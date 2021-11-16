NBA to bring games to the UAE after signing multiyear partnership with DCT Abu Dhabi

Basketball fans in the UAE can look forward to watching the best players on the planet live in Abu Dhabi after the NBA and the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi announced a multiyear partnership on Tuesday that will start with two pre-season games in October 2022.

Those pre-season games will be the first time NBA teams have played in the Middle East. The participating teams and host venue will be announced at a later date.

READ MORE Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Milwaukee Bucks defeat Phoenix Suns to win NBA championship

The deal with the NBA is the latest significant partnership for DCT Abu Dhabi and continues the ongoing efforts to transform the capital into a major international sports hub. The emirate has already become the international home of the UFC, hosts the Formula One season finale, the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, and stages the European Tour season opener, the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

In addition to the pre-season games, the partnership will see the NBA and DCT Abu Dhabi work together to expand basketball in the UAE. Junior NBA Leagues for boys and girls will be launched at schools across the Emirates, while NBA Fit Clinics will encourage and promote health and wellness for all citizens and residents.

Basketball fans in the UAE will also get opportunities to meet current and former NBA players through interactive fan events, and there will be an NBA 2K League exhibition event.

"Today's announcement further demonstrates the emirate's position as a top-tier home for global sports and for attracting the very best talent," Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman at DCT Abu Dhabi said.

"As Abu Dhabi is committed to further developing as a dynamic global destination, adding the NBA to our impressive year-round portfolio of sports and entertainment events only reinforces the UAE capital's standing as a centre of sporting excellence.

"We look forward to the NBA playing an integral role in developing young talent and healthy lifestyles at grassroots level - the heart of the UAE's strategy, which places great emphasis on empowering youth and building a sustainable future for the nation and future generations."

Left to Right: Ralph Rivera, Managing Director, NBA Europe and Middle East; Mark A. Tatum, NBA Deputy Commissioner and COO Association; and Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, Executive Director of Tourism & Marketing, DCT Abu Dhabi during the press conference to announce the partnership between the NBA and DCT Abu Dhabi. Pawan Singh / The National

The partnership comes in the NBA's 75th Anniversary Season, and NBA deputy commissioner and COO Mark Tatum, said the deal demonstrates the NBA's desire to continue expanding into the future.

"As we celebrate the NBA's 75th Anniversary Season, partnering the DCT Abu Dhabi to bring the first NBA and NBA 2K League games and events to the UAE marks an important milestone in basketball's continued global growth," Tatum said.

"Abu Dhabi is a vibrant multicultural hub with a demonstrated track record of hosting world-class sporting events, and this partnership will not only bring the live NBA experience to fans in the Middle East, but it will also create opportunities for boys and girls to learn the fundamentals and core values of the game through a variety of grassroots programming and fans events."