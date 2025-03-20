Netflix’s Adolescence: the uncomfortable truth about online culture

On this week’s episode of Culture Bites, Enas Refaei and Farah Andrews discuss the Palestinian documentaries that are defying the odds amid a climate of political tension.

Oscar-winning film No Other Land has secured a Dubai-based distributor in the Mena region after failing to find a major distributor in the US. The documentary shows the struggles faced by its Palestinian co-creator as he tried to protect his West Bank village from Israeli settlers.

The hosts talk about the hurdles it has crossed to find its audience despite threats of censorship.

Enas and Farah also shine the spotlight on another Palestinian documentary that has gone viral recently. Watermelon Pictures shared a short clip from their film The Encampments featuring Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil, who has been detained in the US since March 9 and faces deportation.

Meanwhile, Netflix’s hit show Adolescence has received high praise for its technical creativity and powerful subject matter. The series tells the story of a 13-year-old boy who has been accused of murdering a female classmate. The hosts unpack the show’s uncomfortable message about an online subculture that promotes toxic masculinity.

