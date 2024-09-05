These eight books have captured the attention of readers online
These eight books have captured the attention of readers online

Culture

Books

After It Ends With Us, here are other BookTok hits getting adapted for the screen

Which of these popular books will be the next massive blockbuster?

Maan Jalal
Maan Jalal

September 05, 2024

The Arts Edit

A guide to arts and culture, from a Middle Eastern perspective

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The Arts Edit