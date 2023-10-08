NBA Games Abu Dhabi: Celebrities in attendance from Michael B Jordan to Ranveer Singh

The NBA Games returned to Abu Dhabi and with it, yet again, so did some famous faces.

Just like last year, celebrities from around the world flew into the UAE capital to watch the two pre-season games played between the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves at Etihad Arena. Both games were swept by Minnesota. Here’s a look at which A-listers were in attendance.

Black Panther star Michael B Jordan was at both games, spotted in the front row. During Fan Appreciation Day, he even competed in a shooting contest (and won) against Timberwolves star Kyrie Irving.

However, Jordan wasn’t the only one courtside as rapper DaBaby was spotted sitting next to comedian Steve Harvey. Rappers Lloyd Banks and T-Pain were also in attendance.

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, who is an NBA's Indian brand ambassador and an Experience Abu Dhabi brand ambassador, returned to Abu Dhabi for the second year for the games.

Meanwhile, some famous former footballers also made their way to Etihad Arena. Popular players such as Brazil’s Ronaldo, Italy’s Alessandro Del Piero and France’s Patrice Evra were in the building. Evra even wore a tan-coloured kandura to the second game.

Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio, American model and socialite Jordyn Woods and Chinese model Ming Xi and her husband Mario Ho were also courtside. As was beauty and make-up mogul Mona Kattan, who was all smiles when she was announced on the big screen.

Another popular star shown on the big screen was AJ McLean of Backstreet Boys, whose mere presence at the games helped engage the crowd to sing-alongs of I Want It That Way during breaks in play.

Brazilian UFC star Paulo Costa also stopped by. Just like last year, NBA legends were also introduced at the game, and this year’s line-up included Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Ray Allen, Gary Payton, Tim Hardaway Sr, Shawn Marion, Sam Perkins and Kenny Smith.

Khaby Lame, who has 81 million followers on Instagram and is the most followed account on TikTok, was at Etihad Arena. Lebanese songstresses Maya Diab and Elissa were also both seen strutting into the arena in style.