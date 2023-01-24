Oscars 2023: Everything Everywhere All at Once leads nominations with 11 nods

The absurdist comedy-drama Everything Everywhere All at Once has led the Oscars 2023 nominations list this year will 11 nods. The sci-fi hit, directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, tells the story of Wang, an ageing Chinese immigrant who is swept up in a bizarre and magical adventure that has her exploring other universes and connecting with the lives she could have led.

The film's lead star, Michelle Yeoh is also nominated in the Best Actress category while co-stars Ke Huy Quan and Stephanie Hsu are both in contention for Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress respectively. Jamie Lee Curtis also earned a Supporting Actress nod for the same film.

Notable this year is the inclusion of RRR, the record-breaking South Indian film, which is continuing its haul of international recognitions. The Telugu film's song, Naatu Naatu, is nominated in the Best Original Song category.

Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans struggled to catch on with audiences, but the director’s autobiographical coming-of-age tale landed him his 20th Oscar nomination and eighth nod for best-director. John Williams, his longtime composer, extended his record for the most Oscar nominations for a living person at 53 that trails only Walt Disney’s 59.

Oscar winners, to be announced on March 12, will be voted on by the roughly 10,000 actors, producers, directors and film craftspeople who make up the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Below are all the nominees for the 95th Academy Awards:

Best Picture

Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick. Paramount Pictures via AP

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Colin Farrell in The Banshees of Inisherin. Photo: Searchlight Pictures

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Bill Nighy, Living

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Ke Huy Quan in Everything Everywhere All at Once. Allyson Riggs / A24 via AP

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Bryan Tyree Henry, Causeway

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Michelle Yeoh in a scene from Everything Everywhere All At Once. Photo: A24

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Angela Bassett as Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Photo: Marvel Studios

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Hong Chau, The Whale

Best Animated Feature Film

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio. Photo: Netflix

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Turning Red

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Best Cinematography

Roger Deakins, Empire of Light

Mandy Walker, Elvis

Florian Hoffmeister, Tár

James Friend, All Quiet on the Western Front

Darius Khondji, Bardo False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Best Costume Design

A scene from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Photo: Marvel Studios

Ruth E Carter, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Catherine Martin, Elvis

Jenny Beaven, Mrs Harris Goes to Paris

Mary Zophres, Babylon

Shirley Kurata, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Directing

Todd Field has been nominated for Best Director for Tár. Getty Images

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Todd Field, Tár

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Ruben Ostlund, Triangle of Sadness

Best Documentary (Feature)

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny

Best Documentary (Short)

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

Best Film Editing

Eddie Hamilton, Top Gun: Maverick

Jonathan Redmond, Matt Villa, Elvis

Mikkel E G Nielsen, The Banshees of Inisherin

Paul Rogers, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Monika Willi, Tár

Best International Feature Film

Felix Kammerer, left, and Albrecht Schuch in All Quiet on the Western Front. Reiner Bajo / Netflix via AP

Argentina, 1985, Argentina

Close, Belgium

All Quiet on the Western Front, Germany

The Quiet Girl, Ireland

EO, Poland

Make-up and Hairstyling

Heike Merker, All Quiet on the Western Front

Shane Thomas, Mark Coulier, Jason Baird, Louise Coulston, Elvis

Naomi Donne, Mike Marino, Zoe Tahir, The Batman

Joel Harlow, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Adrien Morot, Judy Chin, Anne Marie Bradley, The Whale

Best Music (Original Score)

Volker Bertelmann, All Quiet on the Western Front

Justin Hurwitz, Babylon

Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin

John Williams, The Fabelmans

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Music (Original Song)

Naatu Naatu has been nominated for Best Original Song at the Oscars. Netflix via AP

Naatu Naatu by Kala Bhairava, M M Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj, RRR

Lift Me Up by Rihanna, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Applause by Diane Warren, Tell It Like a Woman

Hold My Hand by Lada Gaga and Bloodpop, Top Gun: Maverick

This is a Life by Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Production Design

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Avatar: The Way of water

Babylon

All Quiet on the Western Front

Best Short Film (Animated)

The Flying Sailor

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Best Short Film (Live Action)

An Irish Goodbye

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Le Pupille

Ivalu

Best Sound

Zoe Saldana as Neytiri, left, and Sam Worthington as Jake Sully in Avatar: The Way of Water. 20th Century Studios via AP

Top Gun: Maverick

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Best Visual Effects

Avatar: The Way of Water

Top Gun: Maverick

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

All Quiet on the Western Front

Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell, All Quiet on the Western Front

Peter Craig, Justin Marks, Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, Christopher McQuarrie, Top Gun: Maverick

Kazuo Ishiguro, Living

Rian Johnson, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Sarah Polley and Miriam Toews, Women Talking

Best Writing (Original Screenplay)

Todd Field, Tár

Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ruben Ostlund, Triangle of Sadness

— The 95th Academy Awards will be held on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood

