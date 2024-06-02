Hind’s Hall one month on: What impact has Macklemore’s pro-Palestine track had?

Macklemore has long spoken out about social justice issues with his music. Since the Israel-Gaza conflict intensified in late 2023, the American rapper has continued to express his opinions, openly supporting Gaza and Palestinians.

While many Arab artists have released tracks with similar sentiments, musicians in the West haven't so readily spoken out.

On May 7, the 40-year-old rapper took to Instagram to upload his latest single. Hind's Hall – the track title in honour of a six-year-old girl killed in Gaza after waiting days for aid – samples Fairouz's Ana La Habibi and calls for a ceasefire in Gaza.

He also expresses solidarity with the campus protests and voices his views on the politicians involved in the geopolitical conflict.

In the past weeks, much has changed regarding celebrities speaking out on the conflict and social media's reaction, and this all ties into the bigger picture. A month on from the Macklemore track dropping, here's how it has been received, and how it played its part in a ripple effect around the world as people speak out on Gaza.

Social media impact

Macklemore has been vocal about his support for Palestine on social media and during his live performances. Getty.

At the time of writing, the video released directly to Macklemore's Instagram account has had 173 million views and 3.3 million likes. Creators have used the song on Instagram and TikTok to talk about support for Palestine.

While it's hard to get up-to-date official sources, the numbers are likely to put the reel into one of the most viewed categories. A report with statistics from February 2024 listed a reel with 187 million views in 20th place, meaning Hind's Hall is close behind it.

Macklemore's video pulls together clips from Gaza and images of protests worldwide. Lyrics flash up between shots, including “Seen the rubble, the buildings, the mothers and the children,” and “the music industry's quiet, complicit in their platform of silence”.

It came at a time when celebrities were under fire for not speaking out on the conflict. That day, celebrities attended the Met Gala in New York, an evening big on extravagance. That same day, Israel began its offensive against Rafah, previously a dedicated safe zone.

Scrolling through the images of death and destruction alongside fanciful glamour, social media users reacted by starting the digital guillotine movement – or digitine movement.

The movement called for all celebrities who hadn't spoken out on the movement, with a sharp focus on those in attendance at the Met Gala, to be blocked, reducing their ability to make money from their platforms.

“There's a massive #Blockout2024 taking place where we block every celebrity that hasn't spoken up about Palestine or called for a ceasefire. It's a global movement,” Bahraini poet Karim Wafa Al Hussaini wrote on X.

“They live off of our attention. If they don't have any, they cease to exert their influence.”

While celebrities such as Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift are reported to have lost 377,000 and 1 million followers in May, respectively, Macklemore's followers have grown substantially over the period. Three days after Hind's Hall was previewed on Instagram, he gained more than 500,00 followers on the platform, reaching 5.7 million on June 2. The artist now has 6.5 million followers.

Chart success and streaming impact

Spotify and Apple Music stream profiles will be donated to UNRWA. AFP.

Hind's Hall was released on May 11 and, according to reports this week, has made headway in the US charts. According to Billboard Magazine, the two-minute, 28-second track is No 2 on the Rap Digital Song Sales Charts and No 7 on the all-genre Digital Song Sales Charts.

According to Spotify, at the time of writing, the track has had more than 18 million streams. Alongside the original drop on social media, Macklemore declared that all streaming profits would go towards UNRWA, a charity that continues to provide life-saving psychosocial support services in Gaza.

For pro-Palestine social media users trying to make an impact, there have been movements on Reddit calling for people to stream the track on repeat while they sleep.

One user, Unfair-Entry8851, wrote: “I figured out today that you can leave this song on repeat all night on Spotify on no volume.

“All the proceeds for this song go to UNRWA. Each listen gives $0.003-$0.005 to the artist. Eight hours of sleep streaming this is a buck + a night. I know it's not a lot but if all of us do it, it adds up.”

The National has contacted UNRWA for comment.

Has it had a ripple effect?

It's hard to determine the impact one song alone can have on a movement – for more celebrities to use their platforms to speak up against the war in Gaza. And while many have been criticised for staying silent, there are considerable numbers of artists who have been speaking out for months, such as the 50 who came together in May to release a digital album titled Merciless Accelerating Rhythms – Artists United for a Free Palestine.

However, it does seem the tide has changed one month on. Since Macklemore's track was released and the Met Gala's backlash led to the blockage of celebrities, more western artists – who until then had avoided the subject on social media – began to speak out.

Lizzo, for example, received mixed reviews after creating a video on May 9 asking followers to help raise funds to support doctors in Palestine.

While some followers were happy to see more celebrities finally speak out, others criticised her timing after her name appeared on the blockage list days before. Others hit back, saying she should pay the whole lot rather than asking her followers to donate.

Meanwhile, the flaws in the digitine movement have come under fire in recent weeks, when it became clear that human rights lawyer Amal Clooney has been working hard behind the scenes to make an impact. It was revealed to her critics that she was one of the experts consulted on ICC warrants against Israel. The takeaway being; there is more happening away from the spotlight that social media users may not know about.

A turning point for celebrities and non-celebrities alike happened last week after an Israeli army operation in Rafah killed dozens of displaced Palestinians days after the International Court of Justice told Israel to stand down in southern Gaza.

Calling attention to the bloodshed, more than 40 million Instagram users shared a post titled All Eyes on Rafah.

While celebrities such as Dua Lipa and Bella Hadid, who have come out in support for Palestine before, shared the picture, others remained silent.

Many celebrities will have their reasons for using their social media platforms in the way that seems fit, but Macklemore's use of his accounts demonstrates that there can be much to be gained from standing up for what you believe.