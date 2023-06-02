NBA promises grand UAE return with Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves in tow

The NBA is set for a grand return to Abu Dhabi with pre-season games at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island on October 5 and 7.

Last year, Atlanta Hawks overcame Milwaukee Bucks 123-113 and 118-109 in the two pre-season matches and this time, it is the turn of Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves to enthrall fans.

“Last year was the first time we played games in Abu Dhabi, in the UAE, and it was incredible,” Mark Tatum, NBA deputy commissioner and chief operating officer, told The National during a zoom meeting.

“The grassroot programmes and the games welcomed fans from more than 50 countries. We are excited to return with two great match-ups again with the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves, which is going to be fantastic.”

The pre-season games return to the capital city as part of a long-term agreement between the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and the NBA.

“Playing international games is a critical component of our year-round efforts to engage those fans around the world and for those to provide the opportunity to come to the US to experience the NBA games,” Tatum said.

“In addition to the games, there will be fan events and basketball development programmes. We are looking forward to being back in in Abu Dhabi in October.”

The Mavericks currently feature four-time NBA All-Star Luka Doncic, as well as 2016 NBA champion and eight-time NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving.

The Timberwolves are not short of star power, with three-time NBA All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert, and Anthony Edwards in their squad.

Tatum sees the NBA as a global league with Asia and Africa great potential markets while Europe has a substantial presence already.

“We are a North America-based global league with the best basketball players in the world playing,” Tatum said.

“There is not too many other leagues that can say that quite frankly, and the fact that we have the best Serbian, Canadian and French players, really speaks of the global nature of our league.

“Our games are broadcast virtually in every country and territory in 60 different languages around the world. We have about 120 players from outside the USA playing in the NBA and half of that number are European players. We played more games in Europe than in many other regions and we will continue to play games in Europe.”