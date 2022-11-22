UAE National Day staycations: Hotel deals to book in the Emirates

UAE residents and visitors are gearing up for a long weekend from December 1 to 4 as the country celebrates its 51st National Day on December 2.

Scroll through the gallery above to see National Day deals across the UAE

If you're planning on embarking upon a weekend getaway, there are deals to be had across the country. Here are some of them.

DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island

DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island is offering a combo brunch and stay package on December 3

The hotel in Ras Al Khaimah has a combo deal for the long weekend — where guests can enjoy an overnight stay and brunch. A 50-minute drive from Dubai, the sprawling five-star resort features numerous family-friendly activities and a beach. The Islander brunch will be at the Vespa and Brasserie Terrace, and will feature dishes from the property's five dining outlets. The stay also includes breakfast and a late check-out.

December 3 and 4; from Dh1,121; Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah; 07 203 0000; hilton.com

Five Jumeirah Village Circle

Known for its private plunge pool and chic hotel rooms, this five-star property is offering guests a four-night stay for the price of three, including over the long National Day weekend. Book for six nights to get two complimentary nights. Guests staying can also access the property's private beach.

November to March; from Dh1,103 per night; Jumeirah Village Circle; 04 248 9999; jumeirahvillage.fivehotelsandresorts.co

JA The Resort

Enjoy a discounted overnight stay at JA The Resort in Dubai

National Day celebrations are in full swing at JA The Resort in Jebel Ali. Aside from a discounted hotel stay, guests can also enjoy a performance from Emirati singer Zahrat Al Ain and her daughter Rawda on December 2. There will also be a fireworks display on the same night, as well as a special buffet dinner featuring dishes such as lamb ouzi and chicken machboos.

December 2 and 3; from Dh1,971 per night for two adults; Jebel Ali; 04 814 5500; jaresortshotels.com

Emirates Palace

Emirates Palace has a line-up of National Day activities, plus fireworks. Photo: WATG

The plush hotel in Abu Dhabi is offering a host of special events for National Day, including a fireworks display at 9pm on December 2, as well as traditional Al Ayala dance performaces. The hotel will be illuminated and decorated in UAE national colours. The Grand Dome will double as a family-friendly cultural village with themed activities, a falconer and a dates exhibition. Those who sign up for the picnic in the Palace Gardens can catch the National Day air show, while the Palace Terrace will put on a live Khaleeji concert at 7.30pm on December 3.

December 2 and 3; from Dh2,400 for two people; West Corniche Road; 02 680 8888; mandarinoriental.com

Park Hyatt Dubai

Park Hyatt Dubai is offering discounted suites between December 1 and 20

Celebrate National Day at Dubai Creek with a discounted stay at the Park Hyatt. Guests can book any suite and get up to a 25 per cent discount for stays between December 1 to 20. The five-star hotel boasts picturesque marina views, as well as a number of dining options including Brasserie du Park, Casa de Tapas and The Thai Kitchen.

December 1 to 20; from Dh1,804 per night for two adults; Dubai Creek; 04 602 1000; parkhyattdubai.com

Rixos Bab Al Bahr

Guests at this five-star hotel in Ras Al Khaimah will be treated to a full day of National Day festivities on December 2. On arrival, there will be traditional Emirati refreshments, while local musicians will set the mood. Children can take part in a variety of games and educational entertainment, including oyster-picking, which honours the UAE's pearl diving heritage. Other activities include camel riding and falconry.

December 2; from Dh907 per night for two adults; rixos.com/en/hotel-resort/rixos-bab-al-bahr