'Midnights': Taylor Swift releases her 'wild ride of an album'

Taylor Swift's latest album Midnights is here.

The singer released the anticipated new record at 8am GST on Friday.

It includes a collaboration with Lana Del Rey, Snow on the Beach, and was co-created with Jack Antonoff, who Swift thanked in an Instagram post when the album was released.

Click through the gallery above to see Taylor Swift's album art to date

Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' is out now. Photo: Republic Records

"Midnights is a wild ride of an album and I couldn’t be happier that my co pilot on this adventure was @jackantonoff. He’s my friend for life (presumptuous I know but I stand by it) and we’ve been making music together for nearly a decade however … this is our first album we’ve done with just the two of us as main collaborators," Swift wrote.

"We’d been toying with ideas and had written a few things we loved, but Midnights actually really coalesced and flowed out of us when our partners (both actors) did a film together in Panama. Jack and I found ourselves back in New York, alone, recording every night, staying up late and exploring old memories and midnights past."

Swift is dating English actor Joe Alwyn and Antonoff's is reportedly engaged to Margaret Qualley, daughter of Andie MacDowell. The pair starred in 2022 romantic drama Stars at Noon.

The singer thanked her collaborators in her post, including Rey, along with musicians Jahaan Sweet, Sam Dew, songwriter Sounwave, producer Keanu Beats and actress Zoe Kravitz, who has two writing credits on the album. She also thanked William Bowery, which is the pen name Alwyn opted for writing credits on Swift's past releases.

She concluded: "Midnights is a collage of intensity, highs and lows and ebbs and flows. Life can be dark, starry, cloudy, terrifying, electrifying, hot, cold, romantic or lonely. Just like Midnights."