Our favourite TV shows of 2025, from Adolescence and All Her Fault to Pluribus and Physical: Asia

From buzzy global hits to quieter shows that lingered long after the final episode, 2025 offered plenty for television fans.
It was a year shaped by ambitious storytelling and strong performances across streaming platforms and formats. Prestige dramas, reality competitions, sci-fi, romance and even a YouTube series were among The National's favourites.
Here, we look back at the shows that we kept recommending to friends, stayed up late to finish or even watched all in one weekend.
The Pitt
We’ve seen so many variations of the medical drama over the years – along with cop shows, it’s a genre that seems to have endless stories to tell – that it feels almost impossible to imagine there’s anything genuinely new left to say under the LED lights.
And yet The Pitt, created by ER alumnus R Scott Gemmill in collaboration with his former star and producer Noah Wyle, makes the genre feel new again – and more rigorously true to life than it has been in years.
Structured around a doctor's single 15-hour emergency-room shift at a Pittsburgh hospital, unfolding in near-real time, the series reinvents the genre at a formal level. Patients drift in and out unpredictably, rather than conforming to the familiar template of neatly contained cases introduced and resolved within an episode. The effect is disorienting, immersive and quietly radical.
More importantly, The Pitt is made with a palpable respect for the lived experience of the professionals it depicts. It engages directly with post-pandemic realities, systemic strain and moral fatigue, while lingering on granular details most medical dramas smooth over or ignore. Yes, the doctors and nurses still do less paperwork than their real-world counterparts – it needs to remain watchable, after all – but the balance it strikes is remarkable.
Fully formed from its opening episode, The Pitt is exhilarating and heartbreaking in equal measure – a rare medical drama that feels not just revitalised, but essential.
William Mullally, arts & culture editor
Task
The 2021 limited series Mare of Easttown was one of those golden moments of modern streaming, connecting a stellar cast (led by Kate Winslet and Jean Smart) with an extraordinary script to deliver seven episodes of gripping television and scoop several awards.
While this year’s Task is not quite what screenwriter Brad Ingelsby did next – he also wrote the excellent film Echo Valley, among other projects – it is a compelling companion piece of crime drama to Easttown, albeit set in rural Pennsylvania this time around, played out once again over seven episodes.
Marc Ruffalo, Tom Pelphrey and Emilia Jones lead a quality cast in a complex tale of crime and punishment. Ruffalo is a flawed and world-weary FBI agent leading a task force investigating a series of armed robberies on trap houses, or drug dens. Pelphrey is at the heart of those violent robberies, while Jones is bound to his character by family ties and a sense of duty.
Task immerses the viewer in a particular view of America. Its characters are well built, even if the other members of Ruffalo’s task force could be labelled as representing predictable pillars of competence, incompetence and hubris. No matter, though, this was seven hours well spent. Marvel at the dialogue and the cinematography and wrestle repeatedly with Task’s knotty moral code.
Nick March, assistant editor in chief
Adolescence
While it is hard to say that such a difficult watch is a favourite, Adolescence has been, without a doubt, the most impactful drama of 2025. As a mother of two boys, I viewed this through a particularly sensitive lens. And as a Brit, I felt the gritty reality in my bones – from the familiarity of an English comprehensive school to the recognisable scenes of a northern town under oppressive grey skies.
But for the international audience, parents or not, the show's production mastery and universal themes that speak to the core of our times rightly catapulted it into the global conversation.
The limited series of four episodes, each shot in one continuous take, is breathtaking on multiple levels, from the cinematography to the masterful acting, particularly from Stephen Graham. His performance, both on-screen and as a co-creator, has cemented his status as a British TV national treasure.
Nicola Leech, head of audience
Last Samurai Standing
Last Samurai Standing is a live-action television show adapted from the novel of the same name by Shogo Imamura.
