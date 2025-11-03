Physical: 100 spin-offs announced so far, from Italy to US

South Korean reality hit Physical: 100, known for its extreme fitness challenges, is the latest Netflix series to spawn multiple international spin-offs.

Joining the likes of dating show Love is Blind and baking competition Nailed It!, the gladiator-style competition has run for two seasons since its debut in 2023.

What is the format of Physical: 100?

The 100 contestants on the show, both women and men, are known for their physical prowess and come from various sporting disciplines. They include Olympians, MMA champions, bodybuilders and CrossFit athletes.

Contestants are put through gruelling contests that test their strength and endurance. In the first competition in season one, the Hanging Challenge, required contestants to hang from a bar raised above water for as long as they could, with the highest scorers earning special privileges.

Contestants were ranked according to how long they hung on to a bar in season 1. Photo: Netflix

In Death Match Challenge, which has appeared in multiple seasons, contestants wrestle one-on-one in an arena to gain possession of a ball within a stipulated time to proceed to the next round.

With participants eliminated after each challenge, the last person walks home with prize money of 300 million Korean won ($210,000).

The first two seasons of Physical: 100 were both won by CrossFit athletes: Woo Jin-yong and Amotti.

Why is it such a hit?

Physical: 100 has been praised for being inclusive, pitting men and women against each other. Photo: Netflix

Physical: 100 became a breakout success around the world, soaring to the Top 10 in more than 80 countries. The show has been praised for breaking stereotypes by pitting men and women against each other. Another example of its inclusivity is that participants have varying body types and skills, and are put through challenges where no single athlete is guaranteed victory.

The show's success has already inspired multiple spin-offs, with more being planned.

International spin-offs

Physical: Asia

Team Indonesia on Physical: Asia. Photo: Netflix

The first international spin-off of Physical: 100 pits eight countries against each other: South Korea, Japan, Thailand, Mongolia, Turkey, Indonesia, Australia and the Philippines. The showdown of nations ups the stakes as well as the prize money in the competition, with the winning team set to walk away with 1 billion Korean won ($700,000).

Star contestants include Filipino boxer Manny Pacquiao, the only eight-division world champion in history, and Australian UFC middleweight champion Robert “The Reaper” Whittaker. South Korea is represented by several Physical: 100 alumna, including season two winner Amotti, skeleton racer and Olympic gold medallist Yun Sung-bin and wrestler Jang Eun-sil from season one.

Four episodes of Physical: Asia have aired so far, with two episodes coming on November 4, three episodes on November 11 and the final three on November 18.

Physical 100: Italy

Contestants for Physical 100: Italy are aged 22 to 60. Photo: Netflix

The first country spin-off to be announced, the Italian version of Physical: 100 will feature top athletes including rugby player Mirco Bergamasco, diver Tania Cagnotto, motorcycle racer Luis Sal and actress Elisabetta Canalis among others.

The casting process was extensive, Netflix said, with more than 1,000 people contacted, 187 Zoom auditions conducted and 137 in-person callbacks held. Contestants range in age from 22 to 60, and hail from multiple disciplines from wrestling and Hyrox to triathlons.

A release date is yet to be revealed.

Physical 100: USA

Applications are now open for the American version of the show. Contestants have to be over 18 years of age, and either be residents or able to legally travel to and reside in the country for the duration of the production.

“The US version will raise the bar, bringing together America’s most formidable competitors from across sports, fitness and tactical disciplines in a battle to determine who has the most complete physique,” Netflix said.

A Smith & Co Productions, the company behind hit sports competition American Ninja Warrior, is producing the show for Netflix. A filming location is yet to be revealed.

Physical: Europe

Although Italy already has its own spin-off, a European version similar to Physical: Asia is also in the works, according to Netflix. More details are yet to be revealed.

Islamic%20Architecture%3A%20A%20World%20History %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EAuthor%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Eric%20Broug%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPublisher%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Thames%20%26amp%3B%20Hudson%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPages%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20336%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EAvailable%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20September%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Teri%20Baaton%20Mein%20Aisa%20Uljha%20Jiya %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirectors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Amit%20Joshi%20and%20Aradhana%20Sah%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECast%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Shahid%20Kapoor%2C%20Kriti%20Sanon%2C%20Dharmendra%2C%20Dimple%20Kapadia%2C%20Rakesh%20Bedi%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

CHATGPT%20ENTERPRISE%20FEATURES %3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Enterprise-grade%20security%20and%20privacy%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Unlimited%20higher-speed%20GPT-4%20access%20with%20no%20caps%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Longer%20context%20windows%20for%20processing%20longer%20inputs%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Advanced%20data%20analysis%20capabilities%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Customisation%20options%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Shareable%20chat%20templates%20that%20companies%20can%20use%20to%20collaborate%20and%20build%20common%20workflows%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Analytics%20dashboard%20for%20usage%20insights%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Free%20credits%20to%20use%20OpenAI%20APIs%20to%20extend%20OpenAI%20into%20a%20fully-custom%20solution%20for%20enterprises%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The specs: 2018 Volkswagen Teramont Price, base / as tested Dh137,000 / Dh189,950 Engine 3.6-litre V6 Gearbox Eight-speed automatic Power 280hp @ 6,200rpm Torque 360Nm @ 2,750rpm Fuel economy, combined 11.7L / 100km

