What Wednesday star Moosa Mostafa wants to see in season three of Netflix's megahit

When Moosa Mostafa first walked on to the set of Wednesday season one, he was one of the youngest members of the cast – a teenager thrown into a Tim Burton universe with little professional training, wide-eyed and overwhelmed.

Returning for season two, however, was a completely different experience. Now 17, the British actor of Egyptian and Pakistani heritage is not only growing up alongside his character Eugene Ottinger, but also becoming a rare representative of both communities on one of Netflix’s biggest shows yet.

“I definitely stepped on to the set of season two with a lot more confidence,” he tells The National. “I knew more about what it was like to be on a film set. Coming back felt like going home. After not that long I was back in the groove, and in a place where I could really explore the character.”

Finding his footing at Nevermore

Eugene, the bug-loving outcast who befriended Wednesday in season one, returns with more purpose this time. His powers of control are expanding across the insect world, while his new role as Pugsley Addams’s roommate puts him at the centre of both comic and emotional moments.

“That’s been really nice to explore this season, and I’d love to see it grow more,” Mostafa says. “But I also want to revisit Eugene’s relationship with Wednesday – the detective side of him, the accidental detective stuff. That was really fun to do.”

(L to R) Georgie Farmer as Ajax, Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams, Moosa Mostafa as Eugene in Wednesday. Photo: Netflix

Some of his best moments came from the bigger set pieces alongside Isaac Ordonez, who plays Pugsley Addams, and Owen Painter, one of the new additions in season two. “Some of the most memorable parts for me filming were the zombie stuff early on,” he says. “We had this crazy technical stuff to shoot, a lot of intense stuff. It was really fun, really cool to explore how we were going to set that all up. Me and Isaac and Owen – it was really fun to explore.”

It was also one of the very first sequences he shot when he came back – a reintroduction that threw him straight back into the deep end.

And while the scale of the show has grown, the warmth of the cast has stayed the same. “We have such a strong relationship, all of us,” he says. “It was really sweet with the new cast members like Owen and Noah Taylor, they integrated so perfectly. And then even people like Steve Buscemi – honestly, the nicest people in the world. They’re always there to just say hello and have a nice conversation. Everyone makes time for each other.”

Learning on the job

Mostafa’s journey to Netflix stardom has been unusual – no drama school, no years of auditions, just immediate immersion in a Burton production.

“Tim especially – it’s really interesting seeing him in his element,” he says. “Seeing him work is really telling and educating in its own right. He knows exactly what he wants. The notes he gives you are so specific, and that really teaches you as an actor how to change the way you play a scene.

“I don’t have formal acting training. A lot of it has been picked up as I go. Through Tim and the other directors, I’ve managed to pick up a lot of underlying skills that I didn’t necessarily know. When I came back for season two, I realised I’d picked stuff up, and I could feel more natural on set.”

Mostafa loves to learn from seasoned actors such as Luis Guzman as Gomez Addams while filming. Photo: Netflix

He says he owes “a lot of credit” to Burton and the other directors for shaping him, since they have effectively become his acting teachers in place of formal training.

He credits Jenna Ortega with helping him feel at home from the start. “She started this industry at a similar age to when I started filming Wednesday,” he says. “There was a lot of shared wisdom, almost an older sister dynamic. She kept it light-hearted, which made me feel welcome. She’s insanely talented – when you’re working with her, she really locks in. Watching her is educating in its own right.”

Between school and stardom

Season one of Wednesday came out in 2022, giving Mostafa the chance to spend the interim growing up off set and living a teenager’s life with his family in the UK.

“I was very committed to my kind of normal life, finished my exams – got them out of the way,” he says. “My parents are both dentists, so they have nothing to do with the industry. I literally just go to school, live in a small area, and every now and then I end up on this massive film set.

“When I came up for season two, honestly, I re-transformed back to the world, and it made me remember how much I loved it again. Now, I’m really excited and hopeful that I can explore the opportunities the industry holds and explore myself as an actor. I want to learn more. Everything I’ve done so far has been a massive learning experience, and I’m just really eager to continue to learn, and to see how far it can take me.”

Jenna Ortega, who plays Wednesday Addams, is a 'big sister' to Mostafa on set, he says. Photo: Netflix

But Mostafa is also mindful that he wasn’t hired to play Eugene because of years of acting experience – he was cast because he embodies the character naturally. Since it was him that they wanted, it’s to his own self that he wants to stay true as he moves on to other opportunities.

“There are so many incredible actors in the world,” he says. “I kind of want to see where I can take it in my own way. There’s something really scary but really exciting about throwing yourself in and seeing where it takes you.”

