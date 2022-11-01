Taylor Swift announces first stadium shows since 2018 with The Eras Tour

Taylor Swift is heading back on the road.

The singer, whose hits include All Too Well, has announced The Eras Tour, which will begin in March next year in Glendale, Arizona, and continue until August. So far, 27 shows have been scheduled for the US. International dates will be revealed soon.

Her support acts on the North American portion of the tour will include Paramore, Haim, Phoebe Bridgers, Beabadoobee, Girl in Red, Muna, Gayle, Gracie Abrams and Owenn.

Swift has released four albums since 2018’s Reputation Stadium Tour. These are Lover (2019), Folklore (2020), Evermore (2020) and the recently released Midnights.

“I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!) The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US, with international dates to be announced as soon as we can,” she wrote on social media.

New album Midnights, which consists of 13 tracks, has set numerous records since it was released on October 21. The album went straight to No 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart, with the biggest sales week for any album in nearly seven years, according to Luminate, the data company that services Billboard.

On Monday, Swift also made history by becoming the first artist in to claim the top 10 slots on the Billboard Hot 100, with her song Anti-Hero topping the chart. Her other songs that made the top 10 include Lavender Haze, Snow on the Beach with Lana Del Rey, Midnight Rain and Karma.

"10 out of 10 of the Hot 100??? On my 10th album???" she tweeted.

10 out of 10 of the Hot 100??? On my 10th album??? I AM IN SHAMBLES. https://t.co/q1n5Zc6pYA — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 31, 2022

In a ranking of all of her albums, The National's Saeed Saeed said Midnights was Swift "back in her comfort zone".

"While the production is expectedly top-notch, Swift has used some of the songwriting lessons learnt from writing Folklore and Evermore to create a beguiling collection of songs packed with hooks and subtle intricacy," he wrote.

"Midnights is about the emotions she felt from bouts of sleepless nights, something she eloquently describes as when 'depression works the graveyard shift'. ... It is bold, affecting and cinematic in scope and lyricism."

