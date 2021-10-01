'Bridgerton' star Rege-Jean Page lands his own Netflix thriller with Russo brothers

Fans of Bridgerton star Rege-Jean Page who were left devastated after it was announced he will not be returning for the show's second season, now have reason to celebrate. The British actor is getting his own Netflix film, a heist thriller to be produced by the Russo brothers, the duo behind the streaming platform's most watched film Extraction.

Joe and Anthony Russo, best known for their Marvel films including Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Avengers: Endgame, will produce along with Noah Hawley, known for hit series Bones and Fargo, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

No title or plot details have been revealed.

“AGBO was originally founded to allow us to collaborate with artists we greatly respect and admire. We are very happy to continue to fulfill that pledge by supporting this new film from Noah Hawley and Rege-Jean Page," said producer Mike Larocca of AGBO, which was founded by the Russo brothers.

Rege-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor in 'Bridgerton'. Photo: Netflix

Page became a breakout star playing Simon Bassett, the Duke of Hastings in Bridgerton. Set in the 1800s in London and centred around the aristocratic Bridgertons, a family of eight siblings and their widowed mother, much of the first season focused on Daphne, the eldest daughter played by Phoebe Dynevor, and her romance with Page’s Duke.

In April, when Netflix announced the departure of Duke's character, fans were left enraged, with many saying they watched the show because of Page.

Your Grace, it has been a pleasure. 💜🐝 pic.twitter.com/kX1nIG8pz7 — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) April 2, 2021

Born in London, England in 1990 to an English father and Zimbabwean mother, Page spent his early childhood in Harare, Zimbabwe and moved back to London at the age of 14, when he took up acting at the National Youth Theatre as a hobby.

An accomplished singer, he starred in a number of British shows as well as Roots, the four-part TV adaption of Alex Haley's 1976 novel in the US, before landing the Bridgerton role.

The upcoming Netflix project will not be his first time working with the Russo brothers, however. Page features in the multi-star cast The Gray Man, a Netflix film starring Chirs Evans and Ryan Gosling in lead roles. The thriller, about a fugitive former CIA agent on the run, is based on a novel of the same name by Mark Greaney. It will also feature South Indian superstar Dhanush in his first major international role.

The Russo brothers also produced Extraction, the 2020 film starring Chris Hemsworth, which is now Netflix's most watched film with 99 million views. Bridgerton is also the platform's most-watched series, with 82 million. Sequels for both are in the works.