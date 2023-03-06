Everything Everywhere All at Once and Severance win big at Writers Guild Awards

Everything Everywhere All at Once is continuing its streak of winning awards ahead of next week’s Oscars ceremony — the film won the award for Original Screenplay at the 2023 Writers Guild Awards.
Winners were announced in simultaneous ceremonies in New York and Los Angeles on Sunday at the awards, which celebrates the best scripted content in film, television, radio and audio, as well as promotional writing.
Other winners for film include Women Talking for Adapted Screenplay, while in television categories, The Bear was named the winner for Comedy Series and Severance won in the Drama Series and New Series categories. The White Lotus also continued its string of wins for Limited Series.
The entire list of winners is below:
Original Screenplay
Winner: Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
The Menu
Nope
Tár
Adapted Screenplay
Winner: Women Talking
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
She Said
Top Gun: Maverick
Documentary Screenplay
Winner: Moonage Daydream
2nd Chance
Downfall: The Case Against Boeing
Last Flight Home
¡Viva Maestro!
Drama Series
Winner: Severance
Andor
Better Call Saul
The Crown
Yellowjackets
Comedy Series
Winner: The Bear
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
New Series
Winner: Severance
Abbott Elementary
Andor
Bad Sisters
The Bear
Limited Series
Winner: The White Lotus
The Dropout
Fleishman Is in Trouble
Pam & Tommy
The Staircase
Episodic Animation
Winner: Rectify — Undone
Girls Just Shauna Have Fun — The Simpsons
The Pain Garden — Tuca & Bertie
Pixelated and Afraid — The Simpsons
The Sound of Bleeding Gums — The Simpsons
Episodic Drama
Winner: Plan and Execution — Better Call Saul
A Hard Way to Go — Ozark
The End of Everything — The Good Fight
The Prick — Bad Sisters
Rock and Hard Place — Better Call Saul
The We We Are — Severance
Episodic Comedy
Winner: The One, The Only — Hacks
The Beginning — Grace and Frankie
Braciole — The Bear
Private School — What We Do in the Shadows
Wide Net — Reservations Dogs
Comedy/Variety Talk Series
Winner: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Hell of a Week With Charlamagne Tha God
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Problem With Jon Stewart
Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News
Comedy/Variety Sketch Series
Winner: Inside Amy Schumer
Pause With Sam Jay
Saturday Night Live
Comedy/Variety Specials
Winner: Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel
The National Memorial Day Concert
Stand Out: an LGBTQ+ Celebration
The Problem With Jon Stewart: Election Wrap-Up Special
TV & New Media Motion Pictures
Winner: Honor Society
Heart of the Matter
Ray Donovan: The Movie
Torn Hearts
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Quiz and Audience Participation
Winner: Baking It
Capital One College Bowl
Jeopardy!
Weakest Link
Daytime Drama
Winner: Days of Our Lives
Children’s Episodic, Long Form and Specials
Winner: Thursday — Life by Ella
A Perilous Journey — The Mysterious Benedict Society
Pilot — Amber Brown
Prison or Palace — Life by Ella
Test Subject Thirteen — Circuit Breakers
Short Form New Media
Winner: Three Busy Debras
Breakwater
Carpool Karaoke: The Series
Documentary Script — Current Events
Winner: Lies, Politics and Democracy — Frontline
Episode Two: Resilience — Hiding in Plain Sight: Youth Mental Illness, PBS
Inside the Alleged Sexual Assault Cover Up in Charlotte Schools — Vice News Tonight
Documentary Script — Other Than Current Events
Winner: Episode Two: An American (1775-1790) — Benjamin Franklin, PBS
Episode One: The Golden Door (Beginnings-1938) — The US and the Holocaust, PBS
Lucy and Desi
Ocean Invaders — Nova
Pelosi’s Power — Frontline
Plague at the Golden Gate — American Experience, PBS
News Script — Regularly Scheduled, Bulletin, or Breaking Report
Winner: The Water Crisis in Jackson, Mississippi — CBS Evening News With Norah O’Donnell
Massacre in Buffalo — CBS Weekend News
Shooting at Robb Elementary — World News Tonight With David Muir
Special Edition: From the Ukraine Border — World News Tonight With David Muir
News Script — Analysis, Feature, or Commentary
Winner: Targeting Americans — 60 Minutes
Battle for Ukraine — 20/20
City of Lions — 60 Minutes
The Green Jacket — Golf’s Ultimate Prize — CBS Saturday Morning
Harvest of War — 60 Minutes
The Longest Running Oil Spill — 60 Minutes
Digital News
Winner: How Oregon’s Prison System Retaliated Against Its Most Effective Jailhouse Lawyer, HuffPost
I Spent 72 Depraved Hours Searching for the Gnarliest Dive Bar in Las Vegas, Vice
The Most Unexpected Consequence of the Texas Abortion Ban, Slate
America’s Only LGBTQ Historic District Is Falling Apart, Vice
What’s So Scary About a Transgender Child, Vox
Radio/Audio Documentary
Winner: The War in Jennifer Weiss — Crime Show
Dr Gift — One Year: 1995
Like a Lion with No Teeth — Crime Show
Making Sense: How Sound Becomes Hearing — Unexplainable
The Most Famous Poet No One Remembers — Decoder Ring
No Peace — Slow Burn: The LA Riots
The Ultimate Field Trip — One Year: 1986
Radio/Audio News Script — Regularly Scheduled, Bulletin or Breaking Report
Winner: Hail And Farewell: Saluting 5 Who Made a Difference, CBS Radio
CBS World News Roundup
Newsline — 11am 9/9/22, CBS Radio
World News This Week — Week of September 9, 2022, ABC Radio
World News This Year 2021, ABC News Radio
Radio/Audio News Script — Analysis, Feature or Commentary
Winner: What I Wish I Knew Before I Started IVF — The Waves
2021 Law and Justice Year End Reports — ABC News Radio
Was the Women’s March Successful? — The Waves
WCBS Author Talks Summer Reads — WCBS Radio
You Will Be Found: The Impact of Dear Evan Hansen — (Somalia Suffering From Starvation — Perspective) ABC Audio
On-Air Promotion
Winner: CBS Celebrates Juneteenth, CBS News
Amazon Bessemer Campaign: This Time I’m Voting Yes; Union Difference; Union Yes, Facebook