Critics' Choice Awards 2023 winners: RRR and Everything Everywhere All At Once win big

Everything Everywhere All At Once, Better Call Saul and Abbott Elementary have been the big winners this year at the Critics' Choice Awards 2023, which took place at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles on Sunday night.
India's RRR also took home the awards for Best Foreign Language Film and Best Song for Naatu Naatu.
Films that have done well in other awards ceremonies this season, including the Golden Globes, haven't fared quite as well at this one, including The Banshees of Inisherin, which has gone home with nothing despite nine nominations, and Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans, which had 11 nods but took only one win.
British and Irish talent in general went home empty handed on the night, except for Daniel Radcliffe, who won Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television, for his performance in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.
The annual ceremony had A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once leading film nominations at 14, while ABC’s Abbott Elementary lead television nominations with six.
Chelsea Handler hosted the broadcast and special awards were presented to Janelle Monae and Jeff Bridges, who was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award.
Here's a full list of winners on the night:
Best Picture
WINNER: Everything Everywhere All at Once
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
The Fabelmans
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
RRR
Tar
Women Talking
Best Actress
WINNER: Cate Blanchett – Tár
Viola Davis – The Woman King
Danielle Deadwyler – Till
Margot Robbie – Babylon
Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Actor
WINNER: Brendan Fraser – The Whale
Austin Butler – Elvis
Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick
Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
Paul Mescal – Aftersun
Bill Nighy – Living
Best Director
WINNER: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water
Damien Chazelle – Babylon
Todd Field – Tár
Baz Luhrmann – Elvis
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
Sarah Polley – Women Talking
Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King
S S Rajamouli – RRR
Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
Best Limited Series
WINNER: The Dropout
Gaslit
The Girl from Plainville
The Offer
Pam & Tommy
Station Eleven
This Is Going to Hurt
Under the Banner of Heaven
Best Drama Series
WINNER: Better Call Saul
Bad Sisters
The Good Fight
Severance
Yellowstone
Best Young Actor/Actress
WINNER: Gabriel LaBelle – The Fabelmans
Frankie Corio – Aftersun
Jalyn Hall – Till
Bella Ramsey – Catherine Called Birdy
Banks Repeta – Armageddon Time
Sadie Sink – The Whale
Best Comedy
WINNER: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
The Banshees of Inisherin
Bros
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
Best Acting Ensemble
WINNER: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
The Woman King
Women Talking
Best Talk Show
WINNER: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Amber Ruffin Show
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Late Night with Seth Meyers
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen
Best Comedy Special
WINNER: Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special
Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune
Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel
Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual
Nikki Glaser: Good Clean Filth
Would It Kill You to Laugh? Starring Kate Berlant & John Early
Best Foreign Language Series
WINNER: Pachinko
1899
Borgen
Extraordinary Attorney Woo
Garcia!
