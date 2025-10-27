Boxing champ Manny Pacquiao, centre, leads Team Philippines in Physical: Asia. Photo: Netflix
Boxing champ Manny Pacquiao, centre, leads Team Philippines in Physical: Asia. Photo: Netflix

Culture

Film & TV

All the eight teams on Physical: Asia, Netflix's international spin-off series

Boxer Manny Pacquiao and MMA fighter Yushin Okami among country leaders

David Tusing

October 27, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Netflix's first international spin-off of its South Korean hit Physical: 100 will debut on Tuesday. And this time, it's going to be a battle of nations, with eight countries competing.

In the original reality show, 100 contestants – both women and men – known for their physical attributes, go head-to-head in various challenges that test their strength, endurance, willpower and strategy. Contestants are eliminated with each challenge, with the last person standing named the ultimate victor. The show has run for two seasons, with a third one, as well as other international spin-offs, now in the works.

What is Physical: Asia about?

Physical: Asia is the hit show's first international spin-off and the first to feature a showdown of countries. A total of 48 athletes feature in the competition, six each from eight countries: South Korea, Japan, Thailand, Mongolia, Turkey, Indonesia, Australia and the Philippines.

The countries were chosen for their passion for sports and distinct characteristics, Netflix said. The show features new settings and quests, from sinking ships to fortress-style battles, each weaving elements of South Korean and Asian culture.

“We built the set across an area the size of five soccer fields, using 1,200 tonnes of sand and 40 tonnes of steel. This season delivers stories, quests and physical battles unlike anything audiences have seen,” said showrunner Jang Ho-gi.

“At its heart, the Physical series is about raw competition that transcends disciplines and generations. By bringing national pride into the equation, the battles will be more intense, more emotional, and more unforgettable than ever.”

Dream teams

Team South Korea

Mixed martial artist Dong-hyun 'Stun Gun' Kim, centre, leads Team South Korea. Photo: Netflix
Mixed martial artist Dong-hyun 'Stun Gun' Kim, centre, leads Team South Korea. Photo: Netflix

UFC star Dong-hyun “Stun Gun” Kim, who is in season two of Physical: 100, leads his country alongside season two winner Amotti and wrestler Jang Eun-sil, who appeared in season one. They are joined by skeleton racer and Olympic gold medallist Yun Sung-bin, CrossFit athlete Choi Seung-yeon and wrestling champion Kim Min-jae.

Team Philippines

Boxing champion Manny Pacquiao, left, and powerlifter Ray Jefferson Querubin in Physical: Asia season one. Photo: Netflix
Boxing champion Manny Pacquiao, left, and powerlifter Ray Jefferson Querubin in Physical: Asia season one. Photo: Netflix

Boxer Manny Pacquiao, the only eight-division world champion in history, is the team lead for the Philippines. He's joined by MMA star Mark “Mugen” Striegl, strongman Ray Jefferson Querubin, rugby star Justin Coveney, hurdler Robyn Lauren Brown and CrossFit athlete Lara Liwanag.

Team Japan

Mixed martial artist Yushin Okami, centre, is the team lead for Japan. Photo: Netflix
Mixed martial artist Yushin Okami, centre, is the team lead for Japan. Photo: Netflix

Japan is led by decorated MMA fighter Yushin Okami who is joined by baseball player Yoshio “Superhuman” Itoi, swimmer Katsumi Nakamura, judoka Soichi Hashimoto, wrestler Nonoka Ozaki and another MMA fighter Kana Watanabe.

Team Thailand

Team leader Superbon, centre, is currently the second best kickboxer in the world. Photo: Netflix
Team leader Superbon, centre, is currently the second best kickboxer in the world. Photo: Netflix

Muay Thai champion Superbon, the current No 2 pound-for pound kickboxer in the world, leads Team Thailand. He is backed by boxer James Rusameekae, rugby athlete Sunny Kerdkao Wechokittikorn, wrestler Anucha Yospanya, bodybuilder Ploy Nuannaree Olsen and CrossFit athlete Jar Uracha Teerawanitsan.

Team Indonesia

Bodybuilding champion Igedz the 'Executioner', centre, leads Team Indonesia. Photo: Netflix
Bodybuilding champion Igedz the 'Executioner', centre, leads Team Indonesia. Photo: Netflix

Indonesia is led by bodybuilding champion and Mr Indonesia 2018 Igede “Executioner” Dharma Susila. He is be joined by jiu-jitsu athlete Fina Phillipe, swimmer Glenn Victor, athlete Jeremiah Lakhwani, badminton player Marcus Gideon and basketball player Maria Selena.

Team Mongolia

Mongolian wrestler Orkhonbayar Bayarsaikhan, centre, is his country's team leader. Photo: Netflix
Mongolian wrestler Orkhonbayar Bayarsaikhan, centre, is his country's team leader. Photo: Netflix

Wrestling champion Orkhonbayar Bayarsaikhan leads a team of super athletes including MMA fighter Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu, judoka Adiyasuren Amarsaikhan, basketball player Dulguun Enkhbat, volleyball player Khandsuren Gantogtokh and contortionist Lkhagva-Ochir Erdene-Ochirn.

Team Turkey

Oil wrestling champion Recep Kara, centre, leads Team Turkey. Photo: Netflix
Oil wrestling champion Recep Kara, centre, leads Team Turkey. Photo: Netflix

Four-time oil wrestling champion Recep Kara is the team lead for Turkey. He is joined by freestyle wrestler Yasemin Adar Yigit, karate athlete Ali Sofuoglu, sailor Anil Berk Baki, rower Ogeday Girisken and athlete Nefise Karatay.

Team Australia

Mixed martial artist Robert Whittaker, centre, also known as The Reaper or Bobby Knuckles, leads Team Australia. Photo: Netflix
Mixed martial artist Robert Whittaker, centre, also known as The Reaper or Bobby Knuckles, leads Team Australia. Photo: Netflix

UFC middleweight champion Robert “The Reaper” Whittaker leads a team of top athletes for Team Australia. It includes rugby player Eloni Vunakece, fitness coach Alexandra Milne, strongman Eddie Williams, parkour star Dom Tomato and Hyrox athlete Katelin Van Zyl.

Physical: Asia will stream on Netflix from October 28

Updated: October 27, 2025, 10:04 AM