Banned items Dubai Police has also issued a list of banned items at the ground on Sunday. These include: Drones

Animals

Fireworks/ flares

Radios or power banks

Laser pointers

Glass

Selfie sticks/ umbrellas

Sharp objects

Political flags or banners

Bikes, skateboards or scooters

GAC GS8 Specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo Power: 248hp at 5,200rpm Torque: 400Nm at 1,750-4,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.1L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh149,900

Specs Engine: Dual-motor all-wheel-drive electric Range: Up to 610km Power: 905hp Torque: 985Nm Price: From Dh439,000 Available: Now

F1 drivers' standings 1. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes 281 2. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari 247 3. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes 222 4. Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull 177 5. Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari 138 6. Max Verstappen, Red Bull 93 7. Sergio Perez, Force India 86 8. Esteban Ocon, Force India 56

AIR %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EBen%20Affleck%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMatt%20Damon%2C%20Jason%20Bateman%2C%20Ben%20Affleck%2C%20Viola%20Davis%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

'Outclassed in Kuwait'

Taleb Alrefai,

HBKU Press

UAE%20medallists%20at%20Asian%20Games%202023 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EGold%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EMagomedomar%20Magomedomarov%20%E2%80%93%20Judo%20%E2%80%93%20Men%E2%80%99s%20%2B100kg%0D%3Cbr%3EKhaled%20Al%20Shehi%20%E2%80%93%20Jiu-jitsu%20%E2%80%93%20Men%E2%80%99s%20-62kg%0D%3Cbr%3EFaisal%20Al%20Ketbi%20%E2%80%93%20Jiu-jitsu%20%E2%80%93%20Men%E2%80%99s%20-85kg%0D%3Cbr%3EAsma%20Al%20Hosani%20%E2%80%93%20Jiu-jitsu%20%E2%80%93%20Women%E2%80%99s%20-52kg%0D%3Cbr%3EShamma%20Al%20Kalbani%20%E2%80%93%20Jiu-jitsu%20%E2%80%93%20Women%E2%80%99s%20-63kg%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESilver%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EOmar%20Al%20Marzooqi%20%E2%80%93%20Equestrian%20%E2%80%93%20Individual%20showjumping%0D%3Cbr%3EBishrelt%20Khorloodoi%20%E2%80%93%20Judo%20%E2%80%93%20Women%E2%80%99s%20-52kg%0D%3Cbr%3EKhalid%20Al%20Blooshi%20%E2%80%93%20Jiu-jitsu%20%E2%80%93%20Men%E2%80%99s%20-62kg%0D%3Cbr%3EMohamed%20Al%20Suwaidi%20%E2%80%93%20Jiu-jitsu%20%E2%80%93%20Men%E2%80%99s%20-69kg%0D%3Cbr%3EBalqees%20Abdulla%20%E2%80%93%20Jiu-jitsu%20%E2%80%93%20Women%E2%80%99s%20-48kg%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBronze%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EHawraa%20Alajmi%20%E2%80%93%20Karate%20%E2%80%93%20Women%E2%80%99s%20kumite%20-50kg%0D%3Cbr%3EAhmed%20Al%20Mansoori%20%E2%80%93%20Cycling%20%E2%80%93%20Men%E2%80%99s%20omnium%0D%3Cbr%3EAbdullah%20Al%20Marri%20%E2%80%93%20Equestrian%20%E2%80%93%20Individual%20showjumping%0D%3Cbr%3ETeam%20UAE%20%E2%80%93%20Equestrian%20%E2%80%93%20Team%20showjumping%0D%3Cbr%3EDzhafar%20Kostoev%20%E2%80%93%20Judo%20%E2%80%93%20Men%E2%80%99s%20-100kg%0D%3Cbr%3ENarmandakh%20Bayanmunkh%20%E2%80%93%20Judo%20%E2%80%93%20Men%E2%80%99s%20-66kg%0D%3Cbr%3EGrigorian%20Aram%20%E2%80%93%20Judo%20%E2%80%93%20Men%E2%80%99s%20-90kg%0D%3Cbr%3EMahdi%20Al%20Awlaqi%20%E2%80%93%20Jiu-jitsu%20%E2%80%93%20Men%E2%80%99s%20-77kg%0D%3Cbr%3ESaeed%20Al%20Kubaisi%20%E2%80%93%20Jiu-jitsu%20%E2%80%93%20Men%E2%80%99s%20-85kg%0D%3Cbr%3EShamsa%20Al%20Ameri%20%E2%80%93%20Jiu-jitsu%20%E2%80%93%20Women%E2%80%99s%20-57kg%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A