Ryuichi Sakamoto in 1983. He began his career as a pop musician but is known best as a film composer. Photo: Sukita
Ryuichi Sakamoto in 1983. He began his career as a pop musician but is known best as a film composer. Photo: Sukita

Culture

October physical media picks: Matty Matheson cookbook, new Laura Marling album and Sakamoto on vinyl

The best Blu-rays, records and coffee table books being released next month

The National

September 27, 2024

The Arts Edit

A guide to arts and culture, from a Middle Eastern perspective

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The Arts Edit