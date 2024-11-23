Saweetie is viewed as one the next generation of hip-hop stars. Getty Images
Saweetie is viewed as one the next generation of hip-hop stars. Getty Images

Culture

Music & On-stage

Who to see at Wireless Festival Middle East as headliner Playboi Carti drops out

Organisers Live Nation also announced a 30 per cent refund to ticket holders that will automatically be returned

Saeed Saeed
Saeed Saeed

November 23, 2024

The Arts Edit

A guide to arts and culture, from a Middle Eastern perspective

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The Arts Edit