It delivers a gripping blend of high-octane action and measured, character-driven storytelling. From the opening sequence, the series sets an impressive pace, combining sharp swordplay with striking cinematography that highlights both the beauty and brutality of its world. The fight choreography is precise, visceral and grounded.
Yet the show isn’t merely a parade of battles. Its central narrative, following a lone samurai’s struggle to navigate shifting loyalties and political upheaval, provides emotional depth that elevates the action. The performances are compelling, with the lead actor offering a nuanced portrayal of honour, grief and resilience.
While the plot occasionally leans into familiar tropes, the execution is strong enough to keep it engaging throughout. With its dynamic pacing, vivid world-building and memorable set pieces, Last Samurai Standing is a thrilling and surprisingly thoughtful action series.
Habib Azam, digital product manager
Landman (season two)
I don’t watch a lot of TV – yes, I am that ageing hipster still bragging about that – so when my husband begged me to watch Landman, I acquiesced with a dramatic sigh. However, I’m glad I did.
Landman follows Tommy Norris, who works for an oil company in Texas. He’s the one running day-to-day operations in this multimillion-dollar enterprise, and it requires his constant attention. Billy Bob Thornton flawlessly plays the chain-smoking, quietly hilarious and eternally exhausted Tommy.
From cartels to explosions to intense family drama, this show has it all, and despite the implausibility of all this happening in sleepy West Texas, I found myself on the edge of my seat, and groaning when the credits rolled.
There has been criticism that the show is oil industry propaganda – and yeah, it kind of is. But I think we often forget that almost everything in this world still runs on oil and probably will for a long time. It's a hard job, it's a dirty job, it's an increasingly thankless (if lucrative) job. I doubt they could have made a similarly compelling show about wind farms. So, if you can silence the panicky virtue-signalling voice in your head for an hour, Landman is a great watch.
Sara Ruthven, deputy Washington bureau chief
The Summer I Turned Pretty (season three)
Season three of The Summer I Turned Pretty, based on Jenny Han's bestselling trilogy of novels, follows Belly, Conrad and Jeremiah through the most complicated stage of their love triangle. The show handles their emotions and relationships with more maturity and clarity than the final book. I don't usually prefer an adaptation over the original, but this is an exception. It fixes the rushed parts of the book and gives the characters space to grow in a way that felt natural.
This season also shows how deeply connected their lives are, shaped by family, loss and years of shared summers. Every choice carries real weight, and the show balances that tension without dragging the story. It keeps the heart of the series while making the emotional journey feel grounded and complete.
Another part of the experience was the weekly anticipation. It was nice to have a show to look forward to. It felt comforting and familiar, something to watch when you want to disconnect for an hour.
Overall, season three delivers a fuller and more satisfying version of the ending. And if you start now, you might catch up before the new movie arrives – no promises, but it is worth the attempt.
Nour Ibrahim, social media journalist
All Her Fault
I have not stopped thinking about All Her Fault since I finished watching it just a couple of weeks ago.
Starring Sarah Snook and Dakota Fanning, the thriller series follows Marissa Irvine’s (Snook) hunt for her son, Milo, who is kidnapped during a play date. Although it seems straightforward, there are plenty of twists and turns along the way.
The series also unpacks the intense mental load of motherhood, complicated relationship dynamics and gender politics in the workplace, all while a team of detectives hunt for missing Milo and try to uncover why he was taken in the first place.
Based on the 2021 novel of the same name by Andrea Mara, the ending is an all-mighty surprise.
Farah Andrews, head of features
Secrets We Keep
When this Danish show came out, it immediately earned comparisons to Adolescence because it also tackles themes of toxic masculinity and online child safety. But Secrets We Keep (Reservatet in Danish) is more than that. A slow-burner, it looks at privilege, power, class divides and racism through the eyes of two wealthy families and their respective au pairs.