Representation that matters

For audiences in the Mena region and on the subcontinent, Mostafa’s presence in Wednesday carries meaning beyond the storyline. Born in the UK to a Pakistani mother and Egyptian father, he is one of the few young actors of Arab and South Asian heritage to appear in such a high-profile series.

“It’s really nice to be able to put out there that I’m both Egyptian and Pakistani, because there’s definitely a need for representation of our people in the industry,” he says.

Still, he admits it feels strange at times to be viewed that way. “In my mind, I never consider myself someone like that,” he says. “But it’s really nice to know I can be a representation for these people.”

Mostafa grew up a lot between seasons, and has taken his increased role in season two with aplomb. Photo: Netflix

His cultural roots have shaped him deeply. “I’ve been so blessed to go to Egypt many times and sit with family there,” he says. “I’ve never had the opportunity to go to Pakistan, but I have so much family here in the UK, and the culture has always been a big part of my life – and the food for sure. Growing up in a half-Egyptian, half-Pakistani household, I had a really nice balance of both cultures. I think it’s nice they managed to come together and almost form within me.”

The response from fans has not gone unnoticed. “I’ve had comments and DMs being like, ‘Oh, it’s so nice to see someone from this culture, from that culture.’ Every time I read one of those comments, I do feel proud to be able to represent that. It really means so much to me.”

Off-camera bonds

Life on set has also meant growing up among friends, especially as he spent months filming far from home in places such as Romania and Ireland.

“The group chat is really great,” he says. “It wasn't ultra-active, but every now and then someone would be like, you guys want to do something? And everyone would be like, yeah, let’s do it. In Romania during Covid, we found random things to do like bowling. In Ireland it was easier, because by then we’d solidified that we all got along. We’d always find something every week or two to just get together and hang out. Not even thinking about work – just having fun together.”

Mostafa hopes to explore more of his insect powers in Wednesday season three. Photo: Netflix

Sometimes even the little details become cherished memories and inside jokes – even if he can’t quite recall the context any more. “The cast had a group chat called Dog Mode,” he recalls. “I wish I could remember the context, but it just stuck for the whole shoot.” He laughs that someone in the cast changed the name randomly one day, and it stuck until filming wrapped.

What to expect from Wednesday season three

As he looks towards Wednesday season three, Mostafa is keen to see Eugene’s abilities stretched further.

“I think there’s a lot of untapped potential within the use of controlling bugs,” he says. “I’d love to see how far we can push that, and how Eugene can grow into that kind of power. I want to see how he can use it in more interesting and random, fun ways. I’d also love to see his relationship with Pugsley grow, but equally revisit his relationship with Wednesday. The accidental detective stuff was really fun to do.”

The industry around him, he says, is full of “different imaginations and different creatives”, which makes it both daunting and thrilling. “There’s something really scary but really exciting about throwing yourself in and seeing where it takes you.”

At 17, Mostafa is still a student – still learning, still absorbing – but Wednesday has already given him a stage most actors could only dream of. What he does next will be watched not just by the show’s millions of fans, but also by those who see themselves in him, on a screen that rarely reflected them before.

Season by season, Eugene Ottinger is becoming more than a sidekick – and Mostafa is finding his own place in the story, too.

Expo details Expo 2020 Dubai will be the first World Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia The world fair will run for six months from October 20, 2020 to April 10, 2021. It is expected to attract 25 million visits Some 70 per cent visitors are projected to come from outside the UAE, the largest proportion of international visitors in the 167-year history of World Expos. More than 30,000 volunteers are required for Expo 2020 The site covers a total of 4.38 sqkm, including a 2 sqkm gated area It is located adjacent to Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai South

Ferrari 12Cilindri specs Engine: naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 Power: 819hp Torque: 678Nm at 7,250rpm Price: From Dh1,700,000 Available: Now

The biog Name: Maitha Qambar Age: 24 Emirate: Abu Dhabi Education: Master’s Degree Favourite hobby: Reading She says: “Everyone has a purpose in life and everyone learns from their experiences”

'Manmarziyaan' (Colour Yellow Productions, Phantom Films)

Director: Anurag Kashyap​​​​​​​

Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal​​​​​​​

Rating: 3.5/5

Juliet, Naked

Dir: Jesse Peretz

Starring: Chris O'Dowd, Rose Byrne, Ethan Hawke​​​​​​​

​​​​​​​Two stars

World Cricket League Division 2 In Windhoek, Namibia - Top two teams qualify for the World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe, which starts on March 4. UAE fixtures Thursday, February 8 v Kenya; Friday, February 9 v Canada; Sunday, February 11 v Nepal; Monday, February 12 v Oman; Wednesday, February 14 v Namibia; Thursday, February 15 final

How to help Call the hotline on 0502955999 or send "thenational" to the following numbers: 2289 - Dh10 2252 - Dh50 6025 - Dh20 6027 - Dh100 6026 - Dh200

Donating your hair • Your hair should be least 30 cms long, as some of the hair is lost during manufacturing of the wigs.

