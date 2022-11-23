UAE National Day 2022 concerts and parties not to miss, from Post Malone to Balqees

National Day celebrations will not be complete without the electrifying concerts. This year, for its 51st celebrations, the UAE will play host to both local and international artists — from Balqees to Post Malone.

Whether you want to celebrate with Khaleeji-style music, or move to international beats — there are a number of artists performing this year.

Here are some of the top UAE National Day shows not to miss

Khaleeji sounds at Al Wasl Plaza, Expo City Dubai

Expand Autoplay Guest watch the show during the opening of Al Wasl Plaza at the Expo 2020 site. Mohamed Al Hammadi / Ministry of Presidential Affairs

The awe-inspiring venue at the heart of Expo City Dubai will transform into a concert hall with acclaimed Khaleeji artists Eida Al Menhali ( known for his hit single Motasoa) and Saudi singing sensation Dalia Mubarak performing on December 2.

December 2; from Dh100; doors open at 6.30pm; Expo City Dubai; dubai.platinumlist.net

Post Malone at Etihad Park, Abu Dhabi

Expand Autoplay Post Malone will perform at Etihad Park on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on December 3. AP

Nine-time Grammy Award nominee Post Malone will perform at Etihad Park in Abu Dhabi on December 3. Concert-goers will be treated to the singer-songwriter's greatest hits including Circles, Better Now and I Fall Apart. Aside from regular tickets, private suites with an elevated view of the stage, complete with a drinks package, are also on offer for Dh22,500. These special suites can accommodate up to 15 people.

December 3; from 6.30pm; tickets from Dh295; Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; flashentertainment.com

Hussain Al Jassmi and Hamad Al Ameri at Qasr Al Hosn, Abu Dhabi

Hussain Al Jassmi will perform at Al Hosn in Abu Dhabi for National Day. Reem Mohammed / The National

Qasr Al Hosn in Abu Dhabi will play host to two Emirati singers — Hussain Al Jassmi and Hamad Al Ameri — performing on December 1 and 3 respectively. Both staple performers during National Day celebrations, Al Jassmi and Al Ameri are serenading guests from their hit Arabic set lists. Some of Al Jassmi's famous songs include Boshret Kheir, which has more than half a billion streams on YouTube and recent single Bel Bont El3areedh. Al Ameri's songs include Einy Al Yameen and Jadeed Al Hob.

December 1 and 3; from 7pm; tickets from Dh50; Qasr Al Hosn, Abu Dhabi; ticketmaster.ae

Balqees and Fouad Abdelwahed at Al Jahili Fort, Al Ain

Emirati-Yemeni singer Balqees. AFP

In Al Ain, Emirati-Yemeni singer Balqees and Yemeni crooner Fouad Abdelwahed are taking the stage at Al Jahili Fort to celebrate the National Day. Recently featured in the Fifa World Cup official soundtrack with her song Light The Sky, Balqees is also known for her hit singles Momken and Taala Tchouf. While some of Abdelwahed's famous tunes include Ana Sootek and Qalbi Elsagheer.

December 3; from 7pm; tickets from Dh150; Al Jahili Fort, Al Ain; ticketmaster.ae

Dubai Festival City Mall concerts

Emirati singer Fayez Al Saeed will entertain audiences on December 1. Photo: NNCPR

Performances from Emirati singer Fayez Al Saeed and DJ Bliss are part of the Dubai venue's National Day celebrations, which also include what the mall claims to be its biggest firework display yet. Al Saeed will perform at the Festival Bay, providing live music to the mall's laser, light and fountain show Imagine. The Emirati DJ will then close the party with his modern twist to Arabic music.

December 2; from 8pm; free entry; Dubai Festival City; www.dubaifestivalcitymall.com

Latino beats at Buddha-Bar Beach, Abu Dhabi

Buddha-Bar Beach at the St Regis in Saadiyat Island Resort. Photo: St Regis Saadiyat Island Resort

The eclectic venue at the The St Regis in Saadiyat Island Resort is turning up the National Day party, Latino style. Chilean DJ Carlos Campos will mix tunes on December 2. The club scene knows the DJ for his expertise in Mmoombahton, an electronic dance music genre derived from house music and reggaeton.

The bar's resident DJ Meerkatis will also be performing an opening set. There is no door fee for the event, and food and drinks will be priced a la carte.

December 2; 1pm-1am; Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi; 02 498 8443; buddhabarbeachabudhabi.com

Read more

Where to watch UAE National Day fireworks in Abu Dhabi

Where to watch UAE National Day fireworks in Dubai

UAE National Day staycations: Hotel deals to book in the Emirates

Meal deals and special menus to mark UAE National Day