune

Red White and Blue

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Original Song

The Fire Inside, Flamin Hot

I'm Just Ken, Barbie

It Never Went Away, American Symphony

Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People), Killers of the Flower Moon

What Was I Made For?, Barbie

Original Score

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Documentary Feature Film

A still from Kaouther Ben Hania's Four Daughters. Photo: Tanit Films

Four Daughters

The Eternal Memory

Bobi Wine: The People's President

20 Days in Mariupol

Documentary Short Film

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island In Between

The Last Repair Shop

Nai Nai & Wai Po

International Feature Film

A still from Society of the Snow. Photo: Netflix

Io Capitano

Perfect Days

Society of The Snow

The Teachers' Lounge

The Zone of Interest

Sound

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

Visual Effects

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Make-up and Hairstyling

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society of the Snow