The show follows Cecilie (Marie Bach Hansen), a wealthy executive, whose neighbours' Filipina au pair Ruby (Donna Levkovski) suddenly goes missing. After realising that her obscenely rich neighbours do not seem too bothered about their domestic help's disappearance, Cecilie grows increasingly concerned. Her suspicion and investigation eventually lead her close to home.
Featuring powerful performances, the six-part series will leave you unsettled by the things people with privilege can get away with, but also make you question our complicity in looking away from injustices happening in plain sight.
David Tusing, assistant features editor
Last One Laughing UK
If you’re a fan of British comedy, you’ve almost certainly watched Last One Laughing UK. If you haven’t, congratulations, I’ve just given you the best gift you’ll receive this year.
The premise is disarmingly simple: put 10 of the country’s top comedians in a room, tell them to be funny, and eject anyone who laughs. The winner is, as the title suggests, the last one left stony-faced. The result is compulsive, laugh-out-loud television. The format has already been a hit in more than 25 countries, many of them available on Prime Video. If British comedy isn’t your thing, chances are there’s a version for you – from India or South Africa or France.
The star of the first UK season is Bob Mortimer, who has enjoyed a late-career renaissance thanks to panel shows such as Would I Lie to You? and his turn as a novelist. His absurdist streak on Last One Laughing will make a fan out of anyone unacquainted with his humour and turn existing fans into forever loyalists.
Nasri Atallah, editor of TN Magazine
Pluribus
Vince Gilligan, the writer and creator of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, returned this year with a sci-fi show that grips from the first episode and doesn't let go.
The world is taken over by a parasitic species that does not seem all that malevolent, but humanity is all but gone, so how do the survivors fight back? Well, first they need to get on the same page and agree that there's more to life than fleeting pleasures. It falls upon a miserable writer to crack the code and save the human race from eradication. As serious as the premise sounds, it's delivered through dark humour and absurd situations.
I love shows like Pluribus because they keep the spirit of prestige television alive. A weekly show with one-hour episodes should always feel like an event, and foster discussion and anticipation afterwards. In a world heading towards binge-watching seasons, it's fantastic to see a television show that makes a great case for the contrary.
Faisal Al Zaabi, gaming and social journalist
Severance (season two)
Severance is an entirely new concept. Usually, when shows attempt to create that, they either falter in the script writing, the acting or the storyline and the seasons get weaker. However, Severance did none of that.
In season two of the hit show, Mark Scout (Adam Scott) manages to achieve “integration” after being severed, meaning he is disconnected from his real self while he is at work. This means that his “outie” – self outside of work – and “innie” – self at work – find themselves colliding in very interesting ways and having deep and thought-provoking conversations on morality.
Corporate life is also on display in an exaggerated way that explores how much we are willing to do to win approval. In the final scene, Mark faces a tough decision. His choice left me shocked and thinking about what he did long after the episode ended.
The actors, story and season-on-season development is so strong that I was hooked from the start. I even had in-depth conversations with other people who had watched it about its practicality in real life, if it were possible, and how we'd apply it. It's such a thought-provoking and deep story that I'm looking forward to the next season.
Nada AlTaher, senior foreign reporter
Physical: Asia
One of the reasons I’ve enjoyed the Physical: 100 series is how it highlights that strength and stamina can belong to people of all shapes and sizes. So when I heard about the spin-off Physical: Asia, this time built around teams rather than individuals, I was instantly intrigued.
The reality competition brings together teams of elite athletes from eight countries, including Australia and Turkey, in a series of head-to-head challenges that test strength, balance, endurance, willpower and strategy. Teams are eliminated when they fail or finish last, narrowing the field until only one remains.
The show, released in batches over four weeks, quickly became something to look forward to. There is something endearing about watching contestants from different countries engage with one another’s cultures through friendly competition. The series also offers a strong portrayal of female strength, reinforcing that mental resilience can be just as defining as physical power.
Evelyn Lau, assistant features editor
The Residence
The Residence is an anti-murder mystery as much as it embraces the genre.
The story takes place in the residential section of the White House. The chief usher, AB Wynter (Giancarlo Esposito), is found dead during a state dinner for the Australian prime minister. The entire staff of the White House, as well as the guests in attendance, suddenly become possible suspects. Through the murder investigation, we discover the inner workings and protocols of the private section of the White House.
Of course, so much of a murder mystery stands on the shoulders of its detective. Cordelia Cupp (Uzo Aduba) is a patchwork of Kenneth Branagh’s Hercule Poirot and Benedict Cumberbatch’s Sherlock, in all their arresting and insufferable qualities. She is brilliant, condescending, perceptive, aloof. She manages to trawl from her suspects and witnesses secrets and insecurities, often without saying a word.
Cupp is a distillation of the archetypal murder mystery detective, but in a way that isn’t generic. Instead, the character has fun with the archetype, ramping up the character traits we've come to love or become bored by.
While The Residence isn’t a show you’re likely to think about after the final credits roll, it makes for a riveting weekend binge.
Razmig Bedirian, features writer
The Bads of Bollywood
I had zero expectations for this series, directed by Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan, but I decided to give in to the hype on social media. And it isn't bad. At all.
The series follows a wannabe actor trying to carve a niche in the competitive world of Bollywood, who falls in love with a bigwig's daughter and survives attempts to sabotage his career. While the execution is not exactly flawless, this is a very bingeable series. It has all the elements of an entertaining “masala” film – fast-paced action sequences, cheesy and over-the-top dialogue, a dramatic plot twist, a sprinkling of comedy and lots of emotions.
Lead actor Lakshya Lalwani is easy on the eyes and has great chemistry with supporting actor Raghav Juyal, who brings in most of the laughs. With only seven short episodes, The Bads of Bollywood is a great choice for light viewing on a weekend night, because you will want to finish the series in one go. Keep an eye out for appearances from the “who's who” of the Hindi film industry, including King Khan himself.
Aarti Jhurani, sub-editor
Dept Q
In the early summer, I was gripped by Netflix’s Dept Q. Set in a moody Edinburgh and fronted by an equally moody detective, it made for perfect cosy-night-in television.
The show centres around a department set up to investigate cold cases, led by Carl Morck (Matthew Goode). He is joined by Akram Salim (played by Swedish-Kurdish actor Alexej Manvelov), a Syrian refugee and former police officer, who encourages Morck to pick up the disappearance of prosecutor and lawyer Merritt Lingard (Chloe Pirrie). The crew is completed by trainee Rose (Leah Byrne), who is diligently trying to get off desk duty, and Morck’s former partner DI James Hardy (Jamie Sives), who works from a hospital bed.
It was captivating TV, with plenty of unexpected twists and turns, indulgent shots of Scottish scenery, and a plotline four years in the past that runs parallel to Morck et al’s present. The fact that it’s based on Afdeling Q by Jussi Adler-Olsen, a series of 10 Danish Nordic noir crime novels, is music to my ears. Does that mean we’re getting nine more series of the show, Netflix?
A second season has been commissioned with filming in Edinburgh slated for early next year and a story loosely based on Adler-Olsen's second novel, The Absent One.
Farah Andrews, head of features
Dirt
As a long-time fan of Anthony Bourdain and the genre of food, travel and counterculture, I was hooked by this YouTube series that closely emulates the success of Bourdain's series Parts Unknown. Often covering undiscovered adventures in the US and further afield, Dirt's host Josh Rosen finds local food heroes, authentic makers and creators, and explores the destinations he travels to.
The mixture of adventure, experiences, great food and connecting with people he meets on his travels is a joy to watch. The programme on Guadalajara focuses on local cuisines and goes behind the scenes of a tequila factory. If you enjoy well-produced travel content with soul, humanity and a big cook-in at the end of each programme, this series needs to be added to your watchlist on YouTube.
Rob Easson, senior product manager