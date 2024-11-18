Culture

Swimming with sharks: Documentary highlights Abu Dhabi National Aquarium’s conservation efforts

The aquarium’s general manager Paul Hamilton hopes Beyond the Blue will encourage future generations to preserve and save marine life

Faisal Salah
Faisal Salah

November 18, 2024

