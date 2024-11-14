Review: Celine Dion delivers emotional performance at Elie Saab's Riyadh show

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/07/26/celine-dion-delivers-a-heroic-performance-in-opening-ceremony-of-2024-paris-olympics/" target="_blank">Celine Dion</a> was a star among stars at the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/luxury/2024/11/14/elie-saab-riyadh-show-celebrities-celine-dion/" target="_blank">1001 Seasons of Elie Saab </a>event at the Venue in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. After making her comeback at the Paris Olympics about two years after being diagnosed with<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/wellbeing/2022/12/09/what-is-stiff-person-syndrome-celine-dions-case-sheds-light-on-rare-neurological-disease/" target="_blank"> stiff person syndrome</a>, the Canadian singer was in superlative form in front of a captive audience of Mena fashion and entertainment luminaries. Taking the stage last after <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/05/24/jennifer-lopez-atlas/" target="_blank">Jennifer Lopez</a>, Camilla Cabello, Nancy Ajram and Amr Diab, Dion was the crowning piece of the entire show, transforming the energy as only she could. For a brief and shining moment, the celebrities in the room stopped being celebrities. Even stars such as Yusra and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/03/21/arabic-pop-theme-songs-ramadan-2024/" target="_blank">Elissa</a>, two of the most popular cultural figures in the region, got on their feet and pulled out their phones. The biggest names in the room visibly forgot themselves, jumping up and down, all clearly aware they were in the presence of a legend. The fanfare began as soon as she arrived. On the red carpet, celebrities had been giving interviews, and the moment that Dion stepped out of the back of her car, no one in the room could focus on anything, or anyone, else. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/07/24/olympic-games-performances/" target="_blank">Dion </a>sang two songs to cap off the show. First, she performed <i>The Power of Love,</i> a cover of the 1984 song by Jennifer Rush that became a hit for Dion in 1993. Next, she sang an Arabic remix of the 2002 hit <i>I'm Alive</i>, the second single from her album <i>A New Day Has Come</i>, and one that has taken on new meaning for fans in the wake of her health journey. And while the Lebanese designer’s work was on proud display all night at the fashion show, once Dion came out, it became an entertainment experience first and foremost. And it’s doubtful that Saab wanted it any other way, as he told <i>The National </i>that he’s the man behind 70 per cent of her outfits for her Las Vegas residency – happy to use his own generational talents to punctuate hers. Dion herself seemed to be in the form of a big Las Vegas show, as energetic and professional as she’s ever been on stage. And for the many in the room that were aware of the singer’s remarkable comeback story, seeing a vintage Dion performance was emotionally moving. In one sweet moment, I overheard one person say to the person next to her, “I’m so moved just to see her here. This means so much to me.” All night, I heard people mentioning the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music/2021/09/29/celine-dion-reveals-a-deeply-personal-documentary-about-her-life-is-in-the-works/" target="_blank">documentary </a><i>I Am: Celine Dion</i>, which premiered on Prime Video earlier this year. Another attendee added: “This means so much more having seen the documentary – seeing how much she struggled. To see her so full of life, to give such a passionate performance, is something I’ll never forget until my dying day.” While it may have only lasted less than 10 minutes in total, the impact lasted far longer, capping off a one of the biggest nights for fashion and entertainment yet in Saudi Arabia's rise on the international cultural stage, and cementing Dion as one of the greatest living talents.