Mahmoud Khalil appears in The Encampments documentary, which is set to be released later this year by Watermelon Pictures.
Filmmakers behind Palestine protest documentary release interview with Mahmoud Khalil

Activist threatened with deportation from US talks about his upbringing in a refugee camp and how his grandparents fled Israeli aggression in Tiberius

Faisal Al Zaabi
March 14, 2025