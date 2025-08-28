Love is Blind international versions ranked: UK falls out of first place in season two

Is love really blind? Since 2020, couples around the world have been trying to prove as much – mostly unsuccessfully – in Netflix's hugely popular reality show Love is Blind. Following its debut, set in the US, the show has spawned eight international versions, including Love is Blind: Habibi, the Arabic spin-off that had its premiere in October last year.

The format is similar across all. A group of single men and women looking for love are introduced to each other through “pods”, where they can interact but not see the other person. Once participants have chosen their prospective partners, the couple meet for the first time and become engaged. They are then flown to a luxury resort where they spend time and get to know each other better. In the final stage of the experiment, the couples who are still together go back to their respective lives where they meet each other's families and friends, and are given 10 days to prepare for their wedding.

From Brazil to the UK and Japan, each edition of Love is Blind has proved to be a hit, turning some of its cast members into overnight celebrities. Love is Blind: Habibi, for instance, was viewed more than 1.3 million times in the first seven days after its debut. It also ranked No 8 globally among Netflix's non-English shows.

With Love is Blind: France coming later this year and Love is Blind: Italy also announced, here are all the international editions so far ranked by fan ratings on IMDb.

Watch out for spoilers from reunion episodes

9. Love is Blind: Habibi

Love is Blind: Habibi featured 10 single women and 10 single men. Photo: Netflix

Number of seasons: 1

IMDb rating: 5.4/10

Viewership in first week: 1.3 million (season one)

Hosts: Khaled Saqer and Elham Ali

The Arabic-speaking version of Love is Blind became a massive hit, dominating social media chats and debates for weeks after its premiere in October. Featuring 20 singles – 10 women and 10 men – from across the Arab world and North Africa who are all residents of the UAE, the series was filmed in Lebanon, Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Six couples progressed to the next stage and were flown to a luxury resort in Lebanon, where their relationship was further tested. Eventually, out of two couples who made it to the wedding day, only one – Safa and Mohammed – exchanged vows.

Speaking to The National a few weeks after their debut, cast members shared how their lives had changed thanks to the popularity of the show.

“This experience didn’t just transform me, it shaped me into a person I never imagined I could be,” Mohammed said. “It opened up a whole new world and revealed aspects of myself I hadn’t recognised before. Beyond discovering ‘the one’, I found myself.”

8. Love is Blind: Germany

Of the 30 cast members of Love is Blind: Germany, only one couple have remained married. Photo: Netflix

Number of seasons: 1

IMDb rating: 5.4/10

Viewership in first week: 1.3 million (season one)

Hosts: Steffi and Chris Wackert-Brungs

Hosted by German TV presenter Stephanie “Steffi” Brungs and her husband, the show had its premiere in January with 30 singles. Only one couple, Alina and Ilias, have remained married, however.

7. Love is Blind: Mexico

Only one couple from Love is Blind: Mexico made it to the altar. Photo: Netflix

Number of seasons: 1

IMDb rating: 5.5/10

Viewership in first week: 1.2 million (season one)

Hosts: Omar and Lucy Chaparro

One of the most dramatic editions, Love is Blind: Mexico debuted in August last year. Of the nine women and nine men taking part, six couples made it to the next stage and only one couple, Karen and Fernando, made it to the altar. At the reunion episode, which aired three weeks later, the couple confirmed they were still together and had even started a business.

6. Love is Blind: Argentina

Love Is Blind: Argentina hosts Dario Barassi, left, and Wanda Nara. Photo: Netflix

Number of seasons: 1

IMDb rating: 5.6/10

Viewership in first week: Data unavailable

Hosts: Dario Barassi and Wanda Nara

Launching in November last year, Love is Blind: Argentina saw two couples get married. In a break from format, Florencia Fernandez and Jose Luis Farina, who did not get engaged during the pods segment, returned to the show as a couple during the honeymoon phase.

They are also the couple who have managed to stay married, a fact revealed in the reunion episode.

5. Love is Blind: Brazil

Love is Blind: Brazil marked the country as the first to get its own version of the show. Photo: Netflix

Number of seasons: 4

IMDb rating: 6.2/10

Viewership in first week: 2.1 million (season four)

Hosts: Camila Queiroz and Klebber Toledo

The first country to get its own version, Love is Blind: Brazil debuted in October 2021, with production for season five in progress.

Hosted by celebrity couple Camila Queiroz and Klebber Toledo, this spin-off is as dramatic as reality shows can get. In season one, for example, there was a massive twist in the fairy tale: Nanda – who originally chose Thiago over Mackdavid – revealed in the reunion episode that she and Thiago had separated and that she had got back with Mackdavid. Nanda and Mackdavid welcomed a baby named Ben in 2022.

4. Love is Blind: USA

Love is Blind's Nick and Vanessa Lachey also host The Ultimatum, a reality dating series. Photo: Netflix

Number of seasons: 8

IMDb rating: 6.2/10

Viewership in first week: 5 million (season eight)

Hosts: Nick and Vanessa Lachey

The OG show, there have been eight seasons of this version hosted by celebrity couple Nick and Vanessa Lachey. In season eight, released in March, five couples were featured, out of which only one – Taylor Haag and Daniel Hastings – got hitched. The couple married in March 2024.

The show has won the Critics' Choice Real TV Awards, which recognise achievements in non-scripted shows, three times – in 2020, 2022 and 2023. It has been renewed for its ninth and tenth seasons, with two seasons typically released each year.

3. Love is Blind: Sweden

Love is Blind: Sweden season one cast members, from left, Lucas, Oskar and Sergio. Photo: Netflix

Number of seasons: 2

IMDb rating: 6.5/10

Viewership in first week: 1.7 million (season one)

Host: Jessica Almenas

Sweden's version premiered in January last year, with five couples moving to the next stage of the relationship. Three couples celebrated their wedding, out of which Krisse-Ly and Rasmus recently revealed the former is pregnant. Amanda and Sergio also announced they were expecting their first child, a boy named Ralph, who was born in May last year.

The second season, which had its debut in March, featured three couples eventually exchanging vows. One duo, Karin and Niklas, announced they were expecting their first child in the reunion episode.

2. Love is Blind: UK

Love is Blind: UK hosts Matt and Emma Willis. Photo: Netflix

Number of seasons: 2

IMDb rating: 6.9/10

Viewership in first week: 3.6 million (season one) and 2.6 million (season two)

Hosts: Matt and Emma Willis

Matt Willis, co-founder of English pop-punk band Busted, hosts this show with his wife, broadcaster Emma Willis. Debuting on August 7 last year, the show featured seven couples who found their prospective partners. Out of these, three made it to the altar.

In the reunion episode, it's revealed that Steven and Sabrina have called it quits after saying “I do”, leaving just two couples who successfully found love – Benaiah and Nicole, and Bobby and Jasmine.

Season two debuted on August 13 with five couples moving on to the next stage. While this season received lower buzz and viewership than the first, the UK version of the reality show is still one of the most popular globally.

Six couples met their match, but three make it to the altar – Billy and Ashleigh, Kieran and Megan and Kal and Sarover. More drama is likely to ensure when the reunion episode airs on August 31.

1. Love is Blind: Japan

Motomi, left, and Ryotaro of Love is Blind: Japan are still married. Photo: Netflix

Number of seasons: 1

IMDb rating: 7.0/10

Viewership in first week: Data unavailable

Hosts: Takashi Fujii and Yuka Itaya

The second country to get a spin-off after Brazil, Love is Blind: Japan had its premiere in February 2022 and featured eight couples who found their potential true loves. Six couples separated before their wedding day, leaving Wataru Mizote and Midori, as well as fan-favourites Ryotaro and Motomi, to get hitched. The couples are still married with both pairs now becoming parents.

A second season was announced in March, but was later cancelled.

A version of this story was first published in March 2025

