MTV EMAs 2022 winners list: Taylor Swift takes home most trophies

Taylor Swift won big at Sunday’s MTV EMAs. The pop star led the nominations along with Harry Styles with seven a piece, and walked away with four wins, including for Best Artist, Best Video and Best Longform Video.

Currently topping the charts with Anti-Hero from her record-breaking new album Midnights, Swift made a surprise appearance at the awards in Dusseldorf to collect her haul, the latest in a long line of accolades for the singer-songwriter. Accepting her first award of the night she said “the fans are the only reason any of this happens for me”.

David Guetta and Bebe Rexha opened the show with their hit collaboration I’m Good (Blue), a track that nearly didn’t get released.

Rexha explained on the carpet “we had no idea that it was gonna blow up and be so viral on TikTok. And here we are performing it and nominated for Best Collab.”

Bebe Rexha and David Guetta perform on stage during the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 held at PSD Bank Dome on November 13, 2022 in Duesseldorf, Germany. Getty Images for MTV

Hot on their toes was Muse, who returned to the EMAs for a fiery performance of Will of the People, later winning Best Rock Act. They dedicated their award to the people of Ukraine and the women of Iran.

This year’s show was hosted by newlyweds Rita Ora and Taika Waititi. Ora didn’t disappoint with a number of outfit changes and Waititi joked he was channeling his inner pop star.

An absent Nicki Minaj also came out on top with a trio of prizes for Best Song, Best Hip-Hop and a category called Super Freaky Girl.

Styles, who is currently touring in the US, won for Best Live Performance.

K-pop bands also had a great night. For Best Metaverse Performance, girl band Blackpink, who are set to perform in Abu Dhabi in January, won for The Virtual PUBG Mobile.

BTS won Biggest Fans award, while newcomers Seventeen bagged Best New and Best Push.

Following their Eurovision win in May, Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra gave one of the most powerful and moving performances of the night, turning the auditorium blue and yellow in support of Ukraine.

Talking on the red carpet, frontman Oleg Psyuk explained that with their new-found fame they could support and spread awareness of the plight of the Ukrainian people.

“It’s important for us to be a voice of Ukraine, to have opportunity to be all over the world, to perform and to say about Ukraine, to say about war, to say about our culture, culture that fights against war.”

British rapper Stormzy performed ballad Fire Babe, released this week from his highly anticipated third album This is What I Mean.

OneRepublic, fresh from their Abu Dhabi concert this weekend, performed their Top Gun: Maverick tune I Ain’t Worried, with a special video intro from Tom Cruise.

Other performers on the night included Ava Max, who sparkled in a giant diamond singing Million Dollar Baby, as well as Tate McRae, who performed a medley of her hits, she’s all i wanna be and uh oh.

Voted for by the fans 17 gender-neutral categories were announced during the evening.

The show, broadcast from the PSD Bank Dome, will be shown in more than 170 countries.

Here's a list of key winners from 2022 MTV EMAs

Best Song: Nicki Minaj, Super Freaky Girl

Best Video: Taylor Swift, All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

Best Artist: Taylor Swift

Best Collaboration: David Guetta & Bebe Rexha, I’m Good (Blue)

Best Live: Harry Styles

Best Pop: Taylor Swift

Best New: Seventeen

Best K-Pop: Lisa

Best Latin: Anitta

Best Electronic: David Guetta

Best Hip-Hop: Nicki Minaj

Best Rock: Muse

Best Alternative: Gorillaz

Best R&B: Chloe

Best Longform: Taylor Swift, All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

Video For Good: Sam Smith, Unholy (ft. Kim Petras)

Biggest Fans: BTS

Best Push: Seventeen

Best Metaverse Performance: Blackpink, The Virtual PUBG Mobile

Best Look ‘Personal Style’: Rita Ora

Generation Change: Lina Deshvar, Anna Kutova and Anfisa Yakovina