• Clean, dry hair in good condition (no split ends) from any gender, and of any natural colour, is required.

• Straight, wavy, curly, permed or chemically straightened is permitted.

• Dyed hair must be of a natural colour



Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

The Perfect Couple Starring: Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Jack Reynor Creator: Jenna Lamia Rating: 3/5

The biog Favourite book: Animal Farm by George Orwell Favourite music: Classical Hobbies: Reading and writing

The Voice of Hind Rajab Starring: Saja Kilani, Clara Khoury, Motaz Malhees Director: Kaouther Ben Hania Rating: 4/5

WORLD RECORD FEES FOR GOALKEEPERS 1) Kepa Arrizabalaga, Athletic Bilbao to Chelsea (£72m) 2) Alisson, Roma to Liverpool (£67m) 3) Ederson, Benfica to Manchester City (£35m) 4) Gianluigi Buffon, Parma to Juventus (£33m) 5) Angelo Peruzzi, Inter Milan to Lazio (£15.7m

The Ashes Results

First Test, Brisbane: Australia won by 10 wickets

Second Test, Adelaide: Australia won by 120 runs

Third Test, Perth: Australia won by an innings and 41 runs

Fourth Test: Melbourne: Drawn

Fifth Test: Australia won by an innings and 123 runs

End of free parking - paid-for parking will be rolled across Abu Dhabi island on August 18 - drivers will have three working weeks leeway before fines are issued - areas that are currently free to park - around Sheikh Zayed Bridge, Maqta Bridge, Mussaffah Bridge and the Corniche - will now require a ticket - villa residents will need a permit to park outside their home. One vehicle is Dh800 and a second is Dh1,200. - The penalty for failing to pay for a ticket after 10 minutes will be Dh200 - Parking on a patch of sand will incur a fine of Dh300

HIJRA Starring: Lamar Faden, Khairiah Nathmy, Nawaf Al-Dhufairy

Director: Shahad Ameen Rating: 3/5

Last-16 France 4

Griezmann (13' pen), Pavard (57'), Mbappe (64', 68') Argentina 3

Di Maria (41'), Mercado (48'), Aguero (90 3')

Red flags Promises of high, fixed or 'guaranteed' returns.

Unregulated structured products or complex investments often used to bypass traditional safeguards.

Lack of clear information, vague language, no access to audited financials.

Overseas companies targeting investors in other jurisdictions - this can make legal recovery difficult.

Hard-selling tactics - creating urgency, offering 'exclusive' deals. Courtesy: Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

The specs: 2018 Ford F-150 Price, base / as tested: Dh173,250 / Dh178,500 Engine: 5.0-litre V8 Power: 395hp @ 5,000rpm Torque: 555Nm @ 2,750rpm Transmission: 10-speed automatic Fuel consumption, combined: 12.4L / 100km

PSA DUBAI WORLD SERIES FINALS LINE-UP Men’s:

Mohamed El Shorbagy (EGY)

Ali Farag (EGY)

Simon Rosner (GER)

Tarek Momen (EGY)

Miguel Angel Rodriguez (COL)

Gregory Gaultier (FRA)

Karim Abdel Gawad (EGY)

Nick Matthew (ENG) Women's:

Nour El Sherbini (EGY)

Raneem El Welily (EGY)

Nour El Tayeb (EGY)

Laura Massaro (ENG)

Joelle King (NZE)

Camille Serme (FRA)

Nouran Gohar (EGY)

Sarah-Jane Perry (ENG)

BMW M5 specs Engine: 4.4-litre twin-turbo V-8 petrol enging with additional electric motor Power: 727hp Torque: 1,000Nm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 10.6L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh650,000

Jeff Buckley: From Hallelujah To The Last Goodbye

By Dave Lory with Jim Irvin

Zidane's managerial achievements La Liga: 2016/17

Spanish Super Cup: 2017

Uefa Champions League: 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18

Uefa Super Cup: 2016, 2017

Fifa Club World Cup: 2016, 2017

The specS: 2018 Toyota Camry Price: base / as tested: Dh91,000 / Dh114,000 Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic Power: 298hp @ 6,600rpm Torque: 356Nm @ 4,700rpm Fuel economy, combined: 7.0L / 100km

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League final: Who: Real Madrid v Liverpool

