Celine Dion reveals a 'deeply personal' documentary about her life is in the works

A “very personal” documentary is set to offer a “heartfelt” look at the life of singer Celine Dion.

The star announced the news on Tuesday with a post on her website and social media channels.

It's official. We're starting production on my official documentary. Looking forward to working closely with @irenetb and @sonymusic on this project - one that is very personal and will show everyone a part of me that they haven't seen before. – Celinehttps://t.co/0aTXES6Afv — Celine Dion (@celinedion) September 28, 2021

The film, which is being made with Dion’s full “participation and support”, will examine Dion’s music career, as well as her life story.

It is being billed as “the definitive feature for one of the most immediately recognised, widely respected, and successful performers in pop music history”.

A release date for the project, which is currently untitled, has yet to be unveiled.

“I’ve always been an open book with my fans, and with her sensitivity and thoughtful creativity I think that Irene will be able to show everyone a part of me that they haven’t seen before,” Dion said.

“I know she’ll tell my story in the most honest and heartfelt way.”

Dion is one of the bestselling artists of all time, with record sales of more than 200 million worldwide. She has won five Grammy awards throughout her career, and is known for her impressive vocal range.