The Kingdom Exodus
Kleo
My Brilliant Friend
Tehran
Best Animated Series
WINNER: Harley Quinn
Bluey
Bob’s Burgers
Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal
Star Trek: Lower Decks
Undone
Best Movie Made for Television
WINNER: Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Fresh
Prey
Ray Donovan: The Movie
The Survivor
Three Months
Best Actress in a Drama Series
WINNER: Zendaya – Euphoria
Christine Baranski – The Good Fight
Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters
Laura Linney – Ozark
Mandy Moore – This Is Us
Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone
Best Actor in a Drama Series
WINNER: Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
Sterling K Brown – This Is Us
Adam Scott – Severance
Antony Starr – The Boys
Best Hair and Makeup
WINNER: Elvis
Babylon
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Whale
Best Visual Effects
WINNER: Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Everything Everywhere All at Once
RRR
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Editing
WINNER: Paul Rogers – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stephen Rivkin, David Brenner, John Refoua, James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water
Tom Cross – Babylon
Matt Villa, Jonathan Redmond – Elvis
Monika Willi – Tár
Eddie Hamilton – Top Gun: Maverick
Best Production Design
WINNER: Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino – Babylon
Dylan Cole, Ben Procter, Vanessa Cole – Avatar: The Way of Water
Hannah Beachler, Lisa K. Sessions – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn – Elvis
Jason Kisvarday, Kelsi Ephraim – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Rick Carter, Karen O’Hara – The Fabelmans
Best Cinematography
WINNER: Claudio Miranda – Top Gun: Maverick
Russell Carpenter – Avatar: The Way of Water
Linus Sandgren – Babylon
Roger Deakins – Empire of Light
Janusz Kaminski – The Fabelmans
Florian Hoffmeister – Tár
Best Comedy Series
WINNER: Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Better Things
Ghosts
Hacks
Reboot
Reservation Dogs
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
WINNER: Jean Smart – Hacks
Christina Applegate – Dead to Me
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant
Renee Elise Goldsberry – Girls5eva
Devery Jacobs – Reservation Dogs
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
WINNER: Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows
Bill Hader – Barry
Keegan-Michael Key – Reboot
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs
#SeeHer Award
Janelle Monae
Lifetime Achievement Award
Jeff Bridges
Best Animated Feature
WINNER: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Wendell & Wild
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
WINNER: Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Ben Foster – The Survivor
Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven
Samuel L Jackson – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey
Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy
Ben Whishaw – This is Going to Hurt
Best Costume Design
WINNER: Ruth E Carter – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Mary Zophres – Babylon
Catherine Martin – Elvis
Shirley Kurata – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Jenny Eagan – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Gersha Phillips – The Woman King
Best Song
WINNER: Naatu Naatu – RRR
Lift Me Up – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Ciao Papa – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Hold My Hand – Top Gun: Maverick
Carolina – Where the Crawdads Sing
New Body Rhumba – White Noise
Best Score
WINNER: Hildur Gudnadottir – Tár
Michael Giacchino – The Batman
Justin Hurwitz – Babylon
John Williams – The Fabelmans
Alexandre Desplat – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Hildur Gudnadottir – Women Talking
Best Original Screenplay
WINNER: Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Charlotte Wells – Aftersun
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner – The Fabelmans
Todd Field – Tár
Best Adapted Screenplay
WINNER: Sarah Polley – Women Talking
Rian Johnson – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Kazuo Ishiguro – Living
Rebecca Lenkiewicz – She Said
Samuel D Hunter – The Whale
Best Supporting Actress
WINNER: Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Jessie Buckley – Women Talking
Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Janelle Monae – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Best Supporting Actor
WINNER: Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Paul Dano – The Fabelmans
Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
WINNER: Henry Winkler – Barry
Brandon Scott Jones – Ghosts
Leslie Jordan – Call Me Kat
James Marsden – Dead to Me
Chris Perfetti – Abbott Elementary
Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
WINNER: Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary
Paulina Alexis – Reservation Dogs
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
Marcia Gay Harden – Uncoupled
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
Annie Potts – Young Sheldon
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
WINNER: Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird
Murray Bartlett – Welcome to Chippendales
Domhnall Gleeson – The Patient
Matthew Goode – The Offer
Ray Liotta – Black Bird
Shea Whigham – Gaslit
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
WINNER: Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Claire Danes – Fleishman Is in Trouble
Dominique Fishback – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey
Betty Gilpin – Gaslit
Melanie Lynskey – Candy
Juno Temple – The Offer
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
WINNER: Giancarlo Esposito – Better Call Saul
Andre Braugher – The Good Fight
Ismael Cruz Cordova – The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Michael Emerson – Evil
John Lithgow – The Old Man
Matt Smith – House of the Dragon
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
Milly Alcock – House of the Dragon
Carol Burnett – Better Call Saul
Julia Garner – Ozark
Audra McDonald – The Good Fight
Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul
Best Foreign Language Film
WINNER: RRR
All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Close
Decision to Leave
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made For Television
WINNER: Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout
Julia Garner – Inventing Anna
Lily James – Pam & Tommy
Amber Midthunder – Prey
Julia Roberts – Gaslit
Michelle Pfeiffer – The First Lady