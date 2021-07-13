Who is Jack Antonoff? How producer behind Lorde and Taylor Swift found his Midas touch

When Olivia Rodrigo released the production credits behind her latest song Deja Vu this week, it confirmed what the pop music industry already knew: Jack Antonoff is a certified hitmaker.

The producer and songwriter's name, which featured among the credits, may not be recognisable to the casual listener, but his impact on radio and streaming services has been immense.

Over the past five years, the US multi-instrumentalist has helped craft albums by the likes of Taylor Swift (Reputation and Folklore), Lorde (Melodrama), Lana Del Rey (Chemtrails over the Country Club) and Pink (Beautiful Trauma).

Simply put, the man has been all over the airwaves, crafting some of the most evocative pieces of pop sung by dynamic female artists.

But, who is he and how did he find this Midas touch?

Writing with feeling

What sets Antonoff's work apart from his peers is its edge.

While manifesting sonically through interesting chords and arrangements such as in Pink’s Better Life and All Loved Up by Amy Shark, his hook-laden compositions are not designed to be pure earworms.

Take Taylor Swift’s 2016 hit Out of the Woods, for example, in which Antonoff weighs down the repetitive and catchy chorus with frenzied and percussive synth lines and experimental vocal samples.

It’s a move that transforms the track from a sun-kissed radio banger to something more dramatic and existential.

The approach hearkens back to his beginnings as lead singer of Steel Train, an indie rock group renowned for melding 1980s-style synth-pop with the psychedelia of 1970s rock.

It was the former style that landed him his first taste of success.

After joining the band Fun, Antonoff co-wrote the group's biggest hit, 2011's We Are Young.

Featuring singer Janelle Monae, the track was hailed for its expansive production. Once again, the synth and percussion were more powerful than the average pop song of the time, recalling the bombast of Queen.

We Are Young won the 2013 Grammy Award for Song of the Year and set the band on the path to stardom. Antonoff was horrified.

“I remember immediately – immediately – feeling like, ‘I don’t want to play We Are Young when I’m 35,’” he told The New York Times in 2017, when he was 32. Fun has been on hiatus since 2012.

He was not perturbed by the success and fame, but he felt the song was too impersonal. As that interview revealed, Antonoff loves the exuberance of pop music, but is against the notion it purely serves as a form of escapism.

Songs of love and loss

That creative search for meaning partly stems from personal trauma.

When he was just 18, Antonoff watched his sister, five years his junior, succumb to cancer.

Finding ways to express that sense of loss, amid his maximalist approach to songwriting, has been his driving force ever since.

"My whole career has been revisiting that through a different lens,” he told online music publication Pitchfork in 2017. “How do I talk about loss in these big songs that sound like a person blasting out of Jersey on a rocket ship?"

It’s a question he rephrases and poses to potential collaborators upon their first meeting.

In The New York Times interview, he explained how songwriting sessions often begin with him asking the artist: “What’s the worst thing that’s ever happened to you?”

It’s a question designed to provoke a conversation, often spilling over to become the subject matter forming his best and biggest collaborations.

That tension between love and loss, intimacy and bombast, celebrating life and acknowledging loss, has been explored musically and lyrically in Look What You Made Me Do and my tears ricochet with Swift (2017 and 2020 respectively), Liability with Lorde in 2017 and the fiery Gas Lighter by The Chicks in 2020.

Working with women

These are the kind of heavy and nuanced subjects Antonoff believes are best delivered through the female voice.

Working almost exclusively with female artists has been more of a creative choice, he told Pitchfork.

Citing his musical heroes as dynamic singers such as Kate Bush, not to mention growing up with two sisters, he often wrote songs with a female voice in mind.

"All emotions aside, I write a full octave above where I sing," he said. "There’s just a lot of melodic DNA that works better for women than men. And most of my favourite artists are women."

Antonoff also said the testosterone-driven atmosphere of the entertainment industry was not conducive to his craft.

“I don’t want to categorise something that’s more specifically female, but I will say that, in my experience, the women that I’ve worked with have been more interested in talking about what’s gone wrong in our lives, quietly putting it to a piano, and then eventually making it into this big thing.”

It’s also a description fitting of a skyrocketing career that shows pop music can be made with purpose.

PROFILE BOX Company name: Overwrite.ai Founder: Ayman Alashkar Started: Established in 2020 Based: Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai Sector: PropTech Initial investment: Self-funded by founder Funding stage: Seed funding, in talks with angel investors

Suggested picnic spots Abu Dhabi

Umm Al Emarat Park

Yas Gateway Park

Delma Park

Al Bateen beach

Saadiyaat beach

The Corniche

Zayed Sports City



Dubai

Kite Beach

Zabeel Park

Al Nahda Pond Park

Mushrif Park

Safa Park

Al Mamzar Beach Park

Al Qudrah Lakes

THE BIO Age: 30 Favourite book: The Power of Habit Favourite quote: "The world is full of good people, if you cannot find one, be one" Favourite exercise: The snatch Favourite colour: Blue

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Du Plessis plans his retirement South Africa captain Faf du Plessis said on Friday the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia in two years' time will be his last. Du Plessis, 34, who has led his country in two World T20 campaigns, in 2014 and 2016, is keen to play a third but will then step aside. "The T20 World Cup in 2020 is something I'm really looking forward to. I think right now that will probably be the last tournament for me," he said in Brisbane ahead of a one-off T20 against Australia on Saturday.

Williams at Wimbledon Venus Williams - 5 titles (2000, 2001, 2005, 2007 and 2008) Serena Williams - 7 titles (2002, 2003, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2015 and 2016)

My Cat Yugoslavia by Pajtim Statovci

Pushkin Press

The biog Favourite hobby: taking his rescue dog, Sally, for long walks. Favourite book: anything by Stephen King, although he said the films rarely match the quality of the books Favourite film: The Shawshank Redemption stands out as his favourite movie, a classic King novella Favourite music: “I have a wide and varied music taste, so it would be unfair to pick a single song from blues to rock as a favourite"

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

FIXTURES Thu Mar 15 – West Indies v Afghanistan, UAE v Scotland

Fri Mar 16 – Ireland v Zimbabwe

Sun Mar 18 – Ireland v Scotland

Mon Mar 19 – West Indies v Zimbabwe

Tue Mar 20 – UAE v Afghanistan

Wed Mar 21 – West Indies v Scotland

Thu Mar 22 – UAE v Zimbabwe

Fri Mar 23 – Ireland v Afghanistan The top two teams qualify for the World Cup Classification matches

The top-placed side out of Papua New Guinea, Hong Kong or Nepal will be granted one-day international status. UAE and Scotland have already won ODI status, having qualified for the Super Six. Thu Mar 15 – Netherlands v Hong Kong, PNG v Nepal

Sat Mar 17 – 7th-8th place playoff, 9th-10th place playoff

Sonchiriya Director: Abhishek Chaubey Producer: RSVP Movies, Azure Entertainment Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee, Ashutosh Rana, Bhumi Pednekar, Ranvir Shorey Rating: 3/5

ESSENTIALS The flights Emirates flies direct from Dubai to Rio de Janeiro from Dh7,000 return including taxes. Avianca fliles from Rio to Cusco via Lima from $399 (Dhxx) return including taxes. The trip From US$1,830 per deluxe cabin, twin share, for the one-night Spirit of the Water itinerary and US$4,630 per deluxe cabin for the Peruvian Highlands itinerary, inclusive of meals, and beverages. Surcharges apply for some excursions.

The specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 849Nm Range: 456km Price: from Dh437,900 On sale: now

EMERGENCY PHONE NUMBERS Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

