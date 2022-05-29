The 10 most-followed people on TikTok: Charli D’Amelio, CZN Burak, Will Smith and more

It’s the social media platform that had Gen Z asking: “Instagram who?” and “Facebook what?” when it launched globally in 2018.

Now boasting more than one billion active users per month, video-sharing platform TikTok has proven to be an essential springboard to launch the next generation of stars.

Currently, its biggest personality is Charli D’Amelio, the teenage dancer who has turned her short, choreographed dance moves into a multi-million-dollar fortune. But hot on her heels are an illusionist, a mother-of-two and Will Smith.

Here are the 10 most followed accounts on TikTok as of May 2022

1. Charli D’Amelio, 141 million followers

At just 18, D’Amelio is the most-followed person on the platform.

D’Amelio, who is from Connecticut in the US, broke many records on her way to the top, including gaining five million followers in one week, and becoming the first person to reach 10 billion likes.

The teen achieved TikTok success by posting videos of herself dancing, and has parlayed that fame into a reality TV show starring her family, a Super Bowl commercial and a $17.5 million fortune.

2. Khaby Lame, 139.1 million followers

Famously joining TikTok after he got laid off from his factory job during the pandemic, Senegalese-born Lame shot to fame with his videos in which he mocks life hacks and reacts to other videos.

One of his most-liked clips involves him ridiculing another user’s overly complicated method of peeling a banana.

3. Bella Poarch, 89.7 million followers

It took the Filipino-American star two years to reach almost 90 million followers after she joined TikTok in April 2020.

Poarch, 25, came to prominence with a video of herself lip-syncing to the song Soph Aspin Send by rapper Millie B, which became TikTok’s most-liked video.

Last year, she signed a record deal and released her debut track.

4. Addison Rae, 87.7 million followers

In 2020, Rae, 21, was named by Forbes as the highest-earning TikTok personality on the platform.

Known for her dance choreography, she has appeared in Keeping Up With The Kardashians, launched her own line of fragrances and signed a multi-picture deal with Netflix. Her movie debut in He’s All That came out in August 2021.

5. Will Smith, 72.1 million followers

Proof that you don’t have to be a twenty-something to enjoy success on the platform, the recent Oscar-winner has proved popular on the site.

Although the actor, 53, has been quiet since he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, Smith’s content includes his gym workouts and climbing to the top of Burj Khalifa.

6. Zach King, 68.6 million followers

The LA filmmaker and illusionist’s magic tricks and sleight of hand videos have earned millions of likes.

Having started his social media career on YouTube, he joined TikTok and began winning fans by pretending to fly a broomstick dressed as Harry Potter, and sharing behind-the-scenes videos of some of his illusions.

7. Kimberly Loaiza, 63.2 million followers

The California mother-of-two is no stranger to social media fame.

Loaiza began her career on YouTube, launching her debut song Don’t Be Jealous, which topped the charts in several countries.

She has since released her own clothing line and started a telephone company.

8. TikTok, 62.6 million followers

The platform’s own account is the place to start if you’re new to it.

Bringing together, and constantly rotating, the videos with the highest views, it’s the place to check out what’s going viral, in case you want to adjust your own content accordingly.

9. CZN Burak, 58.8 million followers

The Turkish chef and restaurateur has earned millions of followers thanks to his mix of content, which documents his travels, family, and most of all, his cooking.

Renowned for smiling and maintaining eye contact with the camera as he makes metres-wide pizzas or skewers kilos of aubergines, Burak's success has helped put Turkish food firmly on the global map.

10. Dixie D’Amelio, 57.4 million followers

Charli’s younger sister is snapping at her social media heels thanks to her mix of videos including dancing, lip-synching and try-on hauls of her new clothes.

Dixie, 20, also hosts a talk show on YouTube called The Early Night Show, and after signing a record deal in 2020, released the tracks One Whole Day with Wiz Khalifa, and Roommates, which was co-written by Demi Lovato.