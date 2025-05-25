Why Netflix show Secrets We Keep is being compared to global hit Adolescence

A new Netflix drama, which follows two wealthy Danish families as they deal with the fallout from a missing Filipina au pair, is being compared by fans to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/pop-culture/2025/03/16/incel-manosphere-netflix-adolescence-tate/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/pop-culture/2025/03/16/incel-manosphere-netflix-adolescence-tate/"><i>Adolescence</i></a> – the global hit that put a spotlight on <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/podcasts/culture-bites/2025/03/20/netflix-adolescence-online-culture/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/podcasts/culture-bites/2025/03/20/netflix-adolescence-online-culture/">incel culture</a> and toxic masculinity. <i>Secrets We Keep,</i> a six-part limited series in Danish, premiered on May 15 and has struck a chord with viewers for its gripping pacing and unflinching look at racism and Denmark's au pair culture. The show, whose Danish title is <i>Reservatet</i>, has been viewed more than 10.3 million times since its debut and is currently the No 1 non-English show in more than 28 countries. The show follows Cecilie (Marie Bach Hansen), a wealthy executive, whose neighbour's maid Ruby (Donna Levkovski) suddenly goes missing. After realising that her obscenely rich neighbours do not seem too bothered about their au pair's disappearance, Cecilie increasingly grows concerned. Her suspicion and investigation then eventually leads her close to home. Hit British show <i>Adolescence</i> broke Netflix viewership records, with many praising it for its technical achievement – each of the four episodes is shot in one take – and for tackling issues about <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2021/08/19/shouldnt-misogynist-violence-be-classified-as-terrorism/" target="_blank" rel="">toxic masculinity</a>. While <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2025/03/21/adolescence-netflix-warning-parents-teenage-boys/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2025/03/21/adolescence-netflix-warning-parents-teenage-boys/"><i>Adolescence</i> </a>centres around a 13-year-old boy being accused of murdering his classmate, a girl, <i>Secrets We Keep</i> is meant to be a thriller. But it also tackles several issues, from class divide to racism and spotlights the ramifications of an increasing number of young Danes being raised by foreigners. Like many of the wealthy families in the show, Cecilie and her husband Mike (Simon Sears) also employ a Filipina au pair Angel (Excel Busano), whose primary job is to take care of their toddler. Angel is also close to Ruby, their neighbour's au pair, who later goes missing. While Cecilie and Mike adore Angel, who in-turn seems to enjoy living with the family, Cecilie increasingly gets frustrated after noticing their pre-teen son Viggo's (Lukas Zuperka) attachment to Angel. Meant to be sort of a cultural exchange, under Denmark's au pair scheme, foreign nationals can live with a Danish family for up to two years where they learn the culture and language while contributing to the household. In return, au pairs are entitled to receive pocket money monthly as well as boarding and lodging. A large majority of au pairs in Denmark are Filipinos. Despite essentially being housemaids, they are not officially recognised as labour migrants and therefore are not protected by labour laws. No. Creator and co-writer Ingeborg Topsoe said she was fascinated by the power structures within a family. "Denmark is often portrayed as a very egalitarian society, and I’ve never seen homes like these portrayed on TV," she said. "Perhaps it’s a reality we don’t want to acknowledge the existence of. "Au pairs are ‘part of the family', while being employed, and parents are well-meaning, while absent. It’s these cold, hard facts, hidden beneath a soft layer of niceness, that intrigues me.” <i>Secrets We Keep is now streaming on Netflix</i>