Biggest highlights from Disney's D23 event, from Toy Story 5 to Hexed

Disney’s annual D23 showcase in Florida revealed a mix of original films, sequels and a documentary that highlights the company’s history.

The three-day event took place at Walt Disney World Resort and has become a key platform for the company to set out its creative direction. This year’s programme includes projects ranging from family comedies and superhero films to a look at Disney’s own past. For global audiences, it offers a roadmap of cinema for the decade ahead.

Hexed

Hexed is the newest original animated film from Disney Studios. Photo: Disney

The headline reveal was Hexed, a new animated film from Walt Disney Animation Studios. Directed by Josie Trinidad and Jason Hand, the story is described as a comic adventure set in a world where enchantments rarely behave as expected.

The film, due in November 2026, is being positioned as Disney’s next original success after Moana and Encanto.

Toy Story 5

Toy Story 5 will arrive in theatres in June. Photo: Disney / Pixar

Pixar confirmed that Woody and Buzz will be back in Toy Story 5, set for release on June 19. The film will explore how toys cope in a world where electronics dominate children’s lives.

The first few minutes of the film were shown to fans at D23. Despite many thinking that Toy Story 4 would be the end of the saga, Pixar believes there is more to say about friendship and belonging in a digital age.

Zootopia 2

Ginnifer Goodwin and Jason Bateman will return to voice their characters in Zootopia 2, which will be out in November. Photo: Disney

Disney Animation also announced Zootopia 2, a sequel to the 2016 hit. Ginnifer Goodwin and Jason Bateman return as Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde, joined by Ke Huy Quan and Fortune Feimster as new characters. Ed Sheeran will provide an original song, while Michael Giacchino once again composes the score. The film will be released in cinemas on November 26.

Avengers: Doomsday

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be the next big event in the Marvel universe. Photo: Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios confirmed filming has begun on Avengers: Doomsday, directed by Joe and Anthony Russo. Actor Paul Rudd appeared in a video message to mark the announcement.

The title suggests a darker and more high-stakes storyline. With the Avengers films among the most successful in cinema history, Doomsday will be highly anticipated among fans as Marvel seeks to maintain its global dominance in the superhero genre.

Ice Age: Boiling Point

Disney announced a new chapter in the Ice Age series, Boiling Point, arriving in February 2027. Manny, Sid and Diego will face volcanic dangers and dinosaurs in what promises to be the most perilous setting yet. While critical reception to recent entries has been mixed, the franchise remains a family favourite.

Incredibles 3

The Incredibles are set to return for a third film. Photo: Pixar

Pixar briefly teased Incredibles 3, confirming the Parr family will return. No further details were given, but the announcement was enough to spark major interest online. The last film, which was released in 2018, earned more than $1 billion at the box office.

Gatto and Coco 2

Introduced at both Annecy and D23, Gatto will emerge as Pixar’s visually bold outing for June 2027. Directed by Luca filmmaker Enrico Casarosa, the film follows Nero, a black cat in Venice, entangled with the feline underworld, and who embarks on a soulful friendship journey with a young girl. Gatto has been described as having a hand-painted aesthetic.

A sequel to Pixar’s beloved Coco is also now officially in development. Directors Lee Unkrich and Adrian Molina are returning, reinforcing continuity with the original’s emotional legacy. While a release date has not been confirmed, the project is expected to debut in or beyond 2028, continuing to explore the world of music, family and Mexican cultural tradition.

Disneyland Handcrafted

Filmmaker Leslie Iwerks will release Disneyland Handcrafted, a documentary that explores the creation of Walt Disney’s first theme park in Anaheim. Using rare footage, it tells the story of the craftsmen and engineers who helped build it in the 1950s.

The film will premiere on the company’s streaming service Disney+ this winter, bringing the origins of Disneyland to a global audience. For many fans, it promises a reminder of how the company’s blend of creativity and engineering began.

