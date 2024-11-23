Who to see at Wireless Festival Middle East as headliner Playboi Carti drops out

After several line-up changes, the curtain will finally rise on Wireless Festival Middle East on Saturday. The global hip-hop festival returns to Abu Dhabi’s <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/10/18/concerts-events-uae/" target="_blank">Etihad Park</a> with a line-up of established and rising stars from the US and Africa, alongside established acts from the Arab region and South-East Asia. There will be no headlining act at this year's event after it was announced that Playboi Carti – who was to replace SZA after she withdrew from the festival – has decided to cancel his performance as well. "We share in your disappointment and frustration, as we have worked tirelessly to deliver an unforgettable event for everyone," says a statement from Live Nation on social media. The organisers also said as a "gesture of goodwill" they would offer 30 per cent refunds to those who purchased tickets for the event, which would automatically be returned to card payments within five to 10 days. Despite Playboi Carti's sudden withdrawal from Wireless Festival Middle East, the show must still go on. Here are some of the other artists to not miss. The British-born US rapper should receive an uproarious welcome when he makes his regional concert debut. While only 32, he has a strong catalogue of hits from the past decade, including the Grammy Award-winning single <i>A Lot </i>and <i>Mr Right Now</i>. He is also known for delivering killer guest vocals, including on Post Malone’s <i>Rockstar</i> and <i>Knife Talk </i>with Drake. Is Saweetie one of the next wave of hip-hop stars in the mould of Nicki Minaj and Cardi B? It’s the question on everyone’s minds as the US rapper readies for the release of her anticipated debut album next year. The groundwork has been laid through a string of well-received singles, including the US chart-topper <i>My Type</i> and <i>Best Friend </i>alongside Doja Cat. Following her solid appearance at this year’s Coachella festival alongside rapper Latto, Saweetie not only has the energy to own a major stage but is also one of the faces of a strong legion of US female hip-hop acts shaping the future of the genre. After Wegz’s storming set at last year’s inaugural Wireless Festival Middle East, it is only fitting for fellow scene leader Afroto to represent the dynamic hip-hop sounds of Egypt. Hailing from Alexandria, Afroto’s blend of traditional Egyptian folk melodies with taut and stuttering trap beats has earned him an international audience. Returning to the UAE on the back of a successful European tour, he will use the occasion to perform tracks from his new album <i>Afdal Aghani </i>as well as hits <i>Brazil</i> and <i>Far2 Kehbra</i>. The Moroccan-Belgian rapper is another name to watch. Fluent in five languages, she first made a splash when she was 12, competing on the Belgian version of <i>The Voice Kids</i> in 2015, where she performed <i>See You Again </i>by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2023/09/27/charlie-puth-abu-dhabi-gig/" target="_blank">Charlie Puth</a> and Wiz Khalifa. Years later, she has embraced a hybrid hip-hop sound that has earned her plaudits from fellow Moroccan hip-hop stars. She comes to the UAE on the back of her new EP <i>The Script</i> and latest single <i>Speed It Up</i>, featuring US singer DC The Don. One of the biggest names in the Urdu rap scene, Pakistani artist Shafi has been making waves since 2012 with his breakout hit <i>Awaam</i>. The track gained popularity for its punchy delivery and potent social commentary. Shafi also gained national attention in 2022 for his appearance on the television music series <i>Coke Studio Pakistan</i> and his acting debut in the Pakistani-Punjabi action film <i>The Legend of Maula Jatt</i>. <i>Wireless Festival Middle East runs on Saturday at Etihad Park, Abu Dhabi. Tickets begin at Dh345 and doors open at 2pm</i>