Critics' Choice Awards 2023 winners: RRR and Everything Everywhere All At Once win big

Everything Everywhere All At Once, Better Call Saul and Abbott Elementary have been the big winners this year at the Critics' Choice Awards 2023, which took place at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

India's RRR also took home the awards for Best Foreign Language Film and Best Song for Naatu Naatu.

Films that have done well in other awards ceremonies this season, including the Golden Globes, haven't fared quite as well at this one, including The Banshees of Inisherin, which has gone home with nothing despite nine nominations, and Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans, which had 11 nods but took only one win.

British and Irish talent in general went home empty handed on the night, except for Daniel Radcliffe, who won Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television, for his performance in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

The annual ceremony had A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once leading film nominations at 14, while ABC’s Abbott Elementary lead television nominations with six.

Chelsea Handler hosted the broadcast and special awards were presented to Janelle Monae and Jeff Bridges, who was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Here's a full list of winners on the night:

Best Picture

WINNER: Everything Everywhere All at Once

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

RRR

Tar

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Best Actress

WINNER: Cate Blanchett – Tár

Viola Davis – The Woman King

Danielle Deadwyler – Till

Margot Robbie – Babylon

Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Actor

WINNER: Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Austin Butler – Elvis

Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Paul Mescal – Aftersun

Bill Nighy – Living

Best Director

WINNER: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water

Damien Chazelle – Babylon

Todd Field – Tár

Baz Luhrmann – Elvis

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Sarah Polley – Women Talking

Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King

S S Rajamouli – RRR

Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

Best Limited Series

WINNER: The Dropout

Gaslit

The Girl from Plainville

The Offer

Pam & Tommy

Station Eleven

This Is Going to Hurt

Under the Banner of Heaven

Best Drama Series

WINNER: Better Call Saul

Andor

Bad Sisters

The Crown

Euphoria

The Good Fight

House of the Dragon

Severance

Yellowstone

Best Young Actor/Actress

WINNER: Gabriel LaBelle – The Fabelmans

Frankie Corio – Aftersun

Jalyn Hall – Till

Bella Ramsey – Catherine Called Birdy

Banks Repeta – Armageddon Time

Sadie Sink – The Whale

Best Comedy

WINNER: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

The Banshees of Inisherin

Bros

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Triangle of Sadness

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

Best Acting Ensemble

WINNER: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

The Woman King

Women Talking

Best Talk Show

WINNER: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Amber Ruffin Show

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Late Night with Seth Meyers

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

Best Comedy Special

WINNER: Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special

Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune

Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel

Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual

Nikki Glaser: Good Clean Filth

Would It Kill You to Laugh? Starring Kate Berlant & John Early

Best Foreign Language Series

WINNER: Pachinko

1899

Borgen

Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Garcia!

The Kingdom Exodus

Kleo

My Brilliant Friend

Tehran

Best Animated Series

WINNER: Harley Quinn

Bluey

Bob’s Burgers

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal

Star Trek: Lower Decks

Undone

Best Movie Made for Television

WINNER: Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Fresh

Prey

Ray Donovan: The Movie

The Survivor

Three Months

Best Actress in a Drama Series

WINNER: Zendaya – Euphoria

Christine Baranski – The Good Fight

Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters

Laura Linney – Ozark

Mandy Moore – This Is Us

Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone

Best Actor in a Drama Series

WINNER: Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Jeff Bridges – The Old Man

Sterling K Brown – This Is Us

Diego Luna – Andor

Adam Scott – Severance

Antony Starr – The Boys

Best Hair and Makeup

WINNER: Elvis

Babylon

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Whale

Best Visual Effects

WINNER: Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Everything Everywhere All at Once

RRR

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Editing

WINNER: Paul Rogers – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephen Rivkin, David Brenner, John Refoua, James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water

Tom Cross – Babylon

Matt Villa, Jonathan Redmond – Elvis

Monika Willi – Tár

Eddie Hamilton – Top Gun: Maverick

Best Production Design

WINNER: Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino – Babylon

Dylan Cole, Ben Procter, Vanessa Cole – Avatar: The Way of Water

Hannah Beachler, Lisa K. Sessions – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn – Elvis

Jason Kisvarday, Kelsi Ephraim – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Rick Carter, Karen O’Hara – The Fabelmans

Best Cinematography

WINNER: Claudio Miranda – Top Gun: Maverick

Russell Carpenter – Avatar: The Way of Water

Linus Sandgren – Babylon

Roger Deakins – Empire of Light

Janusz Kaminski – The Fabelmans

Florian Hoffmeister – Tár

Best Comedy Series

WINNER: Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Better Things

Ghosts

Hacks

Reboot

Reservation Dogs

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Jean Smart – Hacks

Christina Applegate – Dead to Me

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant

Renee Elise Goldsberry – Girls5eva

Devery Jacobs – Reservation Dogs

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows

Bill Hader – Barry

Keegan-Michael Key – Reboot

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs

#SeeHer Award

Janelle Monae

Lifetime Achievement Award

Jeff Bridges

Best Animated Feature

WINNER: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Wendell & Wild

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

WINNER: Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Ben Foster – The Survivor

Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven

Samuel L Jackson – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey

Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy

Ben Whishaw – This is Going to Hurt

Best Costume Design

WINNER: Ruth E Carter – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Mary Zophres – Babylon

Catherine Martin – Elvis

Shirley Kurata – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Jenny Eagan – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Gersha Phillips – The Woman King

Best Song

WINNER: Naatu Naatu – RRR

Lift Me Up – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Ciao Papa – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Hold My Hand – Top Gun: Maverick

Carolina – Where the Crawdads Sing

New Body Rhumba – White Noise

Best Score

WINNER: Hildur Gudnadottir – Tár

Michael Giacchino – The Batman

Justin Hurwitz – Babylon

John Williams – The Fabelmans

Alexandre Desplat – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Hildur Gudnadottir – Women Talking

Best Original Screenplay

WINNER: Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Charlotte Wells – Aftersun

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner – The Fabelmans

Todd Field – Tár

Best Adapted Screenplay

WINNER: Sarah Polley – Women Talking

Rian Johnson – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Kazuo Ishiguro – Living

Rebecca Lenkiewicz – She Said

Samuel D Hunter – The Whale

Best Supporting Actress

WINNER: Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Jessie Buckley – Women Talking

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Janelle Monae – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Best Supporting Actor

WINNER: Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Paul Dano – The Fabelmans

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Henry Winkler – Barry

Brandon Scott Jones – Ghosts

Leslie Jordan – Call Me Kat

James Marsden – Dead to Me

Chris Perfetti – Abbott Elementary

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary

Paulina Alexis – Reservation Dogs

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

Marcia Gay Harden – Uncoupled

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

Annie Potts – Young Sheldon

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

WINNER: Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird

Murray Bartlett – Welcome to Chippendales

Domhnall Gleeson – The Patient

Matthew Goode – The Offer

Ray Liotta – Black Bird

Shea Whigham – Gaslit

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

WINNER: Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Claire Danes – Fleishman Is in Trouble

Dominique Fishback – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey

Betty Gilpin – Gaslit

Melanie Lynskey – Candy

Juno Temple – The Offer

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

WINNER: Giancarlo Esposito – Better Call Saul

Andre Braugher – The Good Fight

Ismael Cruz Cordova – The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Michael Emerson – Evil

John Lithgow – The Old Man

Matt Smith – House of the Dragon

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus

Milly Alcock – House of the Dragon

Carol Burnett – Better Call Saul

Julia Garner – Ozark

Audra McDonald – The Good Fight

Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul

Best Foreign Language Film

WINNER: RRR

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Close

Decision to Leave

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made For Television

WINNER: Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout

Julia Garner – Inventing Anna

Lily James – Pam & Tommy

Amber Midthunder – Prey

Julia Roberts – Gaslit

Michelle Pfeiffer – The First Lady