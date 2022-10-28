BlackPink in Abu Dhabi, how to buy tickets for Etihad Park concert

BlackPink are coming to Etihad Park.

The popular K-pop girl group, made up of Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa, announced in August they would be bringing their Born Pink world tour to Abu Dhabi on January 28, although other details for the show were not revealed.

However, the venue has now been announced as well as ticketing information for the gig.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale on Wednesday at 11am for those who have a Blink membership, while general sale starts next Friday at noon. In order to get a Blink membership, fans will need to register through the WeVerse website.

“K-pop has seen a huge rise in popularity in recent years and BlackPink have been at the forefront of this movement, being one of the most famous groups globally,” said James Craven, president of Live Nation Middle East.

“Live Nation are delighted to be able to bring this iconic group to the UAE for the very first time and fans will witness an incredible live show on January 28. Boasting a huge collection of smash hit songs, it promises to be one of the best nights of the year for the Abu Dhabi live music scene.”

Read More What songs will Blackpink play on their Born Pink world tour in Abu Dhabi?

Last month, the group released their second album, Born Pink, which reached No 1 on the UK Albums Chart and Billboard 200. It marked the first time a Korean girl group had ever topped the Billboard 200, with BlackPink becoming the first female group to do so since Danity Kane in 2008. In less than two days, Born Pink sold more than 2.2 million copies, becoming the bestselling album by a girl group in South Korea.

The group made their debut in August 2016 with the single Square One. Since stepping on to the music scene, the band have had the honour of being the highest-charting female Korean act on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No 13 with 2020's Ice Cream. They also reached No 2 on the Billboard 200 with smash-hit first album The Album, which was released in the same year.

Scroll the gallery below to see the best concerts and events coming to Abu Dhabi, from Post Malone to Blackpink