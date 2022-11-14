MTV EMAs 2022 fashion highlights: chainmail, Kanye West's face and structural looks

The MTV Europe Music Awards are never a demure style occasion, and the 2022 EMA awards didn't disappoint.

Sparkle, chainmail and sheer looks were the call of the day at the ceremony, which was held in Dusseldorf, Germany.

Taylor Swift, who won big taking home four awards, dazzled in a custom David Koma look, with a sparkling chainmail piece over a black body suit.

Rita Ora, who hosted the ceremony with her husband Taika Waititi, opted for a vintage sheer jumpsuit by Lebanese designer Elie Saab.

Rita Ora, wearing vintage Elie Saab, and Taika Waititi arrive at the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards. Getty Images

Toeing the vampy sartorial line, singer Ava Max opted for a green velvet Roberto Cavalli cutaway dress, while Tate McRae wore a warm and modest Versace puffer jacket, befitting the German winter weather.

Singer Bebe Rexha turned heads in a structural blue velvet design by Fjolla Nila.

Another outfit that got people talking was sported by Israeli singer Noa Kirel, who opted for a black crop top paired with trousers emblazoned with Kanye West's face, designed by Yuval Alroey.

MTV EMAs highlights

Swift walked away with four wins on the night, including for Best Artist, Best Video and Best Longform Video.

Currently topping the charts with Anti-Hero from her record-breaking new album Midnights, Swift made a surprise appearance at the awards in Dusseldorf to collect her haul, the latest in a long line of accolades for the singer-songwriter. Accepting her first award of the night she said “the fans are the only reason any of this happens for me”.

David Guetta and Rexha opened the show with their hit collaboration I’m Good (Blue), a track that nearly didn’t get released.

Rexha explained on the carpet “we had no idea that it was gonna blow up and be so viral on TikTok. And here we are performing it and nominated for Best Collab.”

Hot on their toes was Muse, who returned to the EMAs for a fiery performance of Will of the People, later winning Best Rock Act. They dedicated their award to the people of Ukraine and the women of Iran.