Who’s winning Physical: Asia? Latest leaderboard and country eliminations

The first international spin-off of Netflix's hit South Korean fitness reality show, Physical: 100, debuted on October 28, with eight countries facing-off for the ultimate showdown. A total of 48 athletes feature in Physical: Asia, six each from eight countries: South Korea, Japan, Thailand, Mongolia, Turkey, Indonesia, Australia and the Philippines. The countries were selected for their sporting histories and distinct characteristics, Netflix said, and, already, some of them are asserting dominance.

Star contestants include Filipino boxer Manny Pacquiao, the only eight-division world champion in history, and Australian UFC middleweight champion Robert “The Reaper” Whittaker. Fans of Physical: 100 will also be familiar with some of the South Korean team members, which include season two winner Amotti and UFC star Dong-hyun “Stun Gun” Kim, who also appeared in season two. Wrestler Jang Eun-sil and skeleton racer and Olympic gold medallist Yun Sung-bin also appeared in the first season of the show.

What's at stake in Physical: Asia?

Besides national pride, the winning team will walk away with a cash prize of 1 billion Korean won ($700,000), vastly upping the stakes from the 300 million Korean won prize in the first and second seasons of Physical: 100.

What are the challenges?

Territorial Conquest challenge, set on a sand dune. Photo: Netflix

Similar to Physical: 100, contestants on Physical: Asia – both women and men – go head-to-head in challenges that test their strength, endurance, willpower and strategy.

“We built the set across an area the size of five soccer fields, using 1,200 metric tonnes of sand and 40 metric tonnes of steel,” producer Jang Ho-gi said. “Our goal was to harmonise the diverse histories and cultures of Korea and Asia.”

In the first challenge, Territorial Conquest, all eight teams competed for four available platforms set atop a sand dune. Their goal was to get as many team members as possible on one platform even while wrestling one another amid the shifting sands dunes.

Similar to musical chairs, the available platforms were then reduced to two and finally one, as teams with the least number of members on platforms were sent out of the game.

In the second challenge, Shipwreck Salvage, two teams competed to haul cargo from a shipwreck to a designated collection point within 20 minutes. The team that accumulated the greatest total weight of cargo within that time was named the winner. Four winning teams emerge from the eight countries, with the other four losing teams going into the Revival Challenge to remain in the competition.

Contestants haul cargo in the Shipwreck Salvage challenge. Photo: Netflix

In the Revival Challenge, a slightly altered version of the Death Match Challenge from Physical: 100, contestants compete to gain possession of a ball in an arena and then aim to place the ball in their opponent's box. The challenge consisted of five rounds, with each round increasing the team size – from one member per team to five members per team for the final round. Two teams emerged the winner from this challenge, with the two losing teams out of the competition.

When to stream new episodes?

Four episodes of Physical: Asia have been released so far, ending in a nail-biting sequence in which world boxing champ Pacquiao is attempting to salvage Team Philippines' pride in the Revival Challenge.

New episodes will be released every Tuesday, with two episodes on November 4, three episodes on November 11 and the final three on November 18.

Who's winning so far?

Manny Pacquiao, left, and Ray Jefferson Querubin fight for Team Philippines' survival in the game. Photo: Netflix

Team Turkey emerged the winner after a hard-fought strategic game in the first challenge, Territorial Conquest, which tested both physical strength and endurance.

Following their win, Turkey was given the opportunity to pick the match-ups for the second challenge, Shipwreck Salvage. Turkey then advanced to the next round, having chosen and beaten Team Indonesia. In the other match-ups set by Turkey, Australia beat Japan, Mongolia beat the Philippines and South Korea beat Thailand.

The coming episodes on Tuesday will show which two teams from the losing four countries – Japan, Philippines, Thailand and Indonesia – remain in the game and which two are eliminated.

