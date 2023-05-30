Tamer Hosny and Ragheb Alama perform at Jordanian royal's wedding celebration

Some of the Arab world’s most successful singers performed on Monday night at the Amman International Stadium in Jordan ahead of the highly anticipated royal wedding.

Crown Prince Hussein is set to marry Rajwa Al Saif on Thursday.

Lebanese singer Ragheb Alama performed to a packed stadium along with Jordanian singers Diana Karazon and Zain Awad, Egyptian singer Ahmed Saad and Egyptian singer and actor Tamer Hosny.

The free concert was one of a few planned public celebrations leading up to the nuptials.

“It is an honour to open this legendary celebration with the precious people of Jordan on the occasion of the wedding of His Highness Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II, Crown Prince of Jordan and Miss Rachouh Al-Saif,” Hosny posted on Instagram after the show.

“I am happy and very proud that a day has come where I can play a part, even a small part, in placing the Egyptian flag, with love (in union), with a great nation such as Jordan, as a symbol of love between two countries for a great official occasion such as this.”

Alama also shared a post on his Instagram, dedicating a song to the young couple.

“From my heart, I dedicate this song to the honourable royal Hashemite family and to the beloved Jordanian and Saudi people,” he wrote. “And wishing the joys in your homes to continue to flourish.”

Much of the crowd was seen enjoying the concert dressed in the traditional Jordanian red and white checkered scarf along with T-shirts and holding posters depicting the photo of Prince Hussein and Al Saif.

Rajwa Al Saif is the daughter of Saudi businessman Khalid Al Saif and was educated in Saudi Arabia before moving to the US, where she studied architecture.

Prince Hussein's coming wedding is set to take place a few days before his parents' 30th wedding anniversary – King Abdullah II and Queen Rania wed on June 10, 1993 at Zahran Palace.

Prince Hussein and Al Saif will also marry at Zahran palace followed by a reception at Al Husseiniya Palace.

The celebrations will round off a bumper year for the family, who in March gathered to celebrate the wedding of Princess Iman and Jameel Thermiotis at the family’s palace on the outskirts of Amman.