Meal deals and special menus to mark UAE National Day

UAE residents and visitors are gearing up for a long weekend from December 1 to 4 as the country celebrates its 51st National Day on December 2.

For those looking to dine out, there are a number of meal deals and special menus being offered, from discounts to all-you-can-eat offers. Here are some of them.

Cafe Society

Cafe Society is offering a 50 per cent discount across its breakfast, lunch, and dinner menus. Photo: Cafe Society

The quirky spot in Dubai Marina, known for its artistic approach to food, is celebrating National Day with a 50 per cent discount across its menu — from breakfast to dinner. Must-try dishes include Mediterranean seafood paella, chicken piccata, French onion soup and pomegranate garden salad.

December 2; 9am-11pm; prices vary; Dubai Marina; 04 318 3755; cafesociety.ae

Majlis Al Sultan

Majlis Al Sultan's National Day exclusive item is a traditional oven-roasted lamb shoulder over a plate of spiced oriental rice or freekeh with nuts. Photo: Majlis Al Sultan

The Middle Eastern restaurant is launching a traditional Emirati dish for its National Day celebrations at its Al Wasl Road and City Centre Me'aisem branches. Only available to order for four days, the oven-roasted lamb shoulder will be served over a plate of spiced rice or freekeh with nuts.

November 30 to December 3; noon-5pm; Dh90 per person; Al Wasl Road; 04 334 1888; City Centre Me'aisem; 04 770 1451

Bombay Borough

Indian restaurant Bombay Borough is offering discounts on its desserts. Photo: Bombay Borough

Dessert lovers can head to the Indian restaurant, which is celebrating National Day with a promotion on a limited-time menu. This takes in berry tres leches, Philadelphia gujiya and an Anglo-Indian bread pudding, all of which are priced at Dh51. Desserts aside, the Dubai International Financial Centre spot features pan-Indian cuisine, with dishes such as steamed sweet and sour chutney fish wrapped in a banana leaf.

December 1 to 4; noon-midnight; the DIFC; 054 995 8296; bombayborough.com

Wingstop

Wingstop has 51 per cent off on all online orders above Dh40. Photo: Wingstop

The famed wings shack is offering a 51 per cent discount on all online orders above Dh40 across the UAE through the Wingstop mobile app and website. The restaurant is known for its enticing flavours, which include hickory-smoked barbecue, mango habanero and lemon pepper. It has more than 1,500 outlets across the world, 18 of which are in the UAE.

December 1 to 4; times and prices vary; 800 27283; wingstop.ae

The Blacksmith

This Dubai smokehouse has a buy-one, get-one-free deal on its house drinks and delectable main courses, which include the classic slow-cooked brisket, a range of steaks, and beef short ribs. On top of the mouth-watering parade of meat, the venue features a laid-back terrace, which will host live performers on National Day at its Dubai Marina and Business Bay branches.

December 1 to 3; 5pm-11pm; prices vary; theblacksmithdubai.com

Golden Dragon

Chinese restaurant Golden Dragon is offering all-you-can-eat sushi and dim sum for Dh51. Photo: Golden Dragon

The long-standing Chinese restaurant, which opened in Oud Metha in 1976, knows a thing or two about celebrating National Day. This year, it is offering diners a Dh51 all-you-can-eat meal, featuring a selection of sushi and dim sum. On offer are classics such as salmon California rolls, dragon rolls and prawn dumplings.

December 3 to 28; noon-11pm; Dh51; Oud Metha; 04 357 7022; goldendragonme.com

Talea by Antonio Guida

As part of National Day celebrationsguests at this Emirates Palace restaurant can order a five-course set menu prepared by guest chef Alessandro Miocchi, the co-owner and head chef of the famed Retrobottega in Rome. The menu, which puts a spotlight on Miocchi's strong Italian roots, features dishes such as a risotto with smoked butter and cured lemon, and a hamachi with eggplant and miso.

December 2; 6pm-10:30pm; Dh750 per person; West Corniche Road; 02 690 7999; mandarinoriental.com

Sante Ria

For a Latino-inspired celebration of National Day, this spot in Jumeirah Village Circle is the place to be. On offer is a buy-one, get-one-free deal on main courses and house drinks. The restaurant offers an authentic South American and Caribbean experience, featuring everything from Jamaican jerk chicken and hearty Peruvian mains to Brazilian street-food delicacies.

December 1 to 3; 6pm-11pm; prices vary; The First Collection, Jumeirah Village Circle; 04 275 6630; santeriadubai.ae

Mondoux

Pastry chefs at this Dubai restaurant's two branches — at Dubai Creek Harbour and The Beach, JBR — are creating a flag mosaic for their cream and berry cakes. The best part? The dessert is free for diners eating at either outpost. The menu features a hearty breakfast and mains such as salmon Benedict and tuna steak.

December 1 to 4; 8am-midnight; mondoux.ae