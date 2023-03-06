Everything Everywhere All at Once and Severance win big at Writers Guild Awards

Everything Everywhere All at Once is continuing its streak of winning awards ahead of next week’s Oscars ceremony — the film won the award for Original Screenplay at the 2023 Writers Guild Awards.

Winners were announced in simultaneous ceremonies in New York and Los Angeles on Sunday at the awards, which celebrates the best scripted content in film, television, radio and audio, as well as promotional writing.

Read More Everything Everywhere All at Once dominates Spirit Awards ahead of Oscars

Other winners for film include Women Talking for Adapted Screenplay, while in television categories, The Bear was named the winner for Comedy Series and Severance won in the Drama Series and New Series categories. The White Lotus also continued its string of wins for Limited Series.

The entire list of winners is below:

Original Screenplay

Winner: Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

The Menu

Nope

Tár

Adapted Screenplay

Winner: Women Talking

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

She Said

Top Gun: Maverick

Documentary Screenplay

Winner: Moonage Daydream

2nd Chance

Downfall: The Case Against Boeing

Last Flight Home

¡Viva Maestro!

Drama Series

Winner: Severance

Andor

Better Call Saul

The Crown

Yellowjackets

Comedy Series

Liza Colon-Zayas and Jeremy Allen White in The Bear. Photo: Matt Dinerstein

Winner: The Bear

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

New Series

Winner: Severance

Abbott Elementary

Andor

Bad Sisters

The Bear

Limited Series

Winner: The White Lotus

The Dropout

Fleishman Is in Trouble

Pam & Tommy

The Staircase

Episodic Animation

Winner: Rectify — Undone

Girls Just Shauna Have Fun — The Simpsons

The Pain Garden — Tuca & Bertie

Pixelated and Afraid — The Simpsons

The Sound of Bleeding Gums — The Simpsons

Episodic Drama

Winner: Plan and Execution — Better Call Saul

A Hard Way to Go — Ozark

The End of Everything — The Good Fight

The Prick — Bad Sisters

Rock and Hard Place — Better Call Saul

The We We Are — Severance

Episodic Comedy

Jean Smart, left, and Hannah Eindbinder in a scene from Hacks. AP

Winner: The One, The Only — Hacks

The Beginning — Grace and Frankie

Braciole — The Bear

Private School — What We Do in the Shadows

Wide Net — Reservations Dogs

Comedy/Variety Talk Series

Winner: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Hell of a Week With Charlamagne Tha God

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Problem With Jon Stewart

Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News

Comedy/Variety Sketch Series

Winner: Inside Amy Schumer

Pause With Sam Jay

Saturday Night Live

Comedy/Variety Specials

Winner: Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel

The National Memorial Day Concert

Stand Out: an LGBTQ+ Celebration

The Problem With Jon Stewart: Election Wrap-Up Special

TV & New Media Motion Pictures

Winner: Honor Society

Heart of the Matter

Ray Donovan: The Movie

Torn Hearts

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Quiz and Audience Participation

Winner: Baking It

Capital One College Bowl

Jeopardy!

Weakest Link

Daytime Drama

Winner: Days of Our Lives

Children’s Episodic, Long Form and Specials

Winner: Thursday — Life by Ella

A Perilous Journey — The Mysterious Benedict Society

Pilot — Amber Brown

Prison or Palace — Life by Ella

Test Subject Thirteen — Circuit Breakers

Short Form New Media

Winner: Three Busy Debras

Breakwater

Carpool Karaoke: The Series

Documentary Script — Current Events

Winner: Lies, Politics and Democracy — Frontline

Episode Two: Resilience — Hiding in Plain Sight: Youth Mental Illness, PBS

Inside the Alleged Sexual Assault Cover Up in Charlotte Schools — Vice News Tonight

Documentary Script — Other Than Current Events

Winner: Episode Two: An American (1775-1790) — Benjamin Franklin, PBS

Episode One: The Golden Door (Beginnings-1938) — The US and the Holocaust, PBS

Lucy and Desi

Ocean Invaders — Nova

Pelosi’s Power — Frontline

Plague at the Golden Gate — American Experience, PBS

News Script — Regularly Scheduled, Bulletin, or Breaking Report

Winner: The Water Crisis in Jackson, Mississippi — CBS Evening News With Norah O’Donnell

Massacre in Buffalo — CBS Weekend News

Shooting at Robb Elementary — World News Tonight With David Muir

Special Edition: From the Ukraine Border — World News Tonight With David Muir

News Script — Analysis, Feature, or Commentary

Winner: Targeting Americans — 60 Minutes

Battle for Ukraine — 20/20

City of Lions — 60 Minutes

The Green Jacket — Golf’s Ultimate Prize — CBS Saturday Morning

Harvest of War — 60 Minutes

The Longest Running Oil Spill — 60 Minutes

Digital News

Winner: How Oregon’s Prison System Retaliated Against Its Most Effective Jailhouse Lawyer, HuffPost

I Spent 72 Depraved Hours Searching for the Gnarliest Dive Bar in Las Vegas, Vice

The Most Unexpected Consequence of the Texas Abortion Ban, Slate

America’s Only LGBTQ Historic District Is Falling Apart, Vice

What’s So Scary About a Transgender Child, Vox

Radio/Audio Documentary

Winner: The War in Jennifer Weiss — Crime Show

Dr Gift — One Year: 1995

Like a Lion with No Teeth — Crime Show

Making Sense: How Sound Becomes Hearing — Unexplainable

The Most Famous Poet No One Remembers — Decoder Ring

No Peace — Slow Burn: The LA Riots

The Ultimate Field Trip — One Year: 1986

Radio/Audio News Script — Regularly Scheduled, Bulletin or Breaking Report

Winner: Hail And Farewell: Saluting 5 Who Made a Difference, CBS Radio

CBS World News Roundup

Newsline — 11am 9/9/22, CBS Radio

World News This Week — Week of September 9, 2022, ABC Radio

World News This Year 2021, ABC News Radio

Radio/Audio News Script — Analysis, Feature or Commentary

Winner: What I Wish I Knew Before I Started IVF — The Waves

2021 Law and Justice Year End Reports — ABC News Radio

Was the Women’s March Successful? — The Waves

WCBS Author Talks Summer Reads — WCBS Radio

You Will Be Found: The Impact of Dear Evan Hansen — (Somalia Suffering From Starvation — Perspective) ABC Audio

On-Air Promotion

Winner: CBS Celebrates Juneteenth, CBS News

Amazon Bessemer Campaign: This Time I’m Voting Yes; Union Difference; Union Yes, Facebook