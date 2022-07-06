Celebrities storm blue carpet for 'Thor: Love and Thunder' premiere in London

The cast of Thor: Love and Thunder hit the red carpet for the film's UK premiere on Tuesday, turning up in their finest looks at the Odeon Luxe in Leicester Square.

Natalie Portman, who plays Jane Foster, attended with husband Benjamin Millepied, wearing a deep red Dior mini dress with a floral headpiece and matching sandals.

The film's director, Taika Waititi, turned up with partner Rita Ora, dressed in a golden, floor-length gown with fringe detailing and beaded embellishments by Lebanese designer Elie Saab.

Chris Hemsworth as Thor in a scene from 'Thor: Love and Thunder', directed by Taika Waititi. All photos: Marvel Studios

Tessa Thompson, who plays Valkyrie in the movie, wore an Oscar de la Renta fringe gown with metallic boots and arm cuffs.

Tennis star Serena Williams made an appearance after her Wimbledon 2022 exit in a short pink dress with long sheer sleeves and a thin black scarf.

French actress Pom Klementieff wore an edgy mesh black outfit with an asymmetrical hem and belted leather jacket.

Bridgerton star Rege-Jean Page also looked sharp in a black blazer over a pink T-shirt.

Thor: Love and Thunder is Waititi’s second foray into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, after Thor: Ragnarok (2017).

The crossover continues at the beginning of Love and Thunder, with Thor (Chris Hemsworth) fighting alongside the Guardians crew, until there’s a problem.

As the film’s title suggests, this is a love story first and foremost, with Thor still moping over Jane Foster, the Earthly astrophysicist he previously split from.

With Thor’s home planet of Asgard no more, the movie also takes us back to New Asgard, where Valkyrie now rules.

But when Jane arrives, picking up Thor’s broken hammer Mjolnir, she transforms into the Mighty Thor, a development direct from the comics. Soon enough, she’s projected into a battle with the God of Thunder, who seems slightly aghast she now has control of his one-time weapon while he wields the axe Stormbreaker.