Where: NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium, Kiev, Ukraine

When: Saturday, May 26, 10.45pm (UAE)

TV: Match on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Barcelona 2

Suarez (10'), Messi (52') Real Madrid 2

Ronaldo (14'), Bale (72')

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

About Okadoc Date started: Okadoc, 2018 Founder/CEO: Fodhil Benturquia Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Healthcare Size: (employees/revenue) 40 staff; undisclosed revenues recording “double-digit” monthly growth Funding stage: Series B fundraising round to conclude in February Investors: Undisclosed

MATCH INFO Europa League semi-final, second leg

Atletico Madrid (1) v Arsenal (1)

Where: Wanda Metropolitano

When: Thursday, kick-off 10.45pm

Live: On BeIN Sports HD

MATCH INFO Uefa Champioons League semi-final: First leg: Liverpool 5 Roma 2 Second leg: Wednesday, May 2, Stadio Olimpico, Rome TV: BeIN Sports, 10.45pm (UAE)

MATCH INFO Inter Milan v Juventus

Saturday, 10.45pm (UAE)

Watch the match on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO France 3

Umtiti (8'), Griezmann (29' pen), Dembele (63') Italy 1

Bonucci (36')

The Greatest Royal Rumble card 50-man Royal Rumble - names entered so far include Braun Strowman, Daniel Bryan, Kurt Angle, Big Show, Kane, Chris Jericho, The New Day and Elias Universal Championship Brock Lesnar (champion) v Roman Reigns in a steel cage match WWE World Heavyweight ChampionshipAJ Styles (champion) v Shinsuke Nakamura Intercontinental Championship Seth Rollins (champion) v The Miz v Finn Balor v Samoa Joe United States Championship Jeff Hardy (champion) v Jinder Mahal SmackDown Tag Team Championship The Bludgeon Brothers (champions) v The Usos Raw Tag Team Championship (currently vacant) Cesaro and Sheamus v Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt Casket match The Undertaker v Rusev Singles match John Cena v Triple H Cruiserweight Championship Cedric Alexander v Kalisto

The specs Engine: 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo Power: 398hp from 5,250rpm Torque: 580Nm at 1,900-4,800rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel economy, combined: 6.5L/100km On sale: December Price: From Dh330,000 (estimate)

Where%20the%20Crawdads%20Sing %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EOlivia%20Newman%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Daisy%20Edgar-Jones%2C%20Taylor%20John%20Smith%2C%20Harris%20Dickinson%2C%20David%20Strathairn%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

GREATEST ROYAL RUMBLE CARD The line-up as it stands for the Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia on April 27 50-man Royal Rumble Universal Championship

Brock Lesnar (champion) v Roman Reigns Casket match

The Undertaker v Rusev Intercontinental Championship

Seth Rollins (champion) v The Miz v Finn Balor v Samoa Joe SmackDown Tag Team Championship

The Bludgeon Brothers v The Usos Raw Tag Team Championship

Sheamus and Cesaro v Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy United States Championship

Jeff Hardy (champion) v Jinder Mahal Singles match

Triple H v John Cena To be confirmed

AJ Styles will defend his WWE World Heavyweight title and Cedric Alexander his Cruiserweight Championship, but matches have yet to be announced

Manchester City (0) v Liverpool (3) Uefa Champions League, quarter-final, second leg Where: Etihad Stadium

When: Tuesday, 10.45pm

Live on beIN Sports HD

How to get exposure to gold Although you can buy gold easily on the Dubai markets, the problem with buying physical bars, coins or jewellery is that you then have storage, security and insurance issues. A far easier option is to invest in a low-cost exchange traded fund (ETF) that invests in the precious metal instead, for example, ETFS Physical Gold (PHAU) and iShares Physical Gold (SGLN) both track physical gold. The VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF invests directly in mining companies. Alternatively, BlackRock Gold & General seeks to achieve long-term capital growth primarily through an actively managed portfolio of gold mining, commodity and precious-metal related shares. Its largest portfolio holdings include gold miners Newcrest Mining, Barrick Gold Corp, Agnico Eagle Mines and the NewMont Goldcorp. Brave investors could take on the added risk of buying individual gold mining stocks, many of which have performed wonderfully well lately. London-listed Centamin is up more than 70 per cent in just three months, although in a sign of its volatility, it is down 5 per cent on two years ago. Trans-Siberian Gold, listed on London's alternative investment market (AIM) for small stocks, has seen its share price almost quadruple from 34p to 124p over the same period, but do not assume this kind of runaway growth can continue for long However, buying individual equities like these is highly risky, as their share prices can crash just as quickly, which isn't what what you want from a supposedly safe haven.