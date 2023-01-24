Oscars 2023: Everything Everywhere All at Once leads nominations with 11 nods

The absurdist comedy-drama Everything Everywhere All at Once has led the Oscars 2023 nominations list this year will 11 nods. The sci-fi hit, directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, tells the story of Wang, an ageing Chinese immigrant who is swept up in a bizarre and magical adventure that has her exploring other universes and connecting with the lives she could have led.
The film's lead star, Michelle Yeoh is also nominated in the Best Actress category while co-stars Ke Huy Quan and Stephanie Hsu are both in contention for Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress respectively. Jamie Lee Curtis also earned a Supporting Actress nod for the same film.
Notable this year is the inclusion of RRR, the record-breaking South Indian film, which is continuing its haul of international recognitions. The Telugu film's song, Naatu Naatu, is nominated in the Best Original Song category.
Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans struggled to catch on with audiences, but the director’s autobiographical coming-of-age tale landed him his 20th Oscar nomination and eighth nod for best-director. John Williams, his longtime composer, extended his record for the most Oscar nominations for a living person at 53 that trails only Walt Disney’s 59.
Oscar winners, to be announced on March 12, will be voted on by the roughly 10,000 actors, producers, directors and film craftspeople who make up the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
Below are all the nominees for the 95th Academy Awards:
Best Picture
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Austin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Bill Nighy, Living
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
Bryan Tyree Henry, Causeway
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Hong Chau, The Whale
Best Animated Feature Film
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Turning Red
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
The Sea Beast
Best Cinematography
Roger Deakins, Empire of Light
Mandy Walker, Elvis
Florian Hoffmeister, Tár
James Friend, All Quiet on the Western Front
Darius Khondji, Bardo False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Best Costume Design
Ruth E Carter, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Catherine Martin, Elvis
Jenny Beaven, Mrs Harris Goes to Paris
Mary Zophres, Babylon
Shirley Kurata, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Directing
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Todd Field, Tár
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Ruben Ostlund, Triangle of Sadness
Best Documentary (Feature)
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters
Navalny
Best Documentary (Short)
The Elephant Whisperers
Haulout
How Do You Measure a Year?
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Stranger at the Gate
Best Film Editing
Eddie Hamilton, Top Gun: Maverick
Jonathan Redmond, Matt Villa, Elvis
Mikkel E G Nielsen, The Banshees of Inisherin
Paul Rogers, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Monika Willi, Tár
Best International Feature Film
Argentina, 1985, Argentina
Close, Belgium
All Quiet on the Western Front, Germany
The Quiet Girl, Ireland
EO, Poland
Make-up and Hairstyling
Heike Merker, All Quiet on the Western Front
Shane Thomas, Mark Coulier, Jason Baird, Louise Coulston, Elvis
Naomi Donne, Mike Marino, Zoe Tahir, The Batman
Joel Harlow, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Adrien Morot, Judy Chin, Anne Marie Bradley, The Whale
Best Music (Original Score)
Volker Bertelmann, All Quiet on the Western Front
Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin
John Williams, The Fabelmans
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Music (Original Song)
Naatu Naatu by Kala Bhairava, M M Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj, RRR
Lift Me Up by Rihanna, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Applause by Diane Warren, Tell It Like a Woman
Hold My Hand by Lada Gaga and Bloodpop, Top Gun: Maverick
This is a Life by Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Production Design
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Avatar: The Way of water
Babylon
All Quiet on the Western Front
Best Short Film (Animated)
The Flying Sailor
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
Best Short Film (Live Action)
An Irish Goodbye
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase
Le Pupille
Ivalu
Best Sound
Top Gun: Maverick
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Best Visual Effects
Avatar: The Way of Water
Top Gun: Maverick
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
All Quiet on the Western Front
Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell, All Quiet on the Western Front
Peter Craig, Justin Marks, Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, Christopher McQuarrie, Top Gun: Maverick
Kazuo Ishiguro, Living
Rian Johnson, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Sarah Polley and Miriam Toews, Women Talking
Best Writing (Original Screenplay)
Todd Field, Tár
Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ruben Ostlund, Triangle of Sadness
— The 95th Academy Awards will be